Bundesliga live stream: how to watch every 2021/22 fixture online from anywhere

Having bagged the club's 30th top flight title last term, can anyone stop Bayern Munich from reigning supreme over the Bundesliga once again? Here's how to get a Bundesliga live stream and watch German football online from anywhere you are in the world during this season.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will be hoping to end Die Bayern's title winning streak which could extend to ten in a row should new boss Julian Nagelsmann's lead the club to the Meisterschale once more.

2021/22 Bundesliga live stream Dates: August 13 - May 14 Champions: Bayern Munich Live streams: Sky Sports (UK) | ESPN+ / ESPN | Sportsnet (Can) | beIN Sports (Aus) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Key to the Bavarians success will again be Robert Lewandowski who has won the league's Golden Boot award for the last four consecutive years. The Polish striker notched up a career-high 41 goals last season, beating Gerd Muller's 40 goals in a single season record.

Likely to run Lewandowski close for the title of the league's most deadly striker will be Borussia Dortmund's young terminator Erling Haaland, who leads the line for Bayern's biggest rivals. With Marco Rose now at the helm at Signal Iduna Park, its likely to be a much more stable season for BVB.

American coach Jesse Marsch has made the move to replace Nagelsmann at last year's Bundesliga runners-up Leipzig. RB have lost key players in Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate, but there are high hopes for new signings Mohamed Simakan and Josko Gvardiol and £20m striker Andre Silva.

It's all set to be another fascinating campaign. Here's how to watch a Bundesliga live stream no matter where you are in the world. Follow our guide below and you'll never have to miss a goal.

Want more soccer? Then check out our Premier League live stream guide

If you're away from home and can't bear to miss out on this season's action in Germany's top division, don't worry. While you may initially encounter a problem watching your usual domestic live stream coverage in the form of geo-blocking, there's an easy solution to this common annoyance.

It's called a VPN and it's a clever bit of software that relocates your device back to your country of origin - thereby allowing you to regain access to the services you normally use (and almost certainly pay for) back home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've tested every major VPN and we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you have it downloaded and installed, just go ahead and open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', and you'll virtually transport yourself back home - it really is that easy. Then you're ready to watch your Bundesliga live stream of choice wherever you are in the world.

How to watch a Bundesliga live stream in the UK

Live coverage of the Bundesliga in Great Britain and Ireland is now exclusive to Sky Sports, having switched from its previous home at BT Sport. In addition to the Bundesliga, Sky will also be showing matches from the German Super Cup, To watch the Bundesliga matches live you can either sign up for Sky Sports as part of one of its TV packages or go for a more flexible Now Sports Membership. And if you're planning to watch on a mobile, tablet, smart TV, games console or other streaming device, you can download the Sky Go app or Now app. If you're out of the UK or Ireland but have subscribed to a streaming service you want to access from abroad, remember you can always use a VPN to enjoy all the content you've already paid for back home.

How to get a Bundesliga live stream and watch online in the US

ESPN once again has the rights to the Bundesliga in the US for this season, with the bulk of matches set to be broadcast on its ESPN Plus streaming service, though some will also be on the traditional TV channels ESPN, ESPN2 and Spanish-language ESPN Deportes. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. For the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and costs $35 a month, making it a handy choice for those games on ESPN linear. US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for by using a VPN as per the method described above.

How to live stream Bundesliga soccer in Canada

Subscription TV channel Sportsnet has the rights to show German top-tier football action once again this season in Canada. If you don't have cable or get Sportsnet as part of your package, you can sign up to its Sportsnet Now streaming service. You'll need the more premium SN Now+ offering, but it costs a reasonable CA$9.99 for a 7-day trial - or $34.99 a month if you want to keep it on a commitment-free basis. If you're sure you want to stick with the service long-term, then there's a saving to be had by opting for SN Now+ Annual which costs $249.99 + tax. If you find yourself away from Canada unable to access it like you would at home, remember that you can always deploy a VPN to help you watch the services and content you already pay for back home.

How to watch a Bundesliga live stream in Australia

beIN Sports is once again delivering top rank German football to Aussie TV screens for the 2021/22 season. You don't have to pay a premium price for it, though, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and ESPN channels - a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. Remember: anyone from Australia who finds themselves out of the country need only fire up a VPN, which helps facilitate access to the streaming services and content people would normally watch (and pay for) at home.

(Image credit: Sky)

2021/22 Bundesliga teams

Big name clubs Werder Bremen and Schalke 04 were the somewhat surprising relegated teams last campaign, with the two clubs replaced by VfL Bochum and Spielvereinigung Greuther Fürth who are making just their second appearance in the German top flight.

Here are all 20 teams playing in the 2021/22 Bundesliga.

FC Augsburg

Hertha BSC

Union Berlin

Arminia Bielefeld

VfL Bochum

Borussia Dortmund

Eintracht Frankfurt

SC Freiburg

Greuther Fürth

1899 Hoffenheim

FC Köln

RB Leipzig

Bayer Leverkusen

Mainz 05

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Bayern Munich

VfB Stuttgart

VfL Wolfsburg

2021/22 Bundesliga odds

Having held a vice like grip on the league for almost a decade, it's no surprise to find the odds on Bayern Munich once again taking the Meisterschale as being as low as 1/7 with most bookmakers.

The Haaland-led Borussia Dortmund come in as the most likely to end Die Roten's long reign at the top with most bookies, with odds fluttering around the 7/1 mark, while RB Leipzig follow at around 14/1.

Bavarian newcomers Greuther Fürth lead the betting for the team most likely to be relegated at a damning 7/10, followed by fellow promoted side VfL Bochum at 3/2.

What else can I use a VPN for other than watching Bundesliga live streams?

Virtual Private Network software is pretty versatile tech. As well as enabling you towatch sport and TV from other locales, their encrypted nature means that the information you exchange on a daily basis online is kept safely away from prying eyes. And streaming VPNs also help to get around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries.

But even if you're away from your home coverage, you can always use a VPN to dial back into your country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the currently available: