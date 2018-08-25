Bank holiday sales: these are the best deals from Amazon, Currys, AO, Argos and more

The bank holiday sales are in full swing right now and there are some fantastic deals to end the summer sales season on a high. Digging out discounts is what we do, not just every bank holiday, Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day, but every day of the week, so you know we'll steer you to the best ones.

There are some tempting offers for everyone this weekend with TVs, laptops, smart home devices, gaming consoles, Kindles, mobiles phones, cheap broadband packages, Sky TV deals, home and garden items and much more. September is usually the start of the sales lull ahead of Black Friday and Christmas with late October usually signalling the start of silly season again. So this could be your last chance for a while to get deals as good as these.

When do the bank holiday sales start?

The bank holiday itself technically starts Monday August 27th in the UK. The sales actually started super early this time though, with Amazon kicking off a week-long sale already with fresh deals arriving every day August 29th. We'll be updating our highlights throughout the long weekend.

We've already been busy digging through the bank holiday deals to bring you lots of TechRadar-friendly discounts on the latest tech below. But we're keeping a savvy eye out for plenty of other deals types too. So if you're after a bit of home improvement, you'll find discounts on multiple categories at the likes of Wickes and B&Q. If you're looking for furniture, home decor, lighting and other home styling options then you'll want to check out the bank holiday sale happening at Wayfair right now too. To stay tuned on all our regular deal updates, bookmark our deals page or follow us over on Twitter.

Amazon : great discounts on Amazon devices and more.

great discounts on Amazon devices and more. Argos : cheaper items for your garden and lots of tech inside you home.

cheaper items for your garden and lots of tech inside you home. Currys : another huge clearance of TVs, fridges, laptops and much more.

another huge clearance of TVs, fridges, laptops and much more. Sky TV: available from just £20 a month.

available from just £20 a month. AO : going big on cheap TVs, laptops, household appliance and electricals.

going big on cheap TVs, laptops, household appliance and electricals. ebuyer : fresh discounts on the best laptops and TVs.

fresh discounts on the best laptops and TVs. B&Q : time for a bit of home improvement or a new BBQ?

time for a bit of home improvement or a new BBQ? boohoo: A different sale type every day!

A different sale type every day! John Lewis : home, fashion and electricals with a price match to boot.

home, fashion and electricals with a price match to boot. Very: home, tech, outdoors, fashion and more.

Our Top 10 bank holiday sale deals:

Philips Hue Starter Kit and Google Home Mini: £204 £149 at Currys

This an excellent bundle for the Philips Hue bulbs as it has everything you need to get started including three bulbs, bridge (the brain box) and a dimmer switch. You can then control the colours and tone of the bulbs via an app or better yet, with voice commands via the Google Home Mini smart speaker that Currys has thrown in. With a £60 saving today, you don't want to miss out.View Deal

Hisense H60NEC5600UK 60-inch Smart HDR 4K TV £799 £649 at AO.com

An unbelievable price for a 60-inch TV with smart features and a 4K HDR display. This was originally an already-decent £799, so we're surprised to see the price go this low. You only have to look at the other prices in the size category to see what a huge saving this Hisense TV deal provides even before today's discount.

View Deal

Amazon Echo: £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Originally £90 this is an excellent discount on the Echo smart speaker. We'd go for this version over the smaller Echo Dot as the speaker packs more of a punch, making it far superior as a music player.

View Deal

NES Classic Mini: £49.99 £45 at Amazon

The original batch of NES Mini console sold out pretty much straight away at launch, with stock proving impossible to find at the proper price - eBay resellers had a field day. We're super excited to see a new wave of stock below the original £49.99 price though.

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: £49.99 £31.99 at CDKeys

This is the cheapest PlayStation Plus deal in the UK for a 12-month subscription with other retailers only knocking a few quid off the £49.99 RRP. CDKeys will send you a digital PSN code straight away, so you don't even have to wait for delivery. We've been using the site for years for PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold codes and game codes and we're not surprised to see it with the cheapest price as it has great form.

