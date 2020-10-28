This early Black Friday laptop deal knocks £200 off the Asus Zenbook 14 with a free portable monitor

The Asus ZenBook line of Ultrabooks have become highly recommended for those needing powerful but affordable machines for work or study. Now bundled with a free Asus portable monitor, Laptops Direct has made the Asus ZenBook 14 even better value.

Priced at just £1099.97, you’re saving a sweet £200 on a fantastic portable setup. The Intel Core i7-10510U processor will be able to handle just about any professional requirements with ease. Offering a massive 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD space, you can handle a multitude of tasks at once – all made easier with a free portable Asus monitor.

This particular Ultrabook also has ScreenPad 2.0, meaning that yet another screen has been integrated into the laptop (replacing the traditional touchpad) to further enhance your productivity, with a smartphone-like intuitiveness.

With Black Friday taking place on November 27, a wide number of laptops will likely be discounted – but we’d be shocked if you can find a bundle as sweet as this one for the price. If you’ve been looking for a new Ultrabook, then there’s never been a better time to buy. Make sure you also check out our best Black Friday laptop deals roundup for the top early offers we’ve found.

Asus ZenBook 14 core i7, 16 GB, 512 GB, 14-inch: £1299.97 £1099.97 at Laptops Direct

This Ultrabook is a powerful tool for any student or working professional. With 512GB of SSD storage, you have plenty of space to store your files, and with a free portable monitor you can take your work with you.View Deal

