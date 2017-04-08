Mass Effect Andromeda multiplayer guide

So you've spent countless hours exploring the new stars and planets of the Andromeda galaxy in single-player… but what about taking on the cosmos in multiplayer mode? It's time to jump into some Apex missions.

Andromeda's co-operative PvE online mode works much like the one in Mass Effect 3 – fight through increasingly tough waves of enemies, with a sprinkling of objectives added for taste – but there are still plenty of new twists to tackle in Bioware's extended cosmos.

So before you embark for some multiplayer mayhem, train yourself into peak science-fiction condition with our set of comprehensive Apex tips and tricks...