View Deal

Save 49% on Express VPN and get 3 months free

If you've been considering a VPN for a while this is TechRadar's #1-rated service. Express VPN is ideal for changing your location and keeping your internet usage private. Fans of the US version of Netflix especially love this VPN. Better yet, there's a 30 day money back guarantee.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga Book 2-in-1 laptop: £549.99 £349.99 at Amazon

This beautiful laptop/tablet convertible is a fantastic piece of kit for regular PC work and artists alike. Instead of a regular keyboard you have a dynamic secondary touch interface where a keyboard will illuminate when required. Or you can use the bundled pen to draw and edit artwork on the same surface. This version comes packing Windows 10 Pro and is £200 cheaper than usual.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook 14-inch CB3-431: £249 £199 at AO

It's not just the bling that caught our eye with this champagne gold Chromebook deal. Actually, it's mainly that, but this is actually quite a capable model too and a great price considering this is a larger 14-inch Chromebook and we usually only find great discounts on the 11-inch ones. This Chromebook deal comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage but should be fine for basic browsing, emails, document editing and streaming movie content. The silver version is on offer at £189.99 at Amazon.

View Deal

Bank holiday TV deals

TCL 43DP608 43-inch 4K HDR TV: £349 £279 at Amazon

TCL is new to these shores, but they've grown massively in recent years in other countries around the world, emerging as budget TV specialists. Amazon has just knocked £70 off this already cheap 4K TV deal too. Astonishing value given you're getting a 10-bit HDR panel.

View Deal

Hisense H43A6250UK 43-inch HDR 4K TV: £359 £349 Argos

This is a new model from Hisense and the reviews have been strong too. You're getting a 4K screen with HDR features, which is great news for gamers with a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X. Movie/TV fans can enjoy the same high quality visuals via the built-in Netflix and Amazon Prime apps.

View Deal

Philips 55PUS6262 55-inch 4K HDR Ambilight TV: £579 £479 at Argos' ebay

The Ambilight TV prices have been all over the price this year, but this is a great deal on this model. Amazon also has a few more discounted Ambilight models. Ambilight TVs are excellent for adding extra ambiance to your movies as colour radiates out from the sides of the TV onto nearby walls, matching the on-screen action.

View Deal

Hisense H55U7AUK 55-inch 4K HDR TV £799 £599 at Amazon

This is a fantastic 4K HDR model from Hisense. It has a centre stand instead of feet on the sides too, which is much better for smaller TV cabinets or tables when buying a smart TV this large.

View Deal

Samsung UE65MU6220 65-inch HDR 4K TV: £850 £799 at Amazon

If you're after a 65-inch TV from the classic Samsung brand it'll cost you more than the Hisense models above, but this is a beaut of a 4K smart TV for well under a grand. It's also a curved-screen model, which makes this price all the more special.

View Deal

LG OLED65B8PLA 65-inch 4K OLED TV: £3999 £2499 at Currys

Now £1500 cheaper! Currys has just knocked a huge amount off this gorgeous OLED TV model. OLED TV prices are considerably more expensive than regular LED 4K TV deals for sure, but they offer the best screens in the business. So if you want the best possible category of TV for 4K and HDR, then OLED's the way to go.

View Deal

Bank holiday laptop deals

HP Stream 14-inch laptop: £249 £169 at AO.com

Looking for a stylish cheap laptop deal? The HP Stream models are a popular choice in both blue and purple formats and this is a great back to school laptop as it comes with a year of Microsoft Office 365 access along with 1TB of cloud storage.

View Deal

ACER CB3-131 11.6-inch Chromebook £199 at AO.com

If you're happy to say goodbye to Windows and take advantage of the very capable Google/Android ecosystem services for basic laptop needs this 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with a respectable 9-hour battery life. Shame about the small 16GB hard drive, but you can always expand with a portable drive or USB.

