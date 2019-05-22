Box update makes it easier to sort out your storage

Cloud content management company Box has announced its all new Box Relay to help simplify business processes across organization's extended enterprise of employees, partners and customers.

The company's revamped version of its key workflow product features a powerful new workflow engine, simplified user experience and a rich menu of triggers, conditions and outcomes that will make it easier for businesses to automate processes around content and improve efficiency without the need for intensive IT support.

Chief product officer at Box, Jeetu Patel explained why the company chose to revamp Box Relay, saying:

“Enterprise workflows built around content like document reviews and approvals and employee on-boarding and off-boarding need to be reimagined. They’re disconnected from the apps teams use every day, locked behind IT, and don’t support external collaboration. The new Box Relay brings powerful automation to improve these critical business processes, whether it’s creating sales proposals and marketing assets, or driving budget sign-offs and contract renewals, and more. Enterprises now have one platform for secure content management, workflow, and collaboration that’s built for how we work today.”

IBM and Box bring the power of AI to your work processes

The security features you should expect from your work management software

Misconfigured Box accounts lead to sensitive data leaks

Box Relay

Box Relay's powerful new workflow engine includes an extensive list of 'if this then that' (IFTT) triggers and outputs to help businesses automate multi-step processes including both sequential and parallel workflows. It also supports conditional logic which gives users the ability to route content based on metadata attributes such as date, dropdown, multi-select or open text fields.

A simple no-code workflow builder has been designed from the ground up with business users in mind so that they can build and edit their own processes without requiring additional support from IT.

Box Relay also provides users with the ability to assign tasks to customers, vendors or partners so the process does not break down when content flows across or between organizations.

Box's workflow product is also deeply integrated with other enterprise workflow platforms including Salesforce, Pega and Nintex.

Box Relay is currently in private beta but will be generally available by the end of June.