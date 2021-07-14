Amazon PS5 restock: PS5 disc version has sold out

Update: The PS5 disc version has now sold out. We had heard reports that the PS5 Digital Edition was also due to appear later in the day, but that has since been squashed by Twitter user @Ps5Instant, who claims that Amazon's large shipment of PS5 disc version consoles mean the Digital Edition will be offered at a later date.

If you're searching where to buy PS5, Amazon UK is the latest retailer to have PS5 stock again.

The PS5 disc version is £449.99 and the PS5 Digital Edition is £359.99, but the latter isn't available just yet. Prime members can take advantage of free delivery, too, and quicker delivery times.

If you've been put off by expensive PS5 bundles and just want the console on its own, this is a great chance to finally snag a PS5 for list price.

Amazon hasn't had stock for a number of weeks, and due to its popularity, it often sells out quick. The PS5 continues to be one of the most sought after products in the UK, with stock selling out fast whenever it does appear. The good news is, however, that more retailers are dropping stock each week, which previously wasn't the case.

PS5 deals:

PS5: £449.99 at Amazon

If you miss out on Amazon's PS5 stock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.