View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 320-15ISK: £470 £399.99 at ebuyer

You can save £70 today on this Lenovo laptop deal with free delivery. This Idepad comes loaded with some powerful spec built around fast-loading and multitasking. There's an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.

View Deal

HP 250 G6 i7 Laptop: £549 £519.99 at ebuyer

For well under the usual £549 asking price you can get a laptop deal with some serious spec. This HP has a powerful i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a speedy 256GB of SSD storage.

View Deal

Asus FX503VM gaming laptop £899.99 £779.99 at Amazon

Amazon has just knocked £120 off this very capable gaming laptop. You're getting a slick 120Hz Full HD screen, i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256SSD and a Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card. All of which adds up to a laptop that'll have a crack at any game with some decent settings too.

View Deal

Bank holiday Amazon devices sale

Fire TV (4K) with Alexa voice remote: £69.99 £54.99 at Amazon

You can save £15 today on the regular price of the Fire TV 4K dongle. This is essentially a 4K upgrade over the Fire TV Stick allowing you to stream 4K content. Netflix in 4K is the more expensive tier you may need to upgrade to, while Amazon Prime's 4K content comes at no extra charge. You could always sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial to check out the video streaming service and free next day delivery options for thousands of items on Amazon.co.uk.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon

If you've been tempted for a while, this is a great price to bite at. Isn't it time you found out why the Echo Dot is the most popular smart speaker in the world?View Deal

TP-LINK WiFi Smart Plug: £29.99 £17.49 at Amazon

Compatible with the Echo's Alexa smart assistant and also Google Assistant this smart plug has been a big hit since smart speakers have taken off. This is a fantastic price too at almost half price.

View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: £109.99 £89.99 at Amazon

This is the best value Kindle on the market with a superior screen to the cheapest model and a back-light for night-time reading. If you've never owned a Kindle, this is one we'd start with to get you going.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus and Philips Hue bulb: £139.99 £94.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked a massive £45 of this enhanced smart speaker and thrown in a free Philips Hue smart bulb too. Unlike the other Echo speakers, this has a smart home hub inside that can act as a bridge (something you usually need a buy separately) to connect the Philips Hue bulbs so you can control them via the app or voice commands.

View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

An amazing price for a tablet of this quality. It lacks a HD screen, but for all your other basic activities you won't find better for less money.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: £149.99 £119.99 at Amazon

Amazon's biggest, most expensive tablet was already affordable, but you can now save yourself another £50 off the list price with this Prime Day deal taking the slate below the £100 mark.View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: £99.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £40 off the price of the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, with comes with a protective bumper case and parental controls that allow you to keep your child safe online and dictate their usage.View Deal

Smart home bank holiday sales

Ring Video Doorbell 2: £179 £139 at Amazon

Amazon has just knocked £40 off the very popular Ring Video Doorbell 2. This smart doorbell allows you to speak with people at the door (and see them) on your phone, tablet or PC.

View Deal

Google Home: £129 £99 at Currys

You certainly won't find this deal on Amazon as it's a direct rival to the Echo smart speaker range. The Google Assistant speaker is arguably much better thanks to Google's powerful well of knowledge and this speaker is great for music too.

View Deal

Google Home Mini: £49 £34 at Currys

The main difference between the Mini and its larger sibling is the slightly less powerful speaker inside the Mini. It's just as smart in all other aspects though. If you're after a smart speaker for the voice-assistant tech more than playing music though then this is the one for you.

View Deal

Gaming bank holiday sales

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | Farpoint | Aim controller | £289 at AO.com

The Aim controller is often very difficult to find nowadays, so why not remove the hassle further down the line by getting it in this neat bundle along with its original game, the sci-fi shooter, Farpoint. VR Worlds is an excellent collection of minigames every PlayStation VR player should try.

