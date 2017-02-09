8 Sky Q features we're still waiting for as the high-end TV service turns one

Happy Birthday, Sky Q. Today, February 9, marks a year since Sky’s latest pay-TV platform was introduced to the first UK adopters, with Q bringing Sky into the era of connected content and on-demand viewing. Well, sort of…

At launch it was an incomplete platform, but one that promised constant evolution towards the goal of being the only TV service you’d need in your life. A year on, however, there are still a number of features missing. Major features, too – ones that could transform the service from a solid update on the dated Sky+ HD to that all-powerful option Q was claimed to be.

We’re not just talking a bigger, more blockbuster-focused movies library either. Sky Q promised a lot, and while it's evolved greatly overly the past 12 months – among other things we’ve now got 4K content – it’s still coming up short in a number of areas.

So, what are we waiting on? Well, here’s hoping that by the time the platform turns two, this lot will have been added to the mix.