Dozens of must-play games like Alien Isolation now play at 60 FPS or higher on Xbox Series X

Microsoft announced today that a few dozen games are getting Xbox FPS Boost support. This includes titles like Alien: Isolation, which now runs at 60 FPS, as well as Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light, both of which run at 120 FPS.
Xbox FPS Boost is a feature developed by the Xbox engineering team and available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, allowing games to run at twice or even four times the original framerate.
Many of the games in the full list are available for anyone subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including titles like Titanfall 2 through EA Play.
97 games now smoother than ever
It's worth noting that for some of these games, such as Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, the higher-level Xbox One X graphics settings are disabled in order to ensure the framerate stays smooth. In these cases, the game does not have FPS Boost enabled by default, so you'll need to turn it on manually.
A small handful of games also aren't boosted on Xbox Series S, such as Anthem and Life is Strange 2.
Here's the full list of games that have just received Xbox FPS Boost support:
- Alien: Isolation
- Anthem
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Trilogy
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battlefield Hardline
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Riptide: Definitive Edition
- Deux Ex: Mankind Divided
- DiRT 4
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Don't Starve: Giant Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Dying Light
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Gears of War 4
- Golf with your Friends
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Hyperscape
- Island Saver
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2
- LEGO Marvel Superheroes
- LEGO Marvel's Avengers
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- LEGO The Hobbit
- LEGO The Incredibles
- LEGO Worlds
- Life is Strange
- Life is Strange 2
- Lords of the Fallen
- Mad Max
- Metro 2023 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Monster Energy Supercross 3
- MotoGP 20
- Moving Out
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Overcooked! 2
- Paladins
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Realm Royale
- ReCore
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- SMITE
- Steep
- Superhot
- The Evil Within 2
- The Gardens Between
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Two Point Hospital
- Unruly Heroes
- Untitled Goose Game
- Wasteland 3
- Watch Dogs
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life