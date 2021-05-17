Shield your accounts with this top password manager, available at a big discount

When it comes to securing your online accounts, a password manager that can keep all your various passwords and sensitive data safe is your best bet.

Keeper Security, for example, has become a top choice for businesses and individuals alike, not just because of the level of security it offers, but also due to its wide platform support and ease of use.

Exclusively for readers of TechRadar Pro, the company is offering both the Keeper Unlimited and Family plans at a whopping 30% discount .

Keeper Unlimited Plan: $24.49/year| 1 user

Save 30% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more.View Deal

Keeper Family Plan: $52.49/year | 5 users

Save 30% - Up to five users get all the awesome features of the Unlimited plan, plus a personal private vault for sensitive files.View Deal

Now, you can get the Keeper Unlimited plan for only $24.49/£20.99 per year (down from $34.99), giving you access to all the tools you need to stay protected. The service includes features such as secure password generation, password security auditing, encrypted messaging, cross-platform syncing and more.

With all the features of the Keeper Unlimited plan, plus 10GB of cloud storage for up to five users, the Keeper Family plan is great for the entire household. With the discount, this plan comes in at only $52.49/£50.39 per year , down from $74.99.

Why is this a great deal?

With an intuitive dashboard that is easy to navigate, it’s not surprising that Keeper has quickly become a favorite among the security-conscious. The company also offers a wide range of additional features, including dark web monitoring, two-factor authentication, comprehensive password import features, and single-click password sharing.

The ability to keep all of your sensitive data in one secure place while taking advantage of a plethora of advanced features means this is definitely not a deal to be missed.