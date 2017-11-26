The best Black Friday deals 2017: all of the best remaining deals

Best deals by category
Update: Black Friday is now over - but there's still one last day of deals! Check out all the best Cyber Monday 2017 deals before they're all gone.
Black Friday 2017 may technically be over now but many of the best deals are still available as we roll into the weekend, so it's still well worth having a look through our list of the best remaining offers.
We've seen loads of truly tempting phone deals on products including the Samsung Galaxy S8, iPhone 7, 8 and X as well as 100GB for £20 SIM only deal from Three and some SIM free options too - most of these you can still get.
PlayStation VR, PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch were three of the most popular products all day with many of the best bundles being snapped up in just a few seconds.
Black Friday 2017 itself was expected to be the biggest day of spending the country has ever seen with UK shoppers expected to buy £10.1bn worth of goods by the time Monday ends. That would be about enough to buy a new PS4 for every man, woman and child in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
TechRadar has received record traffic all day so we can confirm there's been more interest in Black Friday than ever before. So take a look at the best of the remaining Black Friday deals as we head towards Cyber Monday 2017.
The best Black Friday deals
Nintendo Switch - £269 @ Amazon
This is the cheapest deal currently going on the Nintendo Switch. £269 is £20 cheaper than yesterday's bundle deal with Mario included but that bundle is now sold out. £269 @ AmazonView Deal
iPhone 7 32GB | Vodafone |
£75 £25 upfront (with BLACKFRI50 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £27pm
CHEAPEST. iPHONE 7. EVER. The £50 off code from Mobiles.co.uk brings this tariff screaming under the £700 mark. And you don't even have to settle for minimal data - you get 6GB! Total cost over 24 months is £673
iPhone X | Vodafone |
£200 £190 upfront (with DEALENVY10 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 32GB data | £47pm
Wow! We didn't see this coming - everybody had been very quiet on the iPhone X Black Friday deals until this presented itself. The cheapest overall price we've seen so far AND you get a massive 32GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £1318 Get this iPhone X dealView Deal
Samsung Galaxy S8 | O2 |
£90 £60 upfront (with TRBLKFRIS8 code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
Very simply put, this is the best Black Friday deal so far and the best Galaxy S8 deal ever! And thanks to the exclusive discount code we've agreed with Mobiles.co.uk, the two year price comes in under £700. Remember to enter TRBLKFRIS8 at the checkout. Total cost over 24 months is £686
Get this Galaxy S8 deal in Midnight Black
Voucher code: TRBLKFRIS8View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE handset | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £31 per month
Another case of matching Samsung with Apple here - this tariff is exactly the same as the one above. But if you don't mind paying £60 upfront, don't miss out on this market leading exclusive deal on O2 instead.
Google Pixel 2 | O2 |
£125 £75 upfront (use code 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29pm
When the Pixel 2 opened for pre-orders in October, there were scarcely any overall prices for less than £1000 to recommend. A month on, for Black Friday you can get a mighty 12GB of data for well under £800 over the course of the two year deal. Click here to see this Google Pixel 2 deal Use voucher: 10OFFView Deal
Save up to £1,800 on LG OLED TVs at Currys
Currys is running an incredible Black Friday deal on LG OLED TVs. Smash the Amazon prices and save up to £1,800 on the original prices. If you want the best TVs at the best prices - go here.View Deal
Magazine subscriptions - save 20% on everything!
Get 20% off subscriptions to great magazines like T3, Total Film, Mac Format, net, Linux Format, PC Gamer, Total Guitar, Official Xbox Magazine, Official PlayStation Magazine and more for Black Friday! A great Christmas present. Use voucher code 20NOV at myfavouritemagazines.co.uk
Lenovo Yoga 910 Convertible Laptop - save £400
This is an absolutely incredible deal, knocking £400 off the price of the brilliant Lenovo Yoga 910 - now £999.95. It features a Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM 4K screen and 256GB SSD.View Deal
LG UJ635V Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR
A trio of 4K TVs with HDR and smart capabilities at the lowest prices they've ever been. With a great feature set, these 2017 models offer top value for money.
43-inch now £349 | 49-inch now £419 | 55-inch now £539View Deal
The best Black Friday VPN deal:
IPVanish: $2.87 per month (down from $10)
Get up to 73% Off TechRadar's #1 Rated VPN Service. IPVanish's top-tier network delivered some of the fastest speeds in our tests. Its zero log policy gives you total privacy and peace of mind. Hurry up because this offer won't last long.View Deal
SIM only deal | 100GB data | Unlimited calls | Unlimited texts | £20 per month
Is this the best Black Friday deal so far? Probably! 100GB data SIM only for just £20 per month? It's £4 cheaper than Three's cheapest 'unlimited data' plan but 100GB is as much data as you'd ever need, plus Three's 'Go Binge' scheme means streaming music and movies doesn't even count against your allowance. See this 100GB SIM only deal at Three.co.uk
iPhone 8 64GB | O2 | £175 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29pm
We were waiting for something special on the iPhone 8, and finally Mobiles.co.uk dropped it. This is the best iPhone 8 deal of Black Friday. It's now less than £30 per month for a very healthy 12GB of data. We'll be surprised if you find anything better this sales period. View this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.ukView Deal
iPhone 7 | O2 |
£75 £50 handset (with BLACKFRI25 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29 per month
This isn't the very cheapest iPhone 7 deal we've ever seen, but it's the best value considering you get a generous 12GB of data. It's less than £750 in total over two years for a 2016 flagship iPhone - bargain! Get this discounted iPhone 7 deal now (Voucher code: BLACKFRI25)View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | O2 |
£210 £200 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm
We were really keeping our fingers crossed that we'd see one of the big networks breach the £900 threshold this Black Friday - but we hadn't dared imagine that you'd get a massive 12GB of data to play with when they did! The cheapest ever Note 8 deal.
