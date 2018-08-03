BT just added free BT Sport and £100 reward card to its best fibre broadband deal

It was surely only a matter of time. Watching the likes of NOW Broadband and TalkTalk shepherding business their way with ridiculously cheap fibre broadband deals, BT has finally responded.

And it's a three-pronged attack. For starters, BT has reduced the monthly price of its best value fibre broadband plan by £2 - so BT Superfast Fibre now only costs £29.99. A decent way to start. In addition, it has raised the value of its so-called 'reward card' perk. It's now £100 to spend anywhere online or in store that Mastercard is accepted (up from £80).

But where it really gets interesting is the fact it's also adding 18 months of free BT Sport - ideal considering the Premier League season is only a week away. That means you can watch all the BT Sport action either online, via the BT Sport App or on your Sky box.

The offer also includes unlimited weekend UK calls and free activation - the only thing that you'll have to pay at the start is for delivery of the powerful BT Smart Hub router.

According to BT's website, this offer will only be available for a fortnight, so don't dilly dally.

BT's reduced price fibre broadband deal

