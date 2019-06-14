Fallout Shelter is coming to Tesla cars, even if we're all doomed anyway

Own a Tesla car? You'll soon be able to play out your fantasies of the apocalypse in Bethesda's Fallout Shelter mobile game, which is set to come to Tesla touchscreens the world over.

The announcement came during a surprising panel discussion between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Bethesda director Todd Howard at this year's E3 2019 expo. Speaking on everything from video games to Musk's favorite talking point – the world we know being a very convincing simulation – it was revealed that the Fallout spin-off title would soon be playable on the touchscreen panels inside Tesla cars.

The Fallout Shelter mobile game first launched at E3 2015, and became a resounding success, with over $90m (£70m / AU$130m) in sales on iOS and Android. It will be joining the indie platformer Cuphead, which was previously reported to be coming to the Tesla Model S, Model 3 and Model X in the next few months – though neither have a firm release date for the Tesla fleet.

Obviously gaming or playing around with screens while driving is a bit of a no-no, so you'll only be allowed to play the games while in Park Mode.

As something to keep family members busy while you're charging up your electric vehicle, a selection of gaming titles built in to Tesla's own software is very welcome – though we're pretty sure it'll become a mid-drive feature as soon as Tesla's self-driving capability is advanced enough.

Playing the apocalypse

The collaboration isn't particularly surprising for anyone used to Musk's apocalyptic interests. He's repeatedly spoken about his desire to make humanity an interplanetary species, with a settlement on Mars to ensure our survival in the wake of likely climate catastrophe.

But Tesla's Autopilot feature, which adds assisted steering for drivers while requiring them to keep their hands on the wheel, also has a dedicated 'Mad Max' mode for slightly faster lane changes – inspired by the chaotic and crash-filled movies in the Mad Max franchise, which is a slightly worrying comparison, especially given drivers' tendencies to take their eyes off the road when Autopilot is in use.

Via Engadget