This Xbox Series S deal includes a great gaming headset for free

There's a fantastic Xbox Series S deal available at Argos right now, which bundles in a free gaming headset.

If you purchase an Xbox Series S at Argos you'll get the official Xbox Stereo Headset for no extra cost, which is an impressive saving of £54.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

The Xbox Stereo Headset is a wired version of Microsoft's fantastic Xbox Wireless Headset and features ultra-soft large earcups, convenient on-ear controls, and 40mm drivers.



The headset has a microphone you can chat to your friends over Xbox Live, and its wired nature means you can use it on any device that has a 3.5mm headset jack like the Nintendo Switch and PS5 DualSense controller.



This bundle is well worth picking up, then, if you've had your eye on Xbox Series S, as you're getting a capable and official headset for absolutely nothing as part of this deal.

Today's best Xbox Series S deal

Xbox Series S + Xbox Stereo Headset: £304.98 £249.99 at Argos

Save £54.99 – This fantastic Xbox Series S deal includes a free gaming headset for the price of the console on its own. You're saving £54.99 as part of this deal, so pick it up while stocks last.

Even though the Xbox Series S can't match the Xbox Series X in terms of raw technical specs, it's still a more than capable next-gen console. A large library of games can be played at 120fps, and you can take advantage of features like Quick Resume, Auto HDR, and Dolby Vision for Gaming if you have a compatible display.

The Xbox Series S is also delightfully small. It's the smallest Xbox Microsoft has ever made, and can fit into any setup without worry.

It's worth noting that Microsoft's more affordable console doesn't include a disc drive, so if you're not a fan of buying games digitally or have a large library of physical Xbox One games, bear that in mind before you pick up the digital-only system.

With the money you save from this deal, you can pick up a 12-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, which includes hundreds of games to download and play.

More Xbox Series S deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Xbox Series S from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.