Far Cry 5 survival guide

It’s almost three and a half years since the last proper installment in Ubisoft Montreal’s open-world shooter series (sorry, the saber-tooth tiger-hunting throwback that was Far Cry Primal doesn’t count). But that wait has totally been worth it with Far Cry 5. Almost everything you loved about the previous two games - including the combat, line-of-sight stealth and hunting - have returned, while the new setting of Hope Country provides a captivating character all in itself.

However, it can be a little daunting when facing all those cultists and the dangerous Heralds - especially when you’re dropped into the middle of a world full of religious fanatics, grizzly bears and drugged-up wolves. So here are some our top tips for surviving (and thriving ) in Far Cry 5.