Ericsson steps up R&D efforts with 250 new staff in Ireland

Ericsson plans to hire 250 new staff to further its 5G efforts at its Irish research and development (R&D) centre in Athlone.

The highly skilled roles will include software developers, data scientists, architects, cloud and mobile communication engineers and will be offered over the next three years as the Swedish telecoms equipment manufacturer continues its 5G development programme.

Several major tech companies have significant presences in Ireland, most notably Apple, which opened a facility in County Cork in 1980.

Ericsson opened its site in Athlone a year earlier in 1979 and is now the main research facility for its Digital Services OSS (Operations Support Systems), employing 1,200 staff who also work on the firm’s Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio.

“This announcement underscores our global reputation as a world-class R&D software development centre,” said Denis Dullea, Head of Research and Development at Ericsson Athlone. “Our team here already play a critical role in the development of Ericsson products, services and solutions that enable Ericsson to deliver limitless connectivity that makes the unimaginable possible."

“We are hiring an additional 250 software developers, engineers and architects with cloud native skills to enhance our capability to deliver the benefits of cloud native technologies to our global customer base via our RAN, Management, Automation and Orchestration offerings.”

Ericsson is one of several major network equipment providers (NEPs) looking to supply mobile operators as they continue their 5G rollouts. The development of cloud-based, software-defined technology, including RAN, is critical to this endeavour.

Earlier this year, the company acquired cloud-based communication specialist Vonage for €6.2 billion in a move that will allow it to bring more of its 5G expertise into the enterprise market and expand its service portfolio for businesses.