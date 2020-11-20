Don't miss these amazing Black Friday laptop deals from Currys

Black Friday laptop deals are coming thick and fast, and Currys has some huge savings on some brilliant laptops. While Black Friday itself is still a week away, Currys isn't hanging around, and it's cut the prices of laptops like the HP Pavilion, Dell XPS 15 and Acer Aspire 5.

These early Black Friday laptop deals show how keen retailers are to offer amazing deals a whole week before the day itself. So, if you're looking for a laptop, there's no need to wait until November 27. Use the Currys voucher code FREENEXTDAYDEL for free next day delivery.

HP 14-cf2504sa, 14-inch, Intel Core i5, 256GB : £549 £419 at Currys

This little laptop comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage and a battery life of up to 10 hours. The 4GB RAM is a bit low for our liking, but it's backed up by 16GB Intel Optane which helps make up for it.View Deal

Huawei MateBook D 15.6-inch, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £499 at Currys PC World

This laptop combines an Apple-like design with some powerful modern components, including a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and a very competitive price.View Deal

Acer Aspire 5, Intel Core i5, 256GB : £599 at Currys

We love the Acer Aspire 5. It's thin, light, powerful and affordable, and this early Black Friday deal from Currys has it for £599 - a brilliant price for a very capable laptop.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3510sa, 14-inch, Intel Core i5, 512GB : £699 £529 at Currys

This is an even better deal in our mind. While it's more expensive than the laptop above, it still gets a big £170 price cut, and the spec increase of 8GB of RAM, 32GB Intel Optane and 512GB SSD is worth the money in our view.View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 300, Intel Core i7, RTX 2070, 1TB : £1,499 £1,299 at Currys

This is one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've seen already, with a powerful combo of 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 2070 MaxQ GPU, plus a super-fast 144Hz 15.6-inch display and huge 1TB SSD. All for £200 off!View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020): £1,499 £1,369 at Currys

Save £130 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar at Currys. It comes loaded with the base Core i5 CPU with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it a great deal if you're not quite ready to make the jump to Apple's new M1 chip just yet.

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB : £1,799 £1,529 at Currys

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the most popular laptops in the world, and for good reason - it's small, light, and stunningly designed, and powerful as well. This 13-inch star comes with a powerful new CPU from Intel, 16GB of RAM, 1TB storage and a beautiful 4K display. All for £270 off!View Deal

Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB : £1,999 £1,699 at Currys

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in the world, and ahead of Black Friday, Currys has knocked a hefty £300 off the model with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce 1650 Ti GPU. This is one heck of a laptop for the price.View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2020): £2,399 £2,148 at Currys

Other retailers have the 16-inch MacBook Pro available for £2,399 ahead of this year's Black Friday MacBook deals, but Currys has cut that down to £2,148. That means you can pick up the powerful i7 model with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for less this week.

With both Black Friday and Cyber Monday fast approaching, we're beginning to see some really great deals, and to be honest we can't imagine many deals on the day beating Currys when it comes to laptops.

