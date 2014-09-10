Zotac's Nvidia Jetson TK1 developer board lands in the UK

£200 is all it takes

Nvidia Jetson K1 board
Independent British retailer Maplin has brought Nvidia's Jetson TK1 development kit to the UK, one that's built by Zotac and costs £199.99 (about $320, AU$340).

The motherboard includes the K1 chip (quad-core Cortex A15 CPU, Kepler GPU with 182 cores), coolec by a heatsink fan, 2GB of RAM and 16GB onboard storage .

Expansion and connectivity options include one half mini-PCIe slot, a full size SD connector, USB, HDMI, serial port, GbE, a SATA port and an optional expansion slot.

The board itself is tiny at 127 x 127mm (that's 5 x 5in) and comes with a USB cable, a power supply, four ruber feet and a start guide.

YouTube : http://www.youtube.com/embed/VdyvyNaEtT0

The fully functional CUDA platform offers a staggering 300 Gigaflops of computing power and runs on a customised Linux distro called Linux for Tegra; the offer is exclusively available through Maplin's online shop.

The Jetson TK1 was unveiled earlier this year at Maker Faire; you can check out the video below where TechRadar spoke with Nvidia's Product Manager for Embedded Applications, Jesse Clayton.

ARM unveiled its 64-bit Juno reference board early July while AMD outed its A1100 developer kit later that month.

