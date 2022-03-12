Get Gran Turismo 7 free when you buy this Logitech G29 racing wheel

Box has a fantastic value bundle available right now that combines the Logitech G29 with Gran Turismo 7 for £239. That gets you a top racing wheel that's compatible with Sony's latest console, as well as a copy of the sim racer on PS5 for free, saving you almost £60.

As for the Logitech G29, it's a slightly older racing wheel but still a high-quality and decent entry-level option. It's constructed with a metal core, has leather stitching on the wheel, comes with robust pedals, and delivers powerful force feedback. It may not feature some of the brand-new tech seen in steering wheels, such as the Logitech G923 or Thrustmaster T248, but it's more affordable and excellent value for money - especially when bundled with a copy of Gran Turismo 7.

If you already have Gran Turismo 7 but want to upgrade your sim-racing experience with a steering wheel? You can check out all the best PS5 racing wheel deals available right now, too.

Logitech G29 + Gran Turismo 7 bundle deal

Logitech G29 | Gran Turismo 7: £329.99 £239 at Box

Save £90 – This is a terrific price for an excellent PS5-compatible racing wheel and a copy of Gran Turismo 7 on Sony's latest console. The Logitech G29 will currently set you back £239 by itself, so this means you get the brand new sim racer completely free and experience it in the best way possible with a steering wheel from a top manufacturer.

Logitech G29: £299 £239 at Amazon

Save £60 – Already got Gran Turismo 7? Amazon has the Logitech G29 for £239 - a saving of £60 off the usual price. It may be a slightly older racing wheel but it's an excellent choice to this day, especially at this discounted price. It's well-made with robust metal components and a clean leather finish, plus force feedback to deliver a more immersive driving experience.

More than a year after the console's release, we're starting to see a lot more PS5 deals like this out there. It's still difficult to get a console at times, though. If you're still looking, keep an eye on our PS5 restock live blog for the latest news and updates on console availability at all the top retailers.