View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk (use voucher 10OFF)View Deal
LG V30 | Vodafone | £90 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 6GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £27pm
This all new low price for the LG V30 is staggeringly cheap. It blows the likes of the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X out of the water when it comes to affordability. And 6GB of data will suit most people just fine.
Nokia 3310 (2017) phone: now £19.99 (was £59.99)
Did you like the look of the rebooted Nokia 3310 that was launched by HMD Global earlier this year? It sports updated spec compared to the phone from the early 2000's including a 2MP rear camera, a color display and mobile internet. You'll be able to get it from O2 for £19.99.View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 510 - now £379 (was £599): This versatile laptop from Lenovo (packed with 4 GB, 1TB HDD) has been given a cracking discount. Get it at Currys for just £379.View Deal
White PS4 Slim | Star Wars: Battlefront II | GT Sport | Hidden Agenda | £199.99 @ Very
And another great PS4 deal and with the white PS4 to boot. This bundle throws you into the Star Wars universe once again with Battlefront 2.
View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 3 games £199.99 @ Very
PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | GT Sport | Knowledge is Power | £199.99 @ Very
FIFA fans, Very hasn't abandoned you either. You're getting the latest footy game, GT Sport and quiz game Knowledge is power. All for under £200!
View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 3 games £199.99 @ Very
PS4 Pro | GT Sport | Call of Duty: WWII | £299.99 @ Very
This is another major discount we've seen today on the PS4 Pro and it's getting bundled in with two brand new games. An absolute bargain overall for under £300 at Very.
View PS4 Pro deal: Black PS4 Pro, 2 games £299 @ VeryView Deal
PS4 Pro | Call of Duty WWII | FIFA 18 | £299.99 @ Very
The sub-£300 PS4 Pro deals are really whetting our appetites now and this latest offer from Amazon includes two new Triple A games.
View PS4 Pro deal: PS4 Pro, 2 games £299.99 @ VeryView Deal
Panasonic DMP-UB390EB 4K Blu-ray player - now £129 (was £280): This is a great deal - 4K Blu-ray goodness for better than half price. It supports hi-res audio and streaming content too. Get the Panasonic DMP-UB390EB for £129 at Currys.View Deal
15% off the Dell XPS 15
This notebook makes our best laptops list, and indeed we declared it the best 15-inch laptop currently available. The discount code SAVE15 at checkout reduces the price of the cheapest XPS 15 sold by Dell from £1,429 to £1,214.View Deal
SAMSUNG UE55MU6470U 55-inch 4K TV - now £699 (was £1,050): save a cool £350 on this super-smart and amazing Ultra HD TV from Samsung. Freeview and Freesat are both on board. It's down to £699 at Currys.
LG OLED55B7V 55-inch 4K OLED TV - down to £1499 (was £2499.99): Yes, it's still a very expensive TV, but a £1,000 discount is nothing to be sniffed at, and this is a TV that we rank amongst the best 4K TVs around. Check out our full LG B7 review to find out why, or pick up the deal yourself at Very.co.uk.View Deal
Samsung UE40MU6400 4K TV - down to £429.99 (was £699): A fantastic 4K TV that won't break the bank, this set features a great looking VA panel, and the slick Tizen operating system offering access to all major streaming services. You can grab it for £429.99 at Very.co.uk. View Deal
Sony Bravia KD55XE7002 4K - down to £649 (was £1,000): this 55-inch 4K HDR Sony TV is at its cheapest ever price right now. You're getting a lot of screen for your money but the price is still highly reasonable. It's down to £689. Check out our full review of this model before you buy. View Deal
Samsung UE75MU6100 4K TV - Now £1,699 (was £2,999): Samsung's classy 75-inch LED TV, with catch up and HDR, has had a massive price drop - even better than what's quoted on Amazon at the moment. Get it at Currys for £1,699. View Deal
Panasonic GX80 camera - now £399 (was £499)
Get the Panasonic GX80 with 12-32mm lens for just £399. at Jessps by entering PANADISCOUNT at the checkout to get £50 off on the spot, and claim another £50 cashback from Panasonic afterwards. Check out this offer at JessopsView Deal
Amazon Fire TV stick - now £24.99 (was £39.99): The Amazon Fire Stick is reduced impressively - save £15 on the previous price and pick it up for just £24.99, which is a 38% saving, and it comes with Alexa integrated (although it doesn't have 4K playback). This is a brilliant product as a stupendous price and that's why it's one of our top top Black Friday deals this year.View Deal
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet - now £29.99 (was £49.99): The Fire 7 tablet - already a cheap tablet - is down to £29.99, which mitigates almost entirely the fact it has a lacklustre screen thanks to the low cost - plus it does have a strong battery life.View Deal
Tomtom Go 610 Sat Nav | Just £149
Don't trust your phone's mapping app to safely navigate your drive? This dedicated sat nav with a 6-inch touchscreen and lifetime maps is currently £30.95 cheaper than usual.
