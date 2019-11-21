Amazon Business is giving new customers a whopping 25% off their first order

Amazon Business, the retail giant’s B2B marketplace aimed at all sizes of companies, is offering a rather striking discount that might tempt you to sign up – namely 25% off your first order.

As you might expect, however, there are some conditions attached, and the principal catch is that you need to spend £200 to benefit from the discount, which can be applied using the code B2B25OFF. Note that you won’t get any more discount for orders above £200 – you’ll get £50 off maximum, no matter how much you spend.

The offer is only valid for new Amazon Business customers who have signed up and had their accounts verified from June 17, and it runs through until the end of the year (December 31).

There’s also a limited amount of the voucher codes to go around – only the first 10,000 verified new business registrations will get the 25% discount. After that, you’re out of luck…

Amazon notes that the voucher will be valid 48 hours after business verification has happened, and that the offer is only valid through selected partner channels. Also, it only applies to products sold by Amazon (meaning no third-party marketplace sellers are included – even if ‘fulfilled by Amazon’ – and no Amazon Warehouse deals either).

Each business can only redeem the discount once, as you might expect.

Those are the main caveats, but there’s a whole load of other terms and conditions naturally enough, which you can peruse here.

So if you fancy signing up for Amazon Business and getting a decent chunk of cash off your initial £200 order, head here to create your account.

Speaking of discounts, don’t forget that it will soon be Black Friday and we’ll see plenty of bargains popping up then, no doubt (and on Cyber Monday too).