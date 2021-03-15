Are you a business decision maker? Take part in our latest business tech survey

At TechRadar Pro, we want to ensure we're offering all the business news, reviews, features and product guides you need to stay up to date on the topics you care about.

Whether you're a regular or just an occasional visitor to TechRadar Pro, we’d like to hear about your interests and what is most important to you.

Please spare five minutes to take part in this survey about your views on business tech to be in with a chance of winning a £100 Amazon voucher. This prize draw is open to readers in the UK and Europe* and the closing date is April 7th 2021.

You can access the survey here.

*Prize Draw Terms and Conditions