View Deal

Xbox One X Gold Rush Edition with Battlefield V £449.99 at Very

This upcoming limited edition Xbox One X bundle deal comes with a new style of console with a cool gold to black fade on top. Better yet it comes with a free copy of Battlefield V: Deluxe Edition which would set you back an eye-watering £70 if bought separately.

View Deal

Xbox One X | Crash Bandicoot Trilogy | Forza 7 | Halo 5 | £449.99 at Amazon

Similar to the deal above but swapping out Sea of Thieves for Forza Motorsport 7 - an excellent and gorgeous racer. So if you do want something to really put the new 4K HDR console through its paces, this is the one to go for.

View Deal

Grand Theft auto V £19 PS4/Xbox One at Amazon

Featuring a huge range of improvements over the original PS3/X360 release, GTA V is still enormously popular thanks to its in-depth campaign and still-growing online options. It's never too late to find out why this is the most popular game yet in the series.

View Deal

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on Xbox One £12.99 at CDKeys

PUBG is available at a super cheap price this weekend. Better yet, in addition to a code for the game, CDKeys.com is throwing in a free download code for Assassin's Creed: Unity.

View Deal

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit: £60 £50.99 at 365games

While most are is still charging the original £60 Nintendo Labo price, UK gaming specialists 365games.co.uk has knocked down the price a hefty amount just one week after release. Don't forget you need a Nintendo Switch console to enjoy this new interactive toy that you and the kids can build together.

View Deal

Bank holiday broadband deals

Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband | 18 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £15.99 per month

Dear reader, we organised this super cheap broadband only deal just for you. It will cost you £15.99 for the first year of the contract, and then £24.99 for the other six. Nobody beats that price for the first 12 months.

View Deal

TalkTalk Fast broadband | 12 months | 11Mb avg. speed | Line rental incl. | £9.95 upfront | £17.95 per month + £55 Gift Card

TalkTalk's entry-level ADSL broadband is already cheap enough, but add a £55 Gift Card for your choice of Amazon.co.uk, Argos, Tesco or Ticketmaster in to the mix, and you're laughing. HAHAHAHAHA! ENDS AUGUST 26View Deal

Sky Fibre Unlimited | 18 months | 36Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | £9.95 delivery | £25 per month + £75 prepaid Mastercard

Dammit - a few days ago, the reward card you got with this Sky fibre deal was up at £100. Still, you can't sniff at what is effectively free money just for taking out broadband with one of the biggest names in the industry.

View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 35Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £25 per month + FREE tech gift

Vodafone used to be outright the cheapest fibre broadband deal provider. Prices went up, but then they unleashed some pretty eye-catching free gifts up to the value of £200. Choose from GoPros, Fitbits, Amazon Echos and more.

View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre Unlimited | 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £29.99pm + FREE BT Sport

BT broadband deals are constantly being chopped and changed. Bad news for us trying to keep tabs, great news for you as it means some great offers. For example, it's just removed its activation fee for Superfast fibre and is offering a £90 reward card to spend. And 50Mb speed is nothing to be sniffed at.

View Deal

Bank holiday mobile phone deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 | O2 | £160 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

This immediately jumps out at us as the very best Samsung Note 9 deal you can order today in terms of overall value. It's actually less than we predicted in the run up to launch, with monthly bills coming in under the £50-mark. The upfront price is high, but check out all of that beautiful data. A fair price on a phone this good...and big! Total cost over 24 months is £1264 Get the best value Galaxy Note 9 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

If the above deal isn't for you, our exclusive promotion from Carphone Warehouse may just help you make your mind up. Order by September 1 from Carphone, and you'll get your choice of £40 Gift Card from Amazon.co.uk, Currys/PC World or Marks & Spencer - and that's as well as the free wireless charger it's also giving away. Click here to take advantage of TechRadar's exclusive Note 9 offer

