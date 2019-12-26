Currys Boxing Day sales: the best deals on live right now

These Currys Boxing Day sales are wrapping up Christmas with a bang. We're seeing fantastic discounts on laptops, TVs, headphones, and games consoles, as well as a massive range of savings on smart home products to boot. With so many sales before Christmas, Currys have further reduced their prices on a range of the year's top tech.

They've actually been live since before Christmas, but that doesn't mean there aren't lots of TV deals, savings on laptops and even Nintendo Switch bundles too - so whether the gift you want wasn't under the tree or you just want to spend the Christmas money Santa / your Nan gave you, there are still tonnes of options to be had.

But if you want access to all the best savings around right now, we've got all the best Boxing Day sales listed, with our expert deal hunters trawling the web looking for what's been discounted.

We've seen some of the prices fall to Black Friday levels too, so if you're looking to nab a bargain you can tell the the deals are competitive and you might not have missed that winner this year.

There are deals on the retailer's entire range of electronics, and the line-up seems to be changing day-to-day, too, with different featured deals as we get closer to Boxing Day.

There are a few key reasons to keep Currys in mind in the Boxing Day sales. For one, they do in-store delivery, which is a useful option if you're travelling around the country - although, as we found on Christmas day when trying to purchase a TV, it's not always possible to get what you want delivered in-store.

Like most retailers tough, Currys also has a price match guarantee (scroll down this page for more on that).

Below, we've captured the best Currys Boxing Day sales that we've found still in stock - as mentioned, some of the prices are as low as Black Friday in here, and those prices are on 4K TVs, Google Home, Fitbit wearables and more.

Below, we'll identify when we've seen a deal like this during Black Friday before, just for your reference. Check out our best Currys Boxing Day sales below, which we'll keep updating it over the holidays.

Save big on 4K TVs

Currys have discounted their range of 4K TVs by as much as £200 in their Boxing Day sales. The cheapest you'll find your new telly for is £249 this week - an excellent price on some of Currys best-selling TVs.

LG 43UM7000PLA 4K TV: £349 £279 at Currys

You'll find this cheap 43-inch LG TV even lower than its Black Friday price in these Boxing Day sales. That's a great price for a fantastic display and a trusted manufacturer. For just a little more you can get the 49-inch model. View Deal

Bose Soundtouch 30 III: £399 £319 at Currys

This wireless speaker may be a little older, but it still boasts a powerful and spacious sound, bringing Hi-Fi audio to anywhere in your home. Now £70 cheaper, it could make a great Christmas gift.

Google Home: £89 £49 at Currys

Currys has a few Google devices back down to their earlier discounts, including this smart speaker. Enjoy ad-supported access to YouTube music, and use Google Assistant to answer any burning questions you might have. View Deal

Google Nest Hub: £119 £58.99 at Currys

You can get the Google Nest Hub on sale for £59 and receive six months of free Spotify Premium to enjoy, too. The smart hub display can control smart home devices and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.

Sonos Beam: £399 £329 at Currys

One of the smartest soundbars on the market, the Sonos Beam will be the central part of your connected music eco-system, just as comfortable with bombastic film soundtracks as it is with plaintive classical music melodies..View Deal

SONY HT-X8500 2.1 soundbar with Dolby Atmos | £349 £244 at Currys

You're saving £100 on this Sony soundbar with a built-in subwoofer and Dolby Atmos - some fantastic features at a low price in these Boxing Day sales.

AirPods (2019) with Charging Case | £159 £138 at Currys

Apple's AirPods have been discounted frequently in the lead up to the Boxing Day sales - we've seen them as low as £125 previously, but they're sold out in most places now. However, if you want to get them through Currys, they're still in stock and still lower than the RRP.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless headphones: £260 £219 at Currys

You can pick up the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless headphones for just a hair under £220 today at Currys. Boxing Day sales are great for headphones, and this tried and tested pair of cans will set you right in 2020.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349 £297 at Currys

These Bose headphones are among the best noise-canceling cans on the planet and you can save over £50 in these Boxing Day sales. You're getting far more than just excellent sound quality with the latest Bose headphones - a gorgeous design and support for Google Assistant and Alexa are both wins.

Beats Studio 3 wireless noise cancelling headphones | £299 £199 at Currys

Don't think you've got a pair of luxury wireless headphones under the tree this year? You can pick up this excellent Beats Studio 3 deal for under £200 in the early Boxing Day sales. That's a fantastic price for the overall quality of these headphones, and even better if you're an iPhone user looking to take advantage of the W1 chip.

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £199 £128 at Currys

If you're after a cheaper pair of noise-cancelling headphones, these Sony WH-XB900N cans are back down to their Black Friday price at Currys. You're getting an amazing 30 hours of battery life with a superb quality of bass.

20% off Logitech accessories at Currys

You can grab gaming headsets, speakers, keyboards, mice, and even racing wheels and pedals in this Logitech sale at Currys. You're getting 20% off a massive range of Logitech items in this Deal of the Day.

