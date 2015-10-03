Get in gear with Android and iOS car apps

For many of you, this – Google Maps – may well be the only app you use in your vehicle. If that's so, then you're missing out.

An increasing number of cars have apps specifically designed for them, handling everything from entertainment to remote unlocking, and we've rounded up the best of them here.

There are also a growing number of apps that will work in any car, adding functionality, helping you track engine performance and, of course, getting you from A to B with soothing voice directions and high-resolution maps.

Google Maps does lead the way here, with Google now using the data from your device to feed back smart traffic information so the app can plan routes around traffic. Further recent updates enable the app to alert you to traffic issues on a planned route, and offer alternatives with a tap of the screen.

Google not only offers accurate maps and navigation, for free, but also Street View for an advance look at the location you're heading to – great for scouting parking spots if you're heading to an unfamiliar area.

Google Maps is available across Android and Apple iOS, and as far as possible we've selected apps that work across both platforms for this list. If you're after an app specifically for your BMW, Nissan, Ford or Fiat, they're at the back of this gallery.