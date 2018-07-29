The best cheap PS4 deals and bundles in July 2018

The video game release schedule may have slowed down for the summer months (and it actually does look like summer outside this year!), but that doesn't mean you still can't find a cracking PS4 deal if you're yet to pick up the console. And yes, that includes PS4 Pro deals too.

And now that summer has arrived, other retailers have been dropping their prices to fiercely compete for your custom . We've looked through all the latest deals to bring you the most up-to-date selection of PS4 bundles on the net.

Naturally, you'll be wanting some games with your shiny new PS4 Slim, so we've included bundles with discounted software including the likes of God of War, Fortnite, Call of duty: WWII, Crash Bandicoot Trilogy and more.

On this page we've listed the best cheap PS4 deals in the UK (here's our US page and our Australian page) so you can find all of the cheapest PS4 prices. Below you'll find all of the absolute cheapest standalone PS4 deals from UK retailers, followed by our pick of the extras-packed PS4 bundles that offer the best value and discounts.

The PS4 is currently available in a number of different forms. Directly below, you'll find the best deals for the new PS4 Slim which has come in to replace the original model with a slimmer design - we generally no longer list prices for the older PS4 as the Slim is cheaper nowadays and an improved piece of kit. After the PS4 bundles you'll see the latest deals for the PS4 Pro - the newer fancy 4K model (here's the lowdown on the differences).

The best cheap PS4 deals

The PS4 Slim is... slimmer, quieter and smaller

The new PS4 Slim launched in September 2016 for around £259 (500GB) or £310 (1TB) and has now replaced the original fatter PS4. The new console is smaller, lighter, more power efficient and is priced cheaper than the remaining stock of the older PS4 nowadays, so you're not paying more for the refined tech. We'd advise you check out the cheap PS4 bundles further down this page as many of them are cheaper than buying the console on its own or you can get a lot more for a spending a bit extra on top.

The best PS4 bundle deals

You'll often find that the most attractive way to get a cheap PS4 is with a bundle with extra hardware or extra games. These are the best PS4 bundle deals currently available in the UK – we update these deals on a regular basis.

Cheap PS4 deal of the week

Limited Edition blue Days of Play PS4 Slim | 2 controllers | £259.99 at Argos' ebay

This gorgeous limited edition blue PS4 Slim surely won't last long at this price, so we wouldn't wait long if you like the look of it as it seems to have sold out everywhere else. It's great value at this price too considering the limited edition nature and you're getting two DualShock 4 controllers.

PS4 Slim | Fortnite V Bucks sand DLC bundle | £249.99 at Argos

Once you have your new PS4, head on over to the PSN store and download Fortnite Battle Royale for free. This bundle comes with 500 V Bucks for you to spend on in game content and you also get a Royal bomber Skin DLC.

PS4 Slim | God of War | £249.99 at Amazon

Just looking for a cheap PS4 deal with one of the finest games on PS4? Looks like Argos has your back with this deal that includes a free copy of Kratos' new Norse adventure.

PS4 Slim | Fortnite V Bucks and DLC | Call of Duty: WWII | £279.99 at Very

This PS4 bundle is ideal if you want a head start in the world of Fortnite. You can download the Battle Royale mode for free and then there are 500 V Bucks waiting for you to spend and you're also getting a Royal bomber Skin DLC pack. The hit FPS Call of Duty: WWII is also included with this PS4 deal at Very.

PS4 Slim | Fortnite V Bucks and DLC | Crash Bandicoot Trilogy | £279.99 at Very

Like the deal above but swapping out Call of Duty for the remake of the Crash Bandicoot games from the PS1 era. The devious platformer is a loving recreation of the original, giving the visuals a thorough makeover rather than a mere HD remaster. The gameplay is largely untouched though (yes, it's seriously hard!).

1TB PS4 Slim | £299.99 at Very

Not a great week for 1TB PS4 bundles in all honesty. While this is the cheapest 1TB God of War bundle out there currently, we're keeping our fingers crossed for a better deal soon.

Want to look through some more cheap PS4 deals? It's ok, you're only hurting our feelings a little. The links below will take you straight to the PS4 console deals section of the following websites, just in-case you fancy digging out a bargain of your own.

The best cheap PS4 Pro deals

The PS4 that offers 4K gaming and Netflix

Essentially, the PS4 Pro is a 4K upgrade of the current PS4, rather than a 'next-gen' console. The keywords to take in from the PS4 Pro are 4K and HDR. The new machine allows game developers to include 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range options in their games, so expect the like of Uncharted 4, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Days Gone, Horizon: Zero Dawn and more to look even better on a HDR-enabled 4K TV. You'll also be able to stream 4K content from Netflix and Amazon. Want to get the right TV? Then check out our cheap 4K TV deals page. We've seen big discounts as Sony fights off the latest Xbox One X deals too.

White PS4 Pro | God of War | £349.99 at Currys

PS4 Pro deals are in high demand right now, with most retailers either selling out or pushing up prices. So it's great to see Currys bring this ace offer back into action now it has stock again.

Cheap PlayStation Plus deals

If you're buying a PS4, you'll probably need a cheap PlayStation Plus deal too. PlayStation Plus (aka PS Plus or PS+) allows you to play PS4 games online, along with access to the Instant Game Collection, a bunch of free games for PS4, PS3 and Vita each month. The default price for a year is £50. We can do better than that though, so check out our selection of the best PlayStation Plus deals.