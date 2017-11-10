BlackBerry Motion UK release date is November 17

The latest BlackBerry smartphone is heading to the UK very soon, without a physical keyboard.

The BlackBerry Motion has already arrived in other countries and TechRadar has been hands on with the phone in the Middle East, but now you'll be able to get your hands on it too.

However, unlike the BlackBerry Priv and BlackBerry KeyOne, the Motion does not have the brand's famous physical keyboard. Rather, it sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with a home button below it with a built-in fingerprint scanner.

It also boasts a large 4,000mAh battery which BlackBerry claims can last two days on a single charge, and the Motion is the first BlackBerry branded device to come with a IP67 dust and water resistant metal body.

On top of this, the Motion packs in a Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and Android 7.1.

Privacy for your privates

A new security feature BlackBerry has brought to the Motion is Locker mode, which can be found in the camera app.

It allows you to take secure photos by tapping your finger on the fingerprint scanner, rather than the on-screen shutter key.

Shots taken with your fingerprint are then saved in a locked folder that does not back up to the cloud or any other accounts, ensuring all your *ahem* candid shots remain private.

The BlackBerry Motion release date is expect to be November 17 at Carphone Warehouse, but it's also available from John Lewis, Argos and Amazon. The Motion price was confirmed as £399 when pre-orders went live as well.