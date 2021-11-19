Early Black Friday PS4 game deals: save on Far Cry 6, Ghost of Tsushima and more

Looking to pick up some great Black Friday PS4 game deals? Then you're in luck, as Amazon has dropped a bunch of early Black Friday deals, ahead of the big day on November 26.

That's right, right now you can pick up discounts on the likes of Far Cry 6, Riders Republic and even Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut. What's more, if you own a PS5, most of these games will be playable on your new console thanks to backwards compatibility.

Not all these deals are equal, with some offering considerably bigger discounts on bigger titles – some of which have only been released in the last few months. So while we've included discounts on some of the best PS4 games available, we're also included lesser know titles that have had a hefty price slash. The deals directly below are at Amazon UK – if you're not in the UK, scroll to the bottom of this article to see the best PS4 game deals in your region.

Today's best early Black Friday PS4 game deals

Far Cry 6 Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon) | PS4: £57.99 Far Cry 6 Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon) | PS4: £57.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Far Cry hasn't been out long but Amazon has already slashed the price of its exclusive Limited Edition version by £15. This version includes both the base game and additional digital content – for just under £40.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PS4: £51.99 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PS4: £51.99 £34.99 at Amazon

Save nearly £20 on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, one of the best PS5 games available. Given the game is just over a year old and remains one of the PS4 games you can get, this is a pretty good price.

Riders Republic Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon) | PS4: £57.99 Riders Republic Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon) | PS4: £57.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Riders Republic has been discounted by 31%, so you can get extreme on PS5 for less. This Limited Edition, exclusive to Amazon, includes both the base game and additional digital content for just over £30.

Just Dance 2022 | PS4: £49.99 Just Dance 2022 | PS4: £49.99 £31.99 at Amazon

You'll definitely be dancing after picking up this game deal from Amazon. Just Dance 2022 on PS5 has been discounted by 36%, saving you £18.

Marvel’s Spider-Man | PS4: £22.02 Marvel’s Spider-Man | PS4: £22.02 £16.99 at Amazon

This isn't a huge discount for Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4, and we've seen it drop to £12.99 before, but if you can't wait a second longer to pick it up, then this £5 discount is worth considering.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | PS4: £59.99 Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | PS4: £59.99 £42.99 at Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut somehow makes a great game even better – with improved visuals, performance and more. With Amazon knocking £17 off, this is a perfect time to get your hands on another of the best PS4 games on the market.

The Last of Us Remastered – PlayStation Hits | PS4: £15.99 The Last of Us Remastered – PlayStation Hits | PS4: £15.99 £8.99 at Amazon

This isn't the lowest price we've seen for The Last Of Us Remastered, but it's not far off. This excellent deal means you can pick up one of the greatest PS4 games of all time for less than a tenner. Bargain.

Insurgency Sandstorm | PS4: £34.99 £22.99 at Amazon Insurgency Sandstorm | PS4: £34.99 £22.99 at Amazon

Insurgency Sandstorm may not be quite as popular as the likes of Call of Duty, but if you're looking for a new first-person shooter on PS4 – for just over £20 – this deal is worth considering.

Immortals Fenyx Rising | PS4: £57.99 Immortals Fenyx Rising | PS4: £57.99 £16.99 at Amazon

Immortals Fenyx Rising isn't an amazing game but this certainly is a great discount. Amazon has knocked £40 off the PS4 game, so you can pick it up for under £20.

Uncharted Collection PlayStation Hits | PS4: £15.99 Uncharted Collection PlayStation Hits | PS4: £15.99 £8.99 at Amazon

Another of the best PS4 games of all time (or, in this case, the best series). Thanks to this deal from Amazon, you can pick up three Uncharted games for £8.99. It's not the lowest price we've seen, but it's definitely not to be sniffed at.

SnowRunner | PS4: £33.30 SnowRunner | PS4: £33.30 £21.24 at Amazon

Want to drive powerful vehicles through extreme weather conditions? Of course you do. And now, thanks to Amazon, you can do so at a discount as there's 36% off SnowRunner.

LittleBigPlanet 3 - PlayStation Hits | PS4: £15.99 LittleBigPlanet 3 - PlayStation Hits | PS4: £15.99 £8.99 at Amazon

Save £7 on Little Big Planet 3 right now at Amazon. It's not a huge discount but it does mean you can pick up this family-friendly PS4 game for under £10.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire | PS4: £34.99 Who Wants To Be A Millionaire | PS4: £34.99 £16.99 at Amazon

Looking for a discount on a classic quiz game? Then look no further than this Who Wants To Be a Millionaire deal at Amazon, which has been discounted by over half. A perfect game for Christmas.

Shadow of the Colossus | PS4: £29.99 Shadow of the Colossus | PS4: £29.99 £16.99 at Amazon

Shadow of the Colossus is one of the best PS4 games around and it's even better thanks to this £13 discount at Amazon right now.

The Catch: Carp & Coarse - Collector's Edition | PS4: £24.99 The Catch: Carp & Coarse - Collector's Edition | PS4: £24.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Hone your angling skills with this discount from Amazon on The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Collector's Edition, which includes the base game plus the Jezioro Bestii and the Lake Beasts Equipment Pack.

Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+ | PS4: £34.99 Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+ | PS4: £34.99 £23.90 at Amazon

Amazon has discounted Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+ by 32% in this deal, so you save around £11. It's a decent discount but we're certainly seeing better on bigger games right now.

WipEout: Omega Collection | PS4: £29.99 WipEout: Omega Collection | PS4: £29.99 £16.99 at Amazon

Save £13 on WipEout: Omega Collection right now at Amazon, which features 26 reversible circuits, 46 unique ships, a ton of game modes and a mixture of new and classic music tracks.

Riders Republic Gold | PS4: £84.99 Riders Republic Gold | PS4: £84.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £30 on the Riders Republic Gold Edition on PS4 at Amazon right now, which includes both the base game and a year 1 pass.

65% off The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood | PS4: £59.99 The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood | PS4: £59.99 £20.00 at Amazon

Elder Scrolls fans rejoice! Amazon has knocked a whopping 65% off ESO Collection: Blackwood, saving you £39. This collection includes the base game, Morrowind, Greymoor, Summerset and Elyswer.

Arizona Sunshine (PSVR) | PS4: £24.99 Arizona Sunshine (PSVR) | PS4: £24.99 £16.99 at Amazon

Arizona Sunshine is one of the best PSVR games available right now so, while this discount isn't great, it's worth considering if you want to add a new zombie-slaying title to your VR library.

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout | PS4: £34.99 G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout | PS4: £34.99 £10.99 at Amazon

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout on PS4 may not be a household name, but this discount from Amazon makes it more enticing. With 69% off, you can pick up this PS4 game for just over a tenner.

It's possible we could see these prices drop even lower at other retailers during Black Friday weekend, but don't expect prices to get lower at Amazon – these deals last until November 29 – and we don't think we'll see more significant discounts in the UK than what Amazon is currently offering.

So if you spot a deal you like, we advise snapping it up quickly before it goes out of stock.

