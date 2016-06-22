Tesla's rival approved for public testing of its self-driving car

According to the the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), Faraday Future received approval to start testing its autonomous vehicles on the road in The Golden State.

Faraday Future hopes to start selling its electric vehicles (EV) within the next year. During the formative years of production and sale, Faraday Future is also working on self-driving systems.

The insider from California's DMV confirmed that Faraday received approval for public road testing of autonomous car on June 17, 2016.

Faraday Future is one of many Chinese-funded startups that hope to compete with Tesla for high-end electric vehicles, which will eventually feature self-driving. Faraday Future declined to comment on the timeframe of autonomous driving in upcoming models.

Faraday Future FFZERO1 concept

Don't expect to spy the FF or other concept vehicles on the road any time soon, as Faraday Future is expected to use a test mule to covertly develop the technology.

California has also given approval for public road testing of autonomous vehicle to 13 organizations, including Apple, Tesla, Volkswagen, Nissan, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Ford, and parts supplier Bosch.

Faraday Future unveiled it's FF concept at the the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas earlier this year and has already expanded to China. It is also a sponsor for the 2016 Long Beach ePrix Formula E race.

Source: Reuters