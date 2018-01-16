A1 Comms signs Vodafone deal

Derbyshire-based business communications providerA1 Comms has reached a new partnership with Vodafone UK. The deal will expand the range of devices that are available to A1 customers through its websites and high street outlets. Vodafone joins EE, O2 and Three as a network provider to A1 Comms, offering more choice to its customers.

AI Comms, which recently won Best Dealer at EE’s annual Indirect Retail Partner Awards, is also hoping that the new agreement will provide more opportunities to its own retail partners and affiliates. The company recently celebrated its 20th anniversary by hitting record sales. The company is forecasting revenue of over £130m this financial year, a 56% increase on the previous year.

According to Paul Sisson, the company’s CEO. “Vodafone will give even more choice for our online and high street customers, and will add incremental value for us and our partners.”

Wider range

While Scott Shields, head of indirect consumer sales at Vodafone UK, added: “By expanding our retail presence online and in store through third party companies, we can reach a wider range of customers with our great deals.”

As a result of the agreement, Vodafone pay monthly deals are now available from A1 Comms Buymobiles.net, AffordableMobiles.co.uk, Phones.co.uk - as well as its Go Mobile and Mobile Shop high-street stores.