Black Friday Headphone Deals UK 2014

UPDATE: Check out today's amazing Cyber Monday 2014 UK deals!

Black Friday is in full swing so there's never been a better time to buy a new set headphones.

John Lewis have got some particularly striking deals on high-end Sennheisers and a range of other cans from Skullcandy and Yurbuds.

For a significant step up from the freebie buds that come with your phone, but one that won't break the bank, it's hard to go wrong with a set of Sennheiser CX300ii ear buds.

A true bargain on a TechRadar 5-star rated product at £21.99.

Black Friday headphone deals 2014:

AKG K452: High-Performance On-Ear Headphones for £54 at Amazon.

Sennheiser CX 300 II: Excellent earphones! Save £23 by picking them up at Amazon for £21.99.

Philips SHB6017: Bluetooth wireless sports earphones on Amazon for just £39.99.

Beats Solo 2: Get these Beats by Dre for just £135 at Tesco!

Sennheiser Over ear: Save £60.99 on the Sennheiser Momentum Closed headphones - now just £199 at Amazon

Sennheiser MM 30i: Ear-Canal Headset, now £29.95 on Amazon.

Sennheiser HD419: Sleek closed back headphones, save £15 - now £39.95 on Amazon.

Sennheiser HD201: Closed dynamic stereo headphones, now just £17.98 on Amazon.

AKG K550: High performance headphones, save £150.99 - now just £99 on Amazon