View deal: Tomtom Go 610 Sat Nav | Just £149View Deal
Fitbit Alta - now £69.99 (was £99.99):
Save £30 on a Fitbit Ala fitness tracker - with 5 days battery life this tracker will monitor your sleep, track your steps and your distance and keep track of calories. It's cheaper than it is at Amazon at £69.99
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - now £79.99 (was £109.99): Pound for pound this is the best value Kindle device. This is a step up on the entry level model, with an improved screen resolution and the all-important back-light for night reading. This matches the best ever price on the device and we wouldn't expect a better deal to appear.View Deal
Nikon D3400 DSLR: this is one of the world's most popular DSLR cameras due to its excellent performance as well as its ease of use and budget friendly price tag! The marked price on this one is £429 but you can get it for just £354 with voucher code CAM75.
- Or get it for £374 with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 VR lensView Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro | m3 processor | 128GB | Inc. Type cover | £599 @ Microsoft (save £324): This is, by far, the best Surface Pro deal we've ever seen on the 2017 model. The m3 Intel processor is generally plenty of power for this incredible piece of kit and makes it much cheaper than other models in the series. £599 would be a great price for the Surface Pro alone, but you're also getting the Type Cover keyboard attachment for no extra charge. Amazon are still charging £674 for this without the keyboard. Stock can't last long at this price.
Microsoft Surface Pro, i5 processor, Inc. Type cover £849 @ Microsoft (save £254): The i5 processor version of the new Surface Pro is much faster than the cheaper m3 versions and the price typically reflects that. Not today though as Microsoft has knocked a huge £254 off and included a Type Cover. And considering that cover would cost you upwards of £130 usually, it's an astounding deal. This Microsoft deal also includes a free 3-month trial of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan and 1TB of cloud storage.View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 320 - now £389 (was £699): get this 14-inch laptop from the world's biggest laptop brand with a £300 saving. This one packs an Intel Core i5-7200U CPU, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD with up to 6 hours battery life. It's down to £389 at CurrysView Deal
Dyson V6 Animal Cordless - now £179.99 (was £369.99): The Dyson V6 Animal currently costs £209 at Amazon so Currys' price of £179.99 is fantastic. With 20 mins' battery life this is an ideal vacuum cleaner for small homes. Check it out at Currys.
Vodafone Unlimited Fibre 38 | 18 months | Up to 38Mb | Line rental inc. | FREE activation |
£25 £20 per month
We've never seen a cheaper fibre broadband deal than this £20 per month tariff from Vodafone. You may be tied in for the next 18 months, but at this price why should you care!
Virgin VIVID 100 with Full House bundle | 12 months | Up to 100Mb | Line rental inc. | 230+ TV channels inc. BT Sport |
£56 £46 per month + 6 months of Netflix
Considering the speed of the connection, amount of channels, and inclusion of BT Sport and Netflix, there isn't a better value broadband and TV deal out there.
Check out this Virgin Media broadband and TV deal - or call 08000-492-102
Totally Unlimited Origin Broadband | 12 months | Up to 17Mb | Line rental inc. | £139.99 for the year
This is the UK's cheapest home internet deal - and it's exclusive to TechRadar readers! You have to pay in one lump sum, but the effective monthly payments are only £11.67.
Now TV box and 1-3 months pass now £12.50
We've got some really great Black Friday deals on Now TV here. If you need a box then there are some great prices right now as you can get one for just £12.50. They come with either a two-month Entertainment pass, one-month Sky Cinema pass or three-month Kids TV pass. View Now TV box and pass deals for £12.50.View Deal
Amazon Black Friday deals of the day:
Gaming consoles
TV and video deals
We've listed the best Black Friday deals on TVs below. We're expecting more to go up throughout the day so we'll keep you updated.
NEW! LG UJ635V Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR
A trio of 4K TVs with HDR and smart capabilities at the lowest prices they've ever been. With a great feature set, these 2017 models offer top value for money.
43-inch now £349 | 49-inch now £419 | 55-inch now £539View Deal
LG OLED OLED65W7V - now £4,999 (was £6,999): Yep, that's right, there's a cool £2,000 off of the most talked about TVs of 2017 - the wallpaper thin LG W7. It comes with HDR, catch-up and 4K streaming. Buy it now for £4,999 at Currys.
Samsung UE40MU6400 4K TV - down to £429 (was £699): A fantastic 4K TV that won't break the bank, this set features a great looking VA panel, and the slick Tizen operating system offering access to all major streaming services. You can grab it for £429 at Very.co.uk. View Deal
Sony Bravia KD55XE7002 4K - down to £649 (was £1,000): this 55-inch 4K HDR Sony TV is at its cheapest ever price right now. You're getting a lot of screen for your money but the price is still highly reasonable. It's down to £689. Check out our full review of this model before you buy. View Deal
SAMSUNG UE55MU6470U 55-inch 4K TV - now £699 (was £1,050): save a cool £350 on this super-smart Ultra HD offering from Samsung. Freeview and Freesat are both on board. It's down to £699 at Currys.
