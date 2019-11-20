Black Friday PS4 deals may not be great right now, but they will improve

When it comes to Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals, it looks like the best deals are coming to US retailers. But have no fear, we're expecting better offers on the way.

Already we've seen Sony reveal its official PlayStation Black Friday deals over the water but, according the the PlayStation UK Black Friday page, we can expect "incredible Black Friday deals". Although, they haven't been revealed yet.

We can, however, expect essentially the same deals as our US friends got, which means we'll see offers on top Sony exclusives, PS4 bundles, PS Plus membership and PSVR bundles. We're just not exactly sure when they'll be revealed.

But what about other retailers outside of Sony itself? We're seeing some PS4 deals trickling out from the likes of Currys and Amazon, but we're expecting the best deals to roll out over this week and, obviously, during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This was the case last Black Friday, and we definitely weren't disappointed with offers on great PS4 bundles and titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man. So hang in there!

In the meantime, we've popped some of the best PS4 deals we're seeing ahead of Black Friday below for your perusal:

FREE PS4 and COD: Modern Warfare with Sony phones

From October 25, pick up the Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 5, Xperia 10 or Xperia L3 at Carphone Warehouse and bag yourself a free 500GB PS4 and copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - freebies worth £249.99! While stocks last.

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: £49.99 £32.99 at CDKeys

You can save around £8 with this 12 month subscription code if you're in the UK. That means you're getting roughly two free months of PS Plus for your money! Use your PlayStation Plus membership to play online, download free games each month and grab exclusive game discounts.

Note: PS3 and PS Vita support has been removed across PS Plus

Resident Evil 2 Remake: PS4 | Physical Edition | £19.99 at Amazon

Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 is one of the best horror games in years. Usually priced upwards of £40, this offer from Amazon is a decent buy. View Deal

Devil May Cry 5: PS4 | Physical Edition | £19.28 at Amazon

Devil May Cry is another of this year's best releases, a hack-and-slash game that brings back a classic series. Since you'll usually find it for closer to £25, getting the physical version for £20 seems like a bargain. View Deal

Once those official PlayStation deals go live, we'll let you know, so keep your eye on TechRadar.

