Dyson 11 Outsize price and release date confirmed for UK

There's nothing more frustrating than having the vacuum die halfway through because the bin needs emptying or the battery has died.

However, this could be a thing of the past thanks to the Dyson V11 Outsize which has a larger bin and a battery that can last for up to 60 minutes.

The cordless vacuum, which was first launched in the US in May last year, is now being made available in the UK. It'll go on sale on January 20, priced at £649.99 from dyson.co.uk.

Lots of power and a bigger bin

The Dyson V11 Outsize has a 1.9 litre bin, which is 150% bigger than the Dyson V11 Absolute cord-free vacuum. It also comes with a wider cleaner-head. At 32cm wide, it ensures the vacuum can cover a bigger area with each sweep. The brush bar spins up to 60 times a second and has stiff nylon bristles that help to remove ground-in dirt from carpets.

Just like the V11 Absolute, the V11 Outsize also has 20% more suction power than the V10 range. It's got the same High Torque cleaner head too, which can detect different types of surface and adjust the suction power accordingly. As a result, the vacuum effortlessly glides across different floor types without needing the head to be changed.

There's even an LCD screen that shows how much time the battery has left before it needs recharging, as well as which power level has been selected. It'll even remind you when the filters need cleaning and flag if there are any blockages on the vacuum that need removing.

"Following extensive research, we found that people with larger homes needed a machine that could offer deep cleaning capability, covering larger surface areas, complete with increased run time and larger bins," Dyson said in a press release.