Hisense 43-inch 4K TV - now £329 (was £349)
Hisense is responsible for a load of the best Black Friday deals on TVs so far. It's an up and coming cheap TV brand that's turning heads with its bargainous prices. Get this 43-inch 4K TV for just £379 until the end of Black Friday.View Deal
Hisense 50-inch 4K TV - now £379 (was £429)
This is from the same range as the other Hisense TVs in this page, but this is the 50-inch version. Get this 50-inch 4K TV for just £379 until the end of Black Friday.View Deal
Hisense 55-inch 4K TV - now £479 (was £529)
Get the 55-inch version of the Hisense Black Friday TV for just £479 at Argos. This is a remarkable price for a 4K TV of this size - check it out at Argos before stock runs out.View Deal
Samsung 32-inch full HD TV - now £249 (was £349): save £100 on this 32-inch TV from Samsung. With a 400Hz screen movies will look super smooth, with Sports Mode supplying even more smarts. It's down to £249 at CurrysView Deal
Sony Bravia KD43XE8396 4K TV - now £599 (was £799): save £200 on this 43-inch 4K TV from Sony, with Android smart TV features and a Motionflow XR 400Hz panel. This TV is £699 at Amazon, so Currys price of £599 is excellent.View Deal
Cheap 32-inch TV - now £149.99 (was £229.99): if you're after a super cheap 32-inch TV and you're not bothered about it being the best TV in the world, this is a good option at Currys. It's only got an HD Ready (720p) screen and the Freeview tuner is SD but the price is hard to argue with. Check it out at CurrysView Deal
Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV - now £329 (was £479): Toshiba's plan to focus entirely on cheap TVs has paid off and the brand is now often the go-to place for decent TVs at low prices. This 43-inch 4K model comes with Freeview Play smart features has been reduced to just £329. Expires November 27View Deal
Toshiba 49-inch 4K TV - now £379 (was £549): From the same range as the TV above, this is a 49-incher costs just £50 more than the 43-inch model above and comes with all of the same smart features. Expires November 27View Deal
Toshiba 55-inch 4K TV - now £439 (was £599): And finally you can also get the 55-inch model of this TV in Amazon's Black Friday deals sale. It's reduced to just £439 which is stunning for a 55-inch 4K TV! Expires November 27View Deal
Cheap 43-inch TV: down to £289.99 (was £329.99)
Amazon lists the Hitachi 43HB6J02U full HD TV and DVD combi screen at £349.99 so Argos' deal for £289.99 is genuinely a good deal. An ideal bedroom TVView Deal
LG 43UJ634V 4K HDR Smart TV - now £349 (was £649): this is a guaranteed "Black Friday Price Now" deal which means this TV definitely won't be any cheaper later in the month! It's a fantastic price for a good 43-inch TV with both Freeview HD and Freesat HD tuners. It's down to £349 at CurrysView Deal
Cheap 32-inch TV: if you're after a cheap second screen for a kitchen or a kids bedroom, this is a good option. It has an HD screen and access to BBC iPlayer and other catch-up services. The in store price is £259 but Currys is now offering it online for £159.View Deal
LG 55-inch 4KTV - now £699 (was £899): top-billing goes to the LG 55UJ701V 55-inch smart 4K HDR TV. It's currently going with a £200 saving compared to the original price of £899. This TV is currently £820 at Amazon.co.uk but Currys is selling it for £699 while stocks last.View Deal
LG 49-inch 4K TV - now £499 (was £749): from the same range as the TV above, you can also get this 49-inch 4K TV with HDR and webOS smart features with a big saving. This version comes with a saving of £250, bringing the price down to £499.View Deal
Sony Bravia KDL32WE613 - now £279 (was £370): Get this 32-inch 2017 720p TV with HDR screen for just £279. It's an ideal second screen TV for the kitchen or a bedroom, and allows you to watch Netflix etc as well as record your favourite shows. See it for £279 at Amazon.View Deal
Panasonic TX-40ES400B - down to £349.99 (was £499): this 40-incher from Panasonic features a full HD display, Freeview HD and full Smart TV features but doesn't come with HDR in this model. Despite that though it's cheaper at Amazon than anywhere else! It's down to £349.99View Deal
Panasonic TX-40EX600B - down to £449 (was £749.99): Panasonic is hard to beat on quality when you're looking at this sort of budget. This model features a 40-inch 4K screen with HDR and 800Hz panel. A great TV at a cheap price of £449View Deal
Sony Bravia KDL43WE753 - down to £479 (was £630): if you want a good TV but you're not at all bothered about a 4K screen (maybe your broadband is not fast enough for 4K?) then you'll want a premium full HD TV like this 43-inch one! It's cheaper on Amazon compared to elsewhere - now £479View Deal
Panasonic TX-40EX700B - down to £489 (was £799.99): for a premium 40-inch TV experience look no further than this model which has been reduced by 26% since launch. It's still cheaper on Amazon compared to Currys etc and now costs £489View Deal
Panasonic TX-49EX600B - down to £549 (was £849.99): this TV is from the range below (versus the TX-40EX700B) and costs about the same amount - but this model is 49-inches rather than 40. So it's bigger and better value at £549View Deal
Sony Bravia KD43XE8004 4K - down to £599 (was £999): if you're looking to spend a little more money on a 4K TV but 43-inches is the right size for your spot, this Android-powered Sony TV could be for you. The Smart TV system is a step up and everything will feel a little more premium. It's down to £599View Deal
Sony Bravia KDL49WE753 - down to £399 (was £750): If you're after a 49-inch TV, this TV is cheapest at Amazon at just £399 currently - almost half price! It's designed for picture quality and a low price, so other features might be squeezed - but that shouldn't worry you if you're not looking for a really high end model.View Deal
Panasonic TX-50EX700B - now £589 (was £949.99): this 50-inch home cinema model is now 33% reduced compared to the launch price and cannot be gotten cheaper than at Amazon right now. It's down to £589View Deal
Sony Bravia KD55XE7002 4K - down to £649 (was £1,000): this 55-inch 4K HDR Sony TV is at its cheapest ever price right now. The 55-inch size is home cinema class but the price is still highly reasonable. It's down to £649.View Deal
Sony Bravia KD65XE7002 4K - down to £1079 (was £1,500): If you want a top-end home cinema TV but with a cut price, this could be a good option. You're getting a massive 4K HDR TV here with a 20% saving over the original cost. It's down to £1079 at AmazonView Deal
Now TV Sky Cinema pass 2 months for the price of 1 (£9.99) or 12 months for £55
Want to see new movies before they eventually land on Netflix? Then a Now TV Sky Cinema pass is where the action's at. These brand new offers include two months for the price of one, or if you really want to dive in, buy a year of movies for £55 instead of the usual price of almost £120. This deal is only available from Now TV's website.
