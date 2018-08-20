Tesla cars will get the most obvious feature for their huge screens

Tesla cars are set to get one of the most obvious feature omissions for their huge touch screen displays - video playback.

That's according to Tesla founder Elon Musk, who tweeted a response to a Model 3 owner asking the entrepreneur whether Musk could bring video streaming to the big screen in the firm's vehicles.

Musk simply replied with "Version 10", sparking suggestions that the firm will indeed bring the functionality to its fleet of cars (currently the Model S, Model X and Model 3) via a software update.

Version 10August 19, 2018

More details required

The current Tesla software version is 8.1, but Musk says in an earlier tweet that version 9 is just a few weeks away from launching - which means we're edging closer to version 10 and the teased video playback capabilities.

However, it's worth noting that Tesla delivered version 8.0 of its software back in September 2016, with v8.1 landing in March 2017.

This means there could still be quite a wait for version 10 of its software to arrive, with Tesla's track record suggesting it may not land until September 2019.

It's not clear how video playback will work, but we expect the feature to be locked while driving, so not to encourage drivers to watch video while on the road.

We think the feature will only be available once the car has come to a stop - or perhaps this points to rear seat screens for passengers in future models of the car. We have contacted Tesla for more information and will update this article if we get anything back.