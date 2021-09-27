BT uses Oracle tech to accelerate 5G service rollout

BT will use Oracle’s cloud-native policy management platform to intelligently optimise network resources and bring new 5G applications to market more quickly.

Engineers will be able to design, test and implement 5G services in a matter of minutes rather than months, while real-time analytics and edge routing capabilities will allow BT to make intelligent, data-driven policy decisions that consider a range of metrics to improve customer experience.

These metrics include subscriber data, quality of service, and network resource data.

As a result, consumers and enterprises should benefit from new services in the fields of live streaming, Augmented Reality (AR), and the Internet of Things (IoT), while the two companies are also working on the eventual migration of BT’s voice and data services from 4G to 5G.

BT and Oracle have a pre-existing relationship that covers 3G and 4G products.

“BT Group, and EE in particular, have a long-standing, successful track record with Oracle,” said Howard Watson, Chief Technology Officer, BT. “As we move to this next evolution in networking, Oracle is helping us reduce complexity with solutions that ease the migration to 5G and provide the flexibility needed both to introduce innovative new services, and also ensure we’re offering our customers the right levels of service according to their needs.

“Working with Oracle further supports our ambitions towards delivering a mobile network that continues to exceed customer expectations.”

“Oracle Communications technology is helping forward-thinking operators such as BT, future-proof their 5G vision,” added Andrew Morawski, general manager, Oracle Communications, Networks. “With a unified, future-ready policy management platform, BT can optimize network resources appropriately and bring new, innovative services and experiences to customers more quickly.”

BT plans to extend EE 5G coverage to 90% of the UK’s geographical area by 2028, with migration to a new cloud-based core network facilitating the launch of Standalone 5G (SA 5G) services by 2023.