Now TV Entertainment pass 2 months for the price of 1 (£7.99) or 12 months for £45
Sky's box sets collection is huge and packed with the latest and hottest TV shows. We're talking the latest episodes of The Walking Dead, Tin Star, Bounty Hunters, The Flash and so much more. Major bingage - that's a word right? This offer is live right now.View Deal
Now TV Kids pass 2 months for the price of 1 (£2.99) or 12 months for £15
Wait what? Never mind the two month offer for £2.99, you can get an entire year of unlimited streaming of kid's TV shows (with thousands of episodes) for £15! That's fantastic value and worthy add-on to any other above deals for the little ones. Don't miss this offer!View Deal
Now TV Sky Sports pass 2 months for the price of 1 (£33.99) or 12 months for £199
Always wanted to have Sky Sports but didn't want to get involved with a full-on Sky TV deal? You're in luck as you can pay month by month via Now TV and get access to 10 Sky Sports channels! You could dip your toe in with two months for the price of one or if you know you're going to love it, you can get 12 months for just £199, instead of the usual £407.88. That's a massive £308.88 saving.
Laptop and Macbook deals
Laptops is always a hot category on Black Friday. We've listed the best Black Friday 2017 deals on laptops and Apple Macbooks below. We'll keep this list up to date as more deals go live.
Lenovo Yoga 910 Convertible Laptop - now £999.95 save £400 This is an incredible deal, knocking £400 off the price of the brilliant Lenovo Yoga 910 - now £999.95. It features a Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 4K screen and 256GB SSD.View Deal
Acer 15.6-inch i3 4GB 1TB laptop - now £289.99 (was £399.99)
A huge saving of £110 to be had on this Acer laptop with a 15.6-inch HD display, Intel i3 dual core processor, 4GB of RAM and Windows 10 for just £289.99.View Deal
Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch i5 8GB 1TB laptop - now £389.99 (was £549.99)
A massive saving of £160 to be had on this Acer Aspire 3 laptop with a 15.6-inch HD display, Intel i5 dual core processor, 8GB of RAM and Windows 10 for just £389.99.View Deal
Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch i7 8GB 1TB laptop - now £499.99 (was £649.99)
A big saving of £100 to be had on this Acer Aspire 5 laptop with a 15.6-inch full HD display, Intel i7 dual core processor, 8GB of RAM and Windows 10 for just £549.99.View Deal
Medion P6677 15.6-inch i5 4GB 1TB 940MX Laptop - now £499.99
This budget laptop has had a £95 price cut, coming in at just £499.99. There's an Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 1TB hard drive, 940MX graphics card and a nice 15.6-inch screen.View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 510 - now £379 (was £599): This versatile laptop from Lenovo (packed with 4 GB, 1TB HDD) has been given a cracking discount. Get it at Currys for just £379.View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 320 - now £389 (was £699): get this 14-inch laptop from the world's biggest laptop brand with a £300 saving. This one packs an Intel Core i5-7200U CPU, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD with up to 6 hours battery life. It's down to £389 at CurrysView Deal
HP laptop: Currys is advertising a 'Black Friday Price Now' sticker on this laptop - it was £549 but it's down to £349. It's got an Intel Core i3-7100U CPU, 4GB RAM and 1TB storage alongside its full HD screen. Not the fastest laptop in the world but this is a good price for a solid system.View Deal
HP Pavilion x360: get this 2-in-1 laptop-tablet hybrid with a £200 saving versus the in store price! It packs an Intel Core i3-7100U processor, 128GB SSD and 4GB RAM and it's down to £449.View Deal
Medion Erazer P6681 £100 off
This 15.6-inch gaming laptop comes with an Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and an Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics card for just £649.99 at Argos.View Deal
Medion Erazer X6603 Gaming Laptop now £799.99
This is an excellent deal that drops £150 off the asking price at Very. You get an Intel Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 128GB SSD and a great GTX 1050 Ti GPU for handling modern games.View Deal
Medion Akoya P6677 now £499.99
This budget laptop from Medion has had a £100 price cut, and now comes in at just under £500 at Argos. An Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 1TB hard drive and 940MX graphics card give it a decent level of power, and it has a nice 15.6-inch screen. One thing to note is that it only has 4GB of RAM.View Deal
Lenovo cheap laptop - just £129.99
If you're after a compact, cheap laptop for surfing the web, listening to music, watching YouTube etc, this Lenovo IdeaPad 110S is a good option. For just £129.99 it's cheaper than at Amazon and about as cheap as laptops get.View Deal
Acer Aspire 15-inch laptop - now £219.99 (was £299.99)
This Acer laptop costs £290 at Amazon at the moment so the Argos price of £219.99 is fantastic. Not the most powerful laptop ever but with 1TB storage and 4GB RAM it will do a job!View Deal
Acer Swift 13-inch laptop - now £297.99
We love the Acer Swft laptops - they offer decent performance and outstanding value for money. Ths model is currently £40 more expensive at Amazon so the Argos price is amazing!