Samsung Galaxy S9 | Vodafone | £100 upfront (with DEAL20 code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Yes! This best ever Samsung Galaxy 9 deal is back. £650-odd overall for a phone this good is exceptional, so we'd recommend buying it while you can and before it disappears completely. 4GB data will suit a lot of people just fine and those £23 monthly bills are just staggering value. Just make sure you tap in that DEAL20 voucher code at the checkout to get the best price. Total cost over 24 months is £652 View this Galaxy S9 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S9 | EE | £15 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £33pm

If you require 30 glorious GB of data for all your streaming and surfing needs away from Wi-Fi, then look no further than this Samsung S9 deal from Affordable Mobiles. You won't pay much upfront and then it's a perfectly reasonable £33 per month. Tremendous value, and it just came down in price...again. Total cost over 24 months is £807 Get this Samsung S9 deal at Affordable Mobiles

iPhone X 64GB | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 40GB data | £59pm

If it's an iPhone X deal on Vodafone that you're after, then you may as well just forget about the rest at the moment and go straight for the big guns at 40GB worth of data. This is relatively good value for a monumental amount of data on Vodafone, and going for less barely costs much different over the two year term. Total cost over 24 months is £1416 Buy this iPhone X deal from Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 8 64GB | Vodafone | £200 upfront (with DEAL20 code) | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £23pm

This is currently one of the cheapest ways to get the iPhone 8 on Vodafone, but it involves a huge spend upfront (slightly dampened by Mobiles' DEAL20 code). You get 4GB of data for your money, which will suit a lot of people. But the standout feature here is those delectable £23 bills. Total cost over 24 months is £752 View this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | Vodafone | £99.99 upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £34pm

O2 is so often the go-to network where decent data plans on the iPhone 8 are concerned. The best of those at the moment comes from Carphone Warehouse and it's 15GB of data a month tariff. Unlike many, this has actually just fallen in price. So at £34 a month and a penny less than £100 to pay at the start, this is one of the cheapest ways to go for the iPhone 8 right now. Total cost over 24 months is £915.99 Take advantage of this iPhone 8 deal from Carphone Warehouse

Motorola Moto G6: £239.99 £199.99 at Amazon

It's one of the best low-cost smartphones around, and for those looking for great features for a small outlay look no further. You get dual rear cameras and a full HD display while also saving almost £40.View Deal

More great bank holiday sale picks

Fitbit Alta HR: £138.99 £119.99 at Amazon

This is one of the most popular fitness trackers in the Fitbit range thanks to its discrete lightweight design, built-in heart-rate monitor and low cost. And Amazon has knocked £19 off the price for the bank holiday sales too.



Fitbit Blaze smart fitness watch: £159 £129.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a fitness tracker with a more traditional watch design then this deal is for you. Amazon has knocked £30 off this Fitbit today but stock is already running low. This price is currently available on the black and plum versions in small and large sizes.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10-inch tablet: £230 £169 at Currys

As great as modern smartphones are, sometimes it's better to have a larger screen to catch up on Netflix or enjoy browsing the net for longer periods. The Galaxy Tab range is great value and this 10-inch model is £60 off for the bank holiday sales.

View Deal

boohoo Holiday shop from £5

This ever-popular online fashion retailer enjoys a sale on most weekends, but there are some huuuuge savings this weekend with loads of holiday items available from just £5 in the boohoo sale. So if your wardrobe needs a late update for summer this is a great chance to do it for less. The sale includes thousands of items in both women's and men's categories.

View Deal

5 Blu-rays for £30 at Amazon

Oh this is a great Amazon Prime deals, as you can even get them delivered tomorrow for no extra charge if you're on Prime. There's a wide range of movies to choose from including Kong: Skull Island, Heat, Interstellar, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Deadpool, Batman Vs Superman: Ultimate Edition (urgh with an extra 30 mins over the cinema version if you can imagine), Jurassic World and more.

View Deal

