EE has a great Microsoft 365 deal for tablet, smartphone and data customers

EE hopes to entice customers to take out one of its connected device tariffs by offering a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription as one of its ‘Smart Benefits’.

Starting today, new and existing laptop, tablet or data SIM customers can add Microsoft 365 to their plan.

Microsoft 365 includes access to Office applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Outlook and 1TB of cloud storage on OneDrive, with the subscription can be used across up to five Windows, MacOS, iOS and Android devices.

EE Office 365

The BT-owned operator lets customers choose from a number of smart benefits as part of their plan. Other perks include Netflix, BT Sport Ultimate, roaming and the ability to stream selected video applications without eating into data allowances.

The idea is simple – to add value for customers, encourage loyalty, and reduce churn.

By targeting connected devices and not smartphones, EE hopes that the lure of a major productivity perk will encourage consumers to add more devices to its network. A saturated smartphone market coupled with longer purchase cycles mean additional devices are an effective way of increasing Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

Meanwhile, the more devices a customer has with a single operator, the less likely they are to leave. Microsoft benefits too, with the addition of more consumers into its application and service ecosystem at a time when hybrid working is becoming mainstream.

“We continue to look for ways to provide our customers the best experience on our award-winning 4G and 5G network,” said Sharon Meadows, director of propositions at EE. “Microsoft 365 Personal joins a suite of great Smart benefits we offer, and will help boost a customer’s productivity - whether they’re using a tablet, laptop or other connected device on the move.”