Computing deals
Canon Pixma all-in-one printer - now £44.99 (was £99.99)
An amazing deal on this all-in-one Canon printer at Currys. The Amazon Price is over £60 so the Currys price of less than £45 is brilliant if you need a printer deal this Black FridayView Deal
Save 20% on Syncwire phone accessories
Use the voucher code OUHD8PYJ at the checkout on Amazon and you'll be given an instant 20% discount on Syncwire accessories including the following products:
4-port USB wall charger
iPhone lightning cable
microUSB phone cable (2-pack)
USB-C to USB 3.0 cable
WD 8TB My Book USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive - Now £207.97 (was £239.99): That's some serious storage space for a great price right there. This would be great for storing media files or to extended the hard drive space on any PS4, Xbox One or Xbox One X. One caveat to consider though is that this external hard drive is powered via a mains plug, but most external drives of this size are to be honest. There's no end date on this deal, but don't expect it to last forever at a brilliant £207.97.View Deal
Smartphone deals
If you need to get a new phone deal in the nextd few months it'll be worth picking on up today! Prices are at al-time low prices but they will start going up again after this weekend. See our roundup of the best Black Friday mobile phone deal
Samsung Galaxy S8 | O2 |
£90 £60 upfront (with TRBLKFRIS8 code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
Very simply put, this is the best Galaxy S8 deal ever! And thanks to the exclusive discount code we've agreed with Mobiles.co.uk, the two year price comes in under £700. Remember to enter TRBLKFRIS8 at the checkout. Total cost over 24 months is £686
Get this Galaxy S8 deal in Coral Blue
Get this Galaxy S8 deal in Midnight Black
Get this Galaxy S8 deal in Orchid Grey
Voucher code: TRBLKFRIS8View Deal
iPhone X | Vodafone |
£200 £190 upfront (with DEALENVY10 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 32GB data | £47pm
Wow! We didn't see this coming - everybody had been very quiet on the iPhone X Black Friday deals until this presented itself. The cheapest overall price we've seen so far AND you get a massive 32GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £1318 Get this iPhone X dealView Deal
iPhone 8 | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £37pm (after cashback)
This one's just for TechRadar readers - a £96 cashback deal that takes the effective monthly payments to £37. Considering you don't have to pay anything upfront and get 16GB of data, this is an absolute steal.
Nokia 5 | SIM Free | Now £129.95
Nokia's recent well-received entry into the Android market is currently £50 off at Argos, letting you pick up a solid mid-range smartphone for just £129.95.
View deal: Nokia 5 for £129.95 @ ArgosView Deal
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £37.50pm (after cashback)
As above, so below - this is the same tariff as the iPhone 8 but on Samsung's massive S8 Plus. The £84 cashback brings the total price under the £900 mark - no other tariff gets close, even if you drop down to 1GB of data!
iPhone 7 32GB | Vodafone |
£75 £25 upfront (with BLACKFRI50 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £27pm
CHEAPEST. iPHONE 7. EVER. The £50 off code from Mobiles.co.uk brings this tariff screaming under the £700 mark. And you don't even have to settle for minimal data - you get 6GB! Total cost over 24 months is £673
iPhone 6 | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £22pm (after cashback)
There's a massive £120 saving on this iPhone 6 deal, thanks to some hefty cashback. The iPhone 6 has been very popular so far this Black Friday, and this new price is only going to exacerbate that. Nice bit of data on this one, too.
iPhone 8 64GB | O2 | £175 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29pm
We were waiting for something special on the iPhone 8, and finally Mobiles.co.uk dropped it. It's now less than £30 per month for a very healthy 12GB of data. We'll be surprised if you find anything better this sales period.
Google Pixel 2 | O2 |
£125 £75 upfront (use code 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29pm
When the Pixel 2 opened for pre-orders in October, there were scarcely any overall prices for less than £1000 to recommend. A month on, for Black Friday you can get a mighty 12GB of data for well under £800 over the course of the two year deal. Click here to see this Google Pixel 2 deal Use voucher: 10OFFView Deal
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | O2 |
£210 £200 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm
We were really keeping our fingers crossed that we'd see one of the big networks breach the £900 threshold this Black Friday - but we hadn't dared imagine that you'd get a massive 12GB of data to play with when they did! The cheapest ever Note 8 deal.
View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk
iD | 1 month contract | 2.25GB data | 250 mins | 5000 texts | £5 per month
Carphone Warehouse owned-iD has been the go-to network for cheap SIM only deals for some time now. And it hasn't let us down this Black Friday. If you're just looking for something to tide you over and don't want a full year commitment, then this is a superb option.