Ultimate Ears MegaBoom 2 | £169 £79 at Currys

The Ultimate Ears MegaBoom 2 portable speaker offers up to 20 hours of battery life and USB smart phone charging on top of being a nice little Bluetooth speaker. You're saving £90 in these Boxing Day sales, so now is the best time to grab a feature packed wireless speaker for less.

Sonos One: £199 £168 at Currys

PRICE INCREASED The Sonos One is the best smart speaker of 2019, and while it's not as cheap as it was, it's still a saving. A simply superb connected smart speaker, the Sonos One not only sounds fantastic, but is one of the most feature-rich voice-activated speakers out there.



Sonos One SL: £179 £149 at Currys

PRICE INCREASED Want great Sonos sound without a voice assistant snooping in on your conversations? This mic-free connected speaker from Sonos offers just that, letting you bring music to every room of your home - albeit with a small price rise over earlier in the year. Note: you can also get the Sonos One SL for £1 less at Amazon.

Apple HomePod: £319 £279 at Currys

PRICE INCREASED The HomePod is Apple's answer to the smart speakers of Amazon and Google, but brings far more sonic power to the party. It's still a deal, but it was down to £206 earlier in the sales (and you can grab it for £229 at John Lewis), you're getting an intelligent smart speaker with spatial awareness and A8 processing for high-performance audio. Enter code SMARTSOUND10 at checkout.

Xbox One S 1TB | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order | 2x games | £179 at Currys

This is a fantastic price (£20 cheaper than last week!) on an Xbox One S with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order thrown in for good measure. On top of that you're also getting Project Cars 2 and Tekken 7. While they're not new enough to get excited about by themselves, adding them to this already stellar bundle was always going to go down well.



Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle: £279 at Currys

Currys had this same bundle, which also ships with Tekken 7 and Project Cars 2, for £299 over Black Friday, so this is a solid saving. The Xbox One X is the most powerful games console in the world, and Jedi: Fallen Order is a fantastic Star Wars game.

Xbox One wireless controller | £44.99 £34.99 at Currys

Save £10 on a new wireless controller for Xbox One in the Currys Boxing Day sales. If you've just unwrapped a new console, or you're looking to refresh your stock of controllers, this deal is not to be missed.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One | £37.99 at Currys

Currys have cut their prices on a range of Xbox One games, but Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for just £37.99 stands out the most. This brand new game comes down from its usual $49.99 price tag for these early Boxing Day sales. You can also pick up a copy of FIFA 20 for the same price.

DualShock 4 - various colours: £44.99 £29.99 at Currys

Get a variety of colours for this PS4 controller, and if you're a new Spotify Premium subscriber, you can enjoy six months of that for free with this purchase. This is a fantastic modern controller for gaming, and this is the price we usually see during sales periods.

Nintendo Switch Lite | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £219 at Currys

Grab the Nintendo Switch Lite alongside one of the biggest games to hit the Switch system since release for just £219 in the Currys Boxing Day sales. Mario Kart has become synonymous with Nintendo's consoles so picking it up early is always a win. Also available in yellow and grey.

Nintendo Switch games | £36.99 at Currys

There's a whole load of Nintendo Switch games on sale for just £36.99 each at Currys right now. You can pick up headline titles like Mario Kart 8, Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Party, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and Super Mario Maker 2 for this fantastic price, with other titles slightly cheaper and some a little more expensive.

iPhone 11 64 GB | £699 at Currys

This iPhone 11 is back down to its lowest price at Currys. You're saving £30 on this 64GB model, meaning you can take home the unlocked handset for even less this week.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) 32GB | £349 £289 at Currys

This iPad is down to under £300 at Currys for the Boxing Day sales. That's a great reduction back down to its Black Friday price, and an excellent saving on the cheapest iPad out there. You'll only really get away with using this tablet for entertainment and a few note taking apps, but if you're going to use iCloud for more storage, you can squeeze a lot more out of this deal.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | black Type Cover | £1,269 £829 at Currys

This 256GB Surface Pro 7 is down by £440 this week, an excellent saving in the Boxing Day sales. You're getting an i5 processor in here as well as 8GB of RAM, plus Currys are also including the type cover - essential for turning the Pro 7 tablet into a working laptop.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 14-inch laptop | £479 £299 at Currys

A 128GB SSD and a 10th generation i3 processor makes this a great little portable machine for everyday computing. £299 gets you a solid state drive, and 4GB of RAM where you may usually be getting Chromebook specs. At just under £200 off, you're saving a wad of cash as well.

Apple MacBook Pro (2017) | £1,099 £899 at Currys

This MacBook Pro may be the 2017 model, but it's still a great shout if you're looking for a luxury laptop for 2020. £899 is a fantastic price on this 256GB SSD model with 8GB of RAM, but be warned you're not getting the touch bar on this particular version.

HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop | £649 £499 at Currys

Grab this fantastic 14-inch laptop with a massive 512GB SSD for under £500 at Currys this week. You're getting an amazing 10th generation i5 processor under the hood with an 8GB of RAM as well as 32GB of Intel Optane memory to boot. This is an absolute steal, so be sure to jump while stock lasts.

