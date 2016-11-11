Early Black Friday deals: consoles, laptops, phones, 4K TVs and more

Winter will have to wait, because Black Friday is coming first! Some retailers (especially mobile phone stores) are unleashing some mighty fine deals already.

Deal of the day

iPhone 7 32GB | £225 £125 upfront |Unlimited calls and texts | 2GB data |£25.99 per month

This is the cheapest iPhone 7 deal out there right now and by a margin. It also offers double the data of any deal that comes within £70 which is amazing. Use the voucher code BLACKNOV32 to reduce the upfront cost by £100, down to just £125. Then pay only £25.99 per month for 2GB data with unlimited calls and texts. This deal is smoking hot! Total cost over 24 months is £748.76

View this deal: Silver | Gold | Rose Gold | Black

TV deals of the day

Sony Bravia KDL-40RD453: 40-inch HD TV with Freeview, HDD Rec and USB Playback now £289 at Amazon UK

Samsung UE49K6300: 49-inch Smart Curved 1080p TV with Freeview HD now £474.05 at Tesco Direct

Gaming deals of the day:

Xbox One: The Division bundle with Gears of War 4 now £199.99 at Argos

1TB Xbox One S: with Gears of War 4 now £249.99 at Simply Games Ltd

500GB Xbox One: Name Your Game & Gears of War 4 Bundle - now £169.99 at Currys

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition: on PS4 now £54.85 at Simply Games

The Elder Scrolls Online Gold Edition: on PS4 now £19.85 at Simply Games

BioShock: The Collection: on PS4 now £29.99 at Game

XCOM 2: on PS4 and Xbox One now £22.85 at Simply Games

Trials Fusion The Awesome Max Edition: on Xbox One now £14.99 at Amazon UK

Headphones & audio deals of the day

EMihi M8: Wireless Bluetooth Transmitter Headphones Studio Sound Quality & Deep Bass Earbuds with Magnetic Design now £15.90 at Amazon UK

KitSound Hive: Bluetooth Wireless Portable Stereo Speaker for iPhone/iPad/Android/Windows Devices - White now £19.99 at Amazon UK

Cameras & accessories

Kitvision Escape HD5: HD action camera now £24.99 at O2 Mobiles

Computing deals of the day

Acer One 10: 10.1 Inch Intel Atom 2GB 32GB 2-in-1 Laptop now £129.99 at Argos

Epson WorkForce WF-2750DWF: PrecisionCore Colour All-in-One Printer with Duplex Wi-Fi and Air Print - Black now £54.99 at Amazon UK

Gadget deals of the day

Ankoda: 3Pack 3.3ft/1M Nylon braided Lightning to USB cable now £6.59 at Amazon UK

Topop 8 x 21 Compact Binoculars: Folding telescope with clean cloth and carry case now £8.29 at Amazon UK

Mobile deals of the day

iPhone 7 32GB | £200 £100 upfront |Unlimited calls and texts | 5GB data |£30.99 per month

If the above deal doesn't offer you enough data, you can pay just a bit more to get more than double the data. In fact, this deal is the cheapest iPhone 7 deal with 5GB data we've ever seen. Use the voucher code BLACKNOV100 to wipe £100 off the upfront cost of the phone and pay just £100. Then it's £30.99 per month for 5GB data (enough for 99% of people) with unlimited calls and texts. Total cost over 24 months is £843.76

View this deal: Silver | Gold | Rose Gold | Black

iPhone 7 128GB | £250 £150 upfront |Unlimited calls and texts | 5GB data | £30.99 per month

Another real stunner - this is effectively the same awesome 5GB deal from above, only you get the superior 128GB version of the iPhone 7 instead of the 32GB option. For that privilege, you only pay an extra £50 upfront which makes it the best deal of the lot for power users. Remember to use the voucher code BLACKNOV100 in order to remove £100 from the upfront cost and get it for just £150 - leaving you paying £30.99 per month for 5GB data and unlimited everything else. Hot deal! Total cost over 24 months is £893.76

View this deal: Black | Jet Black | Silver | Gold | Rose Gold

Samsung Galaxy S7 | 4G | £35 FREE upfront | 3GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £28.50 per month @ Mobiles.co.uk

Use the voucher code S735OFF to wipe out the upfront cost and get the handset for FREE. We're far more used to seeing deals like this cost over £30 a month or feature a heavy upfront cost. When compared to other deals on all networks, this one works out the cheapest. Take a look at the comparison chart below to shop around for similar deals. Total cost over 24 months is £684.

Voucher code: S735OFF

View this deal: Black | Silver | White | Pink Gold | Gold

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge | 4G | £100 £50 upfront | 5GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £35.99 per month @ Mobiles.co.uk

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is arguably one of the best phones ever made. Thanks to that curved edge screen, it nails the best looking category and the internal spec is equally impressive. As for this contract, you're looking at a fantastic deal as we're used to seeing 5GB deals go for waaaay over £1000. There is a cheaper deal below on Vodafone, but this is the best deal on EE's superfast 4G network.

Total cost over 24 months is £913.76.

Voucher code: GALAXY50

View this deal: Black | Silver | White | Pink Gold | Gold

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge | £100 upfront | 6GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £35.99 per month @ Mobiles.co.uk

This contract offer is outstanding as it comes in cheaper than the already-impressive EE deal above, but with an extra GB of data. The upfront cost is high, but the cheaper monthly fee, means the total cost over 24 months is only £861. This deal isn't available in Pink Gold or White though.

View this deal: Black | Silver | Gold