AMD teases at new tools to improve game development

This week in Hawaii, AMD flew dozens of journalists from around the world to the island of Oahu where they're set to make an announcement that they believe will revolutionize the world of game development.

Before getting started, AMD was pleased to introduce their own prodigal son, Raja Koduri, as the new corporate vice president of visual computing. Koduri has recently returned to AMD after spending four years at Apple where he was the director of graphics and architecture.

Sampling Apple's 'secret sauce' at AMD

In a short, casual talk from the crater at Diamond Head, Koduri spoke about his belief in software and his ultimate goal to bring software and hardware development under one umbrella.

Having spent the past four years at the most valuable company in the world, one who's specialty is the very thing that Koduri spoke about, "bringing software and hardware development under one umbrella," he seems poised to bring some of that Cupertino-based "secret sauce" back to AMD.

While hardware has historically been the bread and butter for a company like AMD, according to Koduri, the ratio of software engineers to hardware engineers has increased over the years. Something that highlights the importance of software, according to Korduri.

"The key to my coming back to AMD is to bring hardware and software together under one umbrella," Kordori said.

What's more, Koduri contends that he and AMD are committed to making both Crossfire and Eyefinity "much better," as well as "making Linux users much happier."

AMD is scheduled to spill the beans tomorrow in an event that they will live stream, and Koduri has hinted at new tools that should greatly simplify game development on consoles and PCs that use AMD hardware - specifically their next generation graphics architecture.