Fitbit Versa 2 | £199 £159 at Currys

This Fitbit Versa smartwatch does everything you'd expect a Fitbit fitness tracker to take care of, with extra onscreen exercise instructions to boot. On top of that you're getting a 5 day battery life and Amazon Alexa built straight in.



Apple Watch Series 3 - 38mm: £199 at Currys

The Series 3 is the cheapest Apple Watch deal in this selection, coming it at just £199 in these early Boxing Day sales. Despite its low price this week, you're still getting a fantastic OLED touchscreen with water resistance, and all the staple Apple Watch experiences you'd expect. Plus, it's still fully compatible with WatchOS 6.1.

Apple Watch Series 5 - 40mm: £379 at Currys

You're paying less for this Series 5 than you would a cellular Series 4 in the Boxing Day sales, so this Apple Watch deal is a real winner. The latest Apple Watch offers a unique always-on-display which separates it the most from its earlier models.

Instax Mini 9 instant camera | £99.99 £74.99 at Currys

The Instax Mini 9 is now available for £25 less at Currys and comes with ten shots included. Plus, with all that cash saved, you can take even more instant photos.

GoPro Hero 7 Black | £379 £299 at Currys

The GoPro Hero 7 Black model is the most feature packed of the series. You're getting fantastic 4K footage with a range of added extra features to boot. If you're planning your 2020 holidays already, you'll want to make sure you capture every second with this high quality action camera. You're also getting an extra battery and microSD card bundled in with this price.



Fujifilm X-T100 Mirrorless Camera: £547 £349 at Currys

SODASTREAM sparkling water maker | £99.99 £39 at Currys

This Sodastream is £60 off - a fantastic deal at Currys this week. Turn up to 60 litres of tap water into sparkling water with quiet carbonation and three levels to choose from.

Dolce Gusto hot drinks machine | £79.99 £28 at Currys

This Dolce Gusto coffee machine is a firm favourite when it comes to Currys Boxing Day sales. This is the price we saw on this particular model last year, and they flew off the shelves after Christmas.

George Foreman Evolve Precision 24002 Grill: £199 £89 at Currys

Morphy Richards Soup Maker £69.99 £39.99 at Currys

Tefal Easy Fry Precision Air Fryer: £99.99 £59 at Currys

Crock-Pot Slow Cooker 4.7 litre: £69.99 £34.99 at Currys

Expired deals

Currys Boxing Day sales you missed

Currys had some fantastic cheap smart speaker deals, which have sadly now expired – you can still buy many of the products below at a discount, though they won't be as cheap as they were previously.

Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen): £219.99 £169.99 at Currys

Fitbit Ace 2 Kid's Fitness Tracker & Nest Mini: £69.99 £49.99 at Currys

DEAL EXPIRED Considering you can get the tracker alone elsewhere for about £50 at the moment, why not get a second generation Google Nest Mini to go with it? Could be the ideal purchase for a healthy New Year. View Deal

Kindle (2019) E-reader: £69.99 £49.99 at Currys

DEAL EXPIRED Amazon has the same discount as Currys on the Kindle, but the difference is you get six months of Spotify Premium when you buy it from the electronics retailer (new accounts only, though). View Deal

Sonos Play:5: £499 £381.60 at Currys

DEAL ENDED An elegant looking and bombastic sounding speaker that proves Sonos is still king of the streamers, the Sonos Play:5 wireless smart speaker comes with custom designed woofers to deliver rich bass while the sealed architecture eliminates reverb and echo. Now with over £100 off, it's more affordable than ever.

Bose Home Speaker 500: £399 £299 at Currys

PRICE INCREASED Bose is renowned for its high quality speakers, and the Home Speaker 500 is no different. From wall to wall stereo sound from a single speaker to integrated Google Assistant and Alexa, this is a smart speaker with serious audio punch – and it's now at its lowest price ever.

Bose Home Speaker 300: £249.95 £209 at Currys

PRICE INCREASED Snag the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for £188.10. The smart speaker produces an impressive 360-degree sound and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.



Currys Price Match Promise

Whether it's Christmas, Black Friday, or the January sales, online retailers are always looking to undercut each other on price. That's good news for consumers, but it does mean you have to spend time searching around the web to make sure you're paying as little as possible for a particular gadget.

Enter Currys Price Match Promise. As the name suggests, Currys will match the price of a product if you can find it cheaper elsewhere – there are a few terms and conditions to make a note of, but that's the gist.

It means that if you see the same product available for less at any other retailer – either online or in store – Currys will match that price if you shop with it instead. The company will even match any discount codes that are being offered, so you don't need to pay a penny more than you have to.

There are a few terms and conditions to bear in mind, as we've mentioned: the competing offer must be from a UK retailer, and the items must be identical, right down to the model number (it's always worth double-checking). Also, delivery and installation charges, product protection services and other add-ons aren't included, so factor those out when comparing prices.

Read more: How to use the Currys Price Match Promise