SIM Only | 5GB data | 500 mins | Unlimited texts | £6.50 per month: TechRadar teamed up with Vodafone and Mobile Phones Direct to offer TR readers the cheapest-ever 5GB SIM only deal in the UK. With £84 cashback, you can effectively get this SIM plan for just £6.50 per month. Get this 5GB Vodafone SIM only deal nowView Deal
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge | Three | FREE upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23 per month
Even six months ago, you would have had to put aside £30 a month to get the marvelous S7 Edge. Now it's down almost as low as £20, and you don't even have to pay a penny upfront. It's a ludicrous Black Friday bargain.
iPhone 8 64GB | O2 |
£225 £175 upfront (with TR50IPH8 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £32pm
With our exclusive £50 TR50IPH8 discount code, this is now the cheapest way to get the iPhone 8. The value is made even better by the retailer's quadruple data offer. It's the best iPhone 8 deal we've seen to date. Total cost over 24 months is £943
View this iPhone 8 deal at e2save
Discount code: TR50IPH8View Deal
iPhone 7 | O2 |
£75 £50 handset (with BLACKFRI25 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29 per month
This isn't the very cheapest iPhone 7 deal we've ever seen, but it's the best value considering you get a generous 12GB of data. It's less than £750 in total over two years for a 2016 flagship iPhone - bargain! Total cost over 24 months is £746
Get this discounted iPhone 7 deal now
Voucher code: BLACKFRI25View Deal
iPhone 7 32GB | Virgin Mobile | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 1.2GB data | £19pm
£19 for Apple's flagship phone is ludicrously cheap, particularly when you consider that it doesn't cost a thing upfront either. 1.2GB not enough data for you? Then an extra £3 per month takes you up to 5GB. The only hitch is that you'll be tied in to a three-year contract.
iPhone SE 32GB | EE | FREE upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 1GB data | £14pm (after cashback)
Yes, you are reading that correctly - you can now get the iPhone SE for an effective £14 per month! There's a little bit of effort required to redeem the £95 cashback - but it's definitely worth it. Total cost over 24 months is £336 (after cashback)
iPhone 6S 32GB | EE | £99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 2GB data | £22.99pm
£22.99 is an excellent monthly bill for a phone that remains one of our all time faves. This offer is not to be sniffed at, especially when you look around at the cost of the iPhone 8 and X. Total cost over 24 months is £650.76
iPhone 8 64GB |
£225 £175 upfront (with TR50IPH8 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £32pm
This iPhone 8 deal is another exclusive for TechRadar readers and gives you the chance to get the iPhone 8 with 12GB data for just £32 per month and £175 upfront (use voucher TR50IPH8 to get the £50 discount). This deal is not only about £150 cheaper than equivalent iPhone 7 tariffs, but a massive £500 cheaper than current iPhone X deals! Total cost over 24 months is £943
View this deal at e2save
Discount code: TR50IPH8View Deal
Get a free £40 Amazon voucher at Carphone Warehouse
How about this for an early Black Friday deal? TechRadar has teamed up with Carphone Warehouse to offer TR readers a £40 Amazon/Currys/M&S/Pizza Express voucher when you buy any deal on the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus or Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Read more about this offer on our news page
Moto G5 Android smartphone: now £89.99 (was £129.95)
The Moto G is the best budget smartphone around, and the G5 is the best version of the handset yet. You can still buy it at both Amazon and Argos for £129.95, but you'll need to go with O2 to get it for only £89.99.View Deal
Wileyfox Swift 2 smartphone: down to £99.99 (was £143.99): if you're after a cheap smartphone that still does all the main things you need from a smartphone, this is a great option and the price is almost unbelievable. Expires November 27 View Deal
Wileyfox Swift 2 X smartphone: down to £144.98 (was £219.99): the X version of this smartphone comes with 32GB storage instead of 16GB and 3GB RAM instead of 2GB. Everything else is the same, so it's a slightly better phone for a slightly more amount of money - we'd probably go for this version. Expires November 27 View Deal
Gaming deals
Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | accessories pack | £329.99 @ Nintendo
There are lots of stocking fillers with this Nintendo Switch bundle in addition to Mario Kart 8. You're getting a carry case, hat, steering wheel attachment for a Joy-Con and if you enter the voucher code ZELDACALENDAR at checkout you'll also get a free Zelda 2018 calendar.
Nintendo Switch with Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle - £279.99 @ Amazon
It was one of the most surprising games of the year but Mario Rabbids is an excellent console exclusive and this remains one of the best deals you'll get on a Switch bundle at the moment. It's only with the grey console now.
View Nintendo Switch deal: Nintendo Switch with Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle - £279.99 @ Amazon
Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | Super Mario Odyssey | accessories pack | £379.99 @ Nintendo
If the deal above didn't have enough Mario in it, the Mario Mega Bundle is the one for you. Two fantastic Mario games, two hats, two steering wheels, a Switch case, Joy-Con controllers, and most importantly the Switch itself.
View Nintendo Switch bundle: Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8, accessories £379.99 @ Nintendo
Nintendo Switch | Super Mario Odyssey or FIFA 18 or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Zelda: Breath of the Wild | £309.99 @ Smyths
You can choose from one of the games above in this excellent selection of Nintendo Switch bundles from Smyths. All of these games cost over £40 on their own, so you are saving money, whichever option you pick.
