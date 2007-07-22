Now Sony pushes YouTube-tailored camcorder

By  

Simple design and even simpler features limit appeal

null

It's one thing for lithe, innovative firms like LG and Casio to embrace the web's most pervasive video phenomenon, but quite another when a company as fuddy-duddy as Sony tries to sell a YouTube-optimised video camera like its new NSCG1 .

The Net Sharing Camcorder, as Sony has clumsily branded it, is really a very simple device that offers little more than most digital still cameras or even high-end cameraphones. Even so, the slick, angular design may win over a few folk keen for even simpler ways of getting VGA 30 frames-per-second videos of their cats chasing cotton reels online.

Redeeming features

Nonetheless, there are some merits in the form of software for uploading videos directly to YouTube, 5-megapixel still shots, a 2.4-inch flip-out monitor and video output suitable for playback on a PSP.

However, at $200 (£99), the camera also seems a little overpriced for what is essentially a USB webcam - another feature Sony touts in its advertising. The NSCG1 will be available in the US in September and worldwide soon after.

See more news