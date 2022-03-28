Tiny Tina's Wonderlands trophy guide: all 39 trophies revealed

The Tiny Tina's Wonderlands trophy list packs in plenty for completionists to do on their quest to the coveted Platinum trophy. But exactly how many Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophies will you be able to score on this new Borderlands-adjacent adventure?

In our Tiny Tina's Wonderlands trophy guide, we have the answer to how many trophies you'll be able to add to your collection, as well as the requirements for unlocking them – even the hidden ones along the way.

If you're looking to map out how to obtain a shiny new Platinum trophy for your profile, or simply curious about what types of expectations Gearbox Software's newest game will have for you, we've got you covered with a list of every trophy you can find in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands trophy list

Platinum

Bunker Mastered - Unlock all trophies.

Gold

At the Top of All Things - Complete “Fatebreaker”.

- Complete “Fatebreaker”. Completionist is Next to Godliness - Complete all side quests.

- Complete all side quests. Controlled Chaos - Reach Chaos level 20.

- Reach Chaos level 20. Living Legend - Reach level 40.

- Reach level 40. Mule Character - Purchase every inventory upgrade.

Silver

Goldionaire - Have at least 1,000,000 gold.

- Have at least 1,000,000 gold. Put the RNG in Orange - Find an enchanted legendary item in the wild.

- Find an enchanted legendary item in the wild. Wyvernheart - Reach level 30.

- Reach level 30. "You Mean the Chaos Levels?" - Reach Chaos level 10.

Bronze

A Recent Hope - Reach level 10.

- Reach level 10. Back Off! - Stun an enemy chasing you in the Overworld.

- Stun an enemy chasing you in the Overworld. Body Unsnatcher - Complete “The Son of a Witch”.

- Complete “The Son of a Witch”. Bomb Voyage! - Complete “Emotion of the Ocean”.

- Complete “Emotion of the Ocean”. Brighthoof Calls For Aid - Complete “Hero of Brighthoof”.

- Complete “Hero of Brighthoof”. Brutal Narrative Dissonance - Complete “Mortal Coil”.

- Complete “Mortal Coil”. Bursting Coffers - Have at least 100,000 gold.

- Have at least 100,000 gold. Dungeon Ender - Complete every Dungeon Door in the Overworld.

- Complete every Dungeon Door in the Overworld. Fired Festival - Clear out 10 encampments in the Overworld.

- Clear out 10 encampments in the Overworld. Friend to the Forest - Complete “Thy Bard, with a Vengeance”.

- Complete “Thy Bard, with a Vengeance”. Gob Darn Good Work - Complete “Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression” and “The Slayer of Vorcanar”.

- Complete “Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression” and “The Slayer of Vorcanar”. Grab My Hand - Revive a partner.

- Revive a partner. Hero Protagonist - Reach level 20.

- Reach level 20. Keep on Rollin' - Enchant or re-enchant an item.

- Enchant or re-enchant an item. Luck Amok - Have at least 3,000 total Loot Luck.

- Have at least 3,000 total Loot Luck. Mag of Holding - Purchase the final tier of any inventory upgrade.

- Purchase the final tier of any inventory upgrade. No Quest Too Small - Complete 20 side quests.

- Complete 20 side quests. Parasites Lost - Complete “Walk the Stalk”.

- Complete “Walk the Stalk”. Quest Get - Complete “Bunkers & Badasses”.

- Complete “Bunkers & Badasses”. Reversal of Fates - Get a Death Save off a badass or a boss.

- Get a Death Save off a badass or a boss. Rude Sails of Magic - Complete “Ballad of Bones”.

- Complete “Ballad of Bones”. Short Rein - Complete “A Hard Day’s Knight”.

- Complete “A Hard Day’s Knight”. Shop, Drop, and Roleplay - Pick up and redeem a cosmetic item.

- Pick up and redeem a cosmetic item. So Much for That Guy - Complete “The Ditcher”.

- Complete “The Ditcher”. Take This - Trade with another player.

- Trade with another player. Thank the Maker - Complete a Chaos Chamber run.

- Complete a Chaos Chamber run. The First Session - Complete “Soul Purpose”.

- Complete “Soul Purpose”. They Haven't Invented Podcasts Yet - Pick up a lore scroll.

- Pick up a lore scroll. You, Esquire - Complete “The Trial of Crooked-Eye Phil”.

As you can probably see, the trophy list in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is fairly straightforward. While many games ask for really difficult and specific challenges, much of what's listed here is quite general. It's likely to be a time-consuming affair, but the overwhelming majority of trophies appear to be the type that will unlock naturally throughout your adventure.

In other words, the Platinum for Tina Tina's Wonderlands should be achievable by just fully completing the game and knocking out a couple of random multiplayer encounters that will take very minimal effort. Good luck!