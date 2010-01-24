Alton Towers' new Sega-coaster launches on February 13th

Sega Europe has inked a three-year deal with UK theme park Alton Towers to own the exclusive videogame rights to the Sonic The Hedgehog brand for one of its rollercoasters.

In addition to the Sonic The Hedgehog rollercoaster – which launches on 13 February 2010 (uh-oh!) there is also to be a Sonic The Hedgehog themed room at the Alton Towers Hotel.

It is, basically, any self-respecting Sega fanboy's secret dream weekend break!

Sega Hotel

The hotel room will let guests "live, sleep and even play the latest games from the Sonic franchise in a room dedicated to the famous Sonic videogame universe."

Alton Towers' "Sonic Spinball," coaster is basically an update of the park's "Spinball Whizzer."

"Partnering Sonic with one of the U.K.'s most popular destinations for a family day out is a fantastic opportunity for people to engage, and have fun, with the Sonic brand," said Sega UK Marketing Director Amanda Farr told MCV.

February 13th, though… Did the PR company not check the calendar?

Via 1-Up