BT's best value broadband deals now come with a free Amazon Echo

We usually know what we're going to get from BT broadband promotions. We're usually here talking about free activation, an epic reward card or access to the BT Sport app. But this time, its new broadband deals are getting smart.

For the next 10 days BT will throw in a free Amazon Echo smart speaker (worth £90) with its best Superfast fibre broadband deals for new customers. That's on top of the chunky pre-paid Mastercard and rapid internet speed it usually offers.

The promotion is available on BT's main fibre optic broadband tariffs - the imaginatively named Superfast and Superfast 2. The former costs £31.99 per month for an average speed of 50Mb (roughly 6MB per second) and that £80 pre-paid Mastercard included as well. Or it's a tenner more a month to take the average speeds up to 67Mb (over 8MB per second) and the Reward Card to £100.

But do bear in mind that the clock is ticking for this one. You need to take advantage of the offer by next Thursday, October 4.

BT's great value broadband deals:

BT Superfast Fibre + Amazon Echo | 18 months | 50Mb average speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £10 activation | £31.99pm + £80 reward card

The rapid speed of BT's entry-level fibre broadband package equates to roughly 6.25MB per second. The added extras mean that the effective monthly price is less than £24, which is actually less than BT's standard ADSL internet plan.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

Is the Amazon Echo any good?

The Amazon Echo features within the top three of TechRadar's best smart speakers buying guide - so yes, we rate it highly.

If you've not yet had the chance to form a relationship with Alexa, now is a good chance to start. With her unique set of Skills (over 30,000 of them), she'll simplify listening to music, finding out the weather, varying your central heating, ordering Christmas presents, and tonnes more. Plus, the Amazon Echo is a stylish and decent sounding standalone speaker as well.

