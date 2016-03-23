No one likes a slow running tablet or smartphone, but if your Android device is running slow that doesn't mean you should ditch it for a newer model just yet.

There's plenty of tips and tricks to speed up your Android device, from giving the handset or tablet a spring clean and removing unwanted apps and files, to making sure there are no apps running in the background and slowing down your Android device.

We've collected the best tips for speeding up your Android device in our How to speed up your Android device video, which you can watch below. By following these steps you could soon have an Android device that runs as good as new.