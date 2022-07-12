Oculus Quest 2 Prime Day bundle offers a handy accessory with every purchase

The Oculus Quest 2 is getting a nice free perk on Prime Day this year, as with every purchase during the promotion, you can get a free hard case for the headset.

If you're looking for great Prime Day deals, and are looking to jump into the world of VR with Oculus Quest 2, Amazon has a nice little incentive for doing so while the event roles on in the form of the free case. Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best deals in your region.

While we've seen both models of the Oculus Quest for cheaper, Amazon's inclusion of a free Dazed case as part of a bundle for the device does make this current offering worth considering.

Oculus Quest 2 256GB and Dazed Case V2: £423.99 £399.00 at Amazon UK

Save £24.99 - The Oculus Quest 2 is an amazing piece of hardware for anyone trying to get into the world of VR. In our review, we raved about the headset saying, "it might just be the best VR headset ever." We've seen it for lower on its own, but the Dazed case is a great addition.

Oculus Quest 2 128GB and Dazed Case V2: £323.99 £299.00 at Amazon UK

Save £24.99 - The Oculus Quest 2's 128GB model is also on offer. It still comes with the free Dazed case, and costs less, but keep in mind that storage space is slashed in half as a result.

Is the Oculus Quest 2 bundle with the Dazed hard case worth it?

In terms of a VR experience, the Oculus Quest 2 is probably one of the most accessible. While there are potentially cheaper headsets on the market if you want an untethered VR experience that can handle most high-end games like Superhot VR and Resident Evil 4 VR, you aren't going to find much better.

In terms of if this deal is worth it ⁠–⁠ it depends, but we think it has value. Both the Oculus Quest 2 128GB and 256GB have been cheaper than listed here before. In the case of the 256GB models, they have dropped down to £349.89 twice in the last three months.

However, the 128GB model is a more interesting option. It has previously reached lows of £280.22 back in September of last year. However, the Dazed Oculus Quest 2 Case V2 itself costs £24.99, which does make this bundle a bigger saving. While you may not feel you need a hard case for the headset, it's worth the consideration.

When buying the headset, you may not consider exactly where or how you're going to store it, and this case goes a long way to keeping it secure and clean when not in use. Also, while you may not think about bringing the headset on the move when buying it, the case makes that an option if the opportunity ever arises.

