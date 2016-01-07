How to use Microsoft Edge

Windows 10 sees Microsoft debut a brand new web browser, Edge. It's set up as your default browser from the off, and boasts a slick, minimalist interface while promising to speed up your browsing.

But is it set up the way you want it to be out of the box? The answer, sadly, is no, but once you know where to look, you can quickly tailor Edge's settings to fit in with your way of working, not the other way round.

First, let's start by tightening Edge's rather slack privacy settings. Launch the browser, then click the '…' button in the top right-hand corner and choose 'Settings'.

Scroll down and click 'View advanced settings'. Make sure the following three switches are all set to 'On': 'Block pop-ups', 'Send Do Not Track requests' and 'Block only third-party cookies'. Done?

Good, now let's take a look at the rest of the browser.