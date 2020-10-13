EE 5G network now reaches 112 towns and cities

EE has expanded its 5G network to 12 more towns and cities across the UK ahead of the expected launch of the first compatible iPhone later today.

The BT-owned operator was the first to launch 5G in the UK last summer and has the fastest speeds and widest availability of any next-generation network in the UK, according to independent tests.

The rollout has been a gradual process with new locations added incrementally. This latest tranche of upgrades has seen sites in Aberdeen, Blackpool, and Oxford switched on and brings the total number of locations added to the EE 5G network since May reach 32.

EE 5G expansion

Overall, the service is available in 112 towns and cities and EE is also doubling the number of sites in major cities such as Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Edinburgh.

“Our 5G rollout continues apace, with our engineers building and upgrading new sites every day to bring the latest mobile technology to even more people in the places they need it,” said Marc Allera, EE CEO. “We have 5G coverage in more places than anyone in the UK, and we remain focused on connecting many more areas this year and beyond.”

EE will be hoping that the launch of the iPhone 12 will drive demand for 5G. New customers might be attracted by EE’s early advantage and existing subscribers might take out a more data-intensive package. Several flagships already connect to 5G but Apple’s considerable share of premium segment of the UK market means it is incredibly influential.

Over time, more affordable 5G handsets will also be a significant factor. Across Europe it is expect that 60% of all phones sold next year will be able to use 5G services.