View Nintendo Switch bundle: Grey Nintendo Switch plus 1 game £309.99 @ Smyths
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con charging dock - £19.99
Buying a Nintendo Switch this Black Friday for yourself or someone else? Get a charging dock at the same time - it's only £20 to keep your controllers powered up for when you need them at Argos
Nintendo Switch case: now £7.50
Get a carry case to transport the Nintendo Switch or just to keep it safe while it's not being used. This was £15 when it first went on sale but it's going for £7.50 at Argos for Black Friday
Nintendo Switch Elite Players backpack - now £19.99
Just £20 for a Nintendo Switch backpack? This is a great deal from Argos and will allow you to transport all your Nintendo goodies as well as anything else you need to take with you.
PS4 Pro deals
White PS4 Pro | GT Sport | £299.95 @ John Lewis
If you're specifically after a white version of the PS4 Pro, take a look at this offer from John Lewis. It's not a massive saving over what's listed above, but does benefit from John Lewis's superior warranty scheme, keeping you covered should the console break down.
View PS4 Pro deal: White PS4 Pro, GT Sport £299.95 @ John Lewis
PS4 Slim deals
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim and Game bundle: - now £199.99. This is a decent bundle, comprising a PS4 Slim with a 500 GB hard drive, Fallout 4, CoD WWII, Knowledge Power and Gran Turismo. Get it on Currys for £199.99.
PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | GT Sport | £199.99 @ Currys
Want two of the latest, hottest games on PS4 right now? You're in luck as Currys has a discounted bundle with both FIFA 18 and GT Sport.
View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, FIFA 18, GT Sport £199.99 @ Currys
PS4 Slim | Call of Duty: WWII | £299.99 @ Very
Need a new PS4 to just dive into the brand new Call of Duty: WWII? Then this is your absolute cheapest option, saving you over £40 compared to buying the two on their own. You get a free PSN party game too in the shape of That's You.
View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim and COD:WWII £299.99 @ Very
1TB PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | £229 @ Amazon
Even if you don't like FIFA, this is the best 1TB PS4 deal going. This PS4 bundle costs less than most stores usually charge for a 1TB PS4 on its own and you're getting a free copy of FIFA 18. This is fantastic value as the extra storage space comes in handy soon enough once you have a few games installed.
View this PS4 deal: 1TB PS4 Slim with FIFA 18 £229 @ Amazon
1TB Green Camouflage PS4 Slim | Call of Duty: WWII | £229 @ Tesco
While the console's camo look won't be for everyone, we can't argue with the value here as you'd struggle to get a regular 1TB PS4 Sim on its own for this price. You're also getting the upcoming Call of Duty: WWII thrown in for free.
View PS4 deal: 1TB Camo PS4 Slim, Call of Duty: WWII £229 @ Tesco
1TB Star Wars PS4 Slim | Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition | £249.99 @ Argos
While this is one of the more expensive 1TB PS4 Slim deals on the market this is a limited edition console with a unique Star Wars design on the grey console. That and you're getting the fancier version of the game with lots of multiplayer boosts. This version of the game still costs about £70 on its own.
View PS4 deal: 1TB Star Wars Battlefront 2 Deluxe Edition PS4 Slim £249.99 @ Argos
Gran Turismo Sport Limited Edition 1TB PS4 Slim | £229.99 @ Game
Now £40 cheaper than last week! This new limited edition 1TB PS4 console is out now alongside the new GT Sport game. Naturally, you're getting a copy for the game in this bundle too, along with 250k in in-game credits and a few bits of DLC. This is strictly for hardcore GT fans though really as you're paying quite a bit extra for the Gran Turismo livery paint-job on the console and DualShock 4.
View this PS4 deal: GT Sport Limited Edition 1TB PS4 bundle £229.99 @ Game
FREE Sony PS4 Slim + FIFA 18 with Sony smartphones:
Sign up for a Virgin Mobile deal on Sony smartphones and you can bag yourself a free PS4 and a game! You can get all this for literally nothing upfront and then just £19 per month for the fantastic Sony Xperia XZ - what a deal!
PlayStation VR deals
PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | GT Sport | VR Worlds | 2 Move controllers | £299.99 @ Very
This offer is well worth the extra money as you're getting two games and apir of PlayStation Move motion controllers, which ar especially brilliant for VR Worlds. Naturally, you're still getting the bundled-in PS4 camera and GT Sport. To see this option select it from the drop-down menu near the price on Very's site via the link below.
View PlayStation VR bundle: PSVR, camera, 2 games, 2 Move controllers £299.99 @ Very
Xbox One deals
Xbox One S | Rocket League | £169.99 @ Very
A great price for a super cheap Xbox One bundle. Rocket League is one of the finest multiplayer experiences of the generation so far and well worth a look.
View Xbox One deal: Xbox One S with Rocket League and Now TV pass £169.99 @ Very
Xbox One S | Minecraft bundle | Fallout 4 | Doom | £169.99 @ Currys
Expect retailers to really go at each other today in order to get your cash. In addition to the Minecraft bundle you're also getting the double whammy of Doom and Fallout 4.
View Xbox One deal: Xbox One S, 3 games £169.99 @ Currys
Xbox One S | Minecraft bundle | 3 month Xbox Live Gold | £169.99 @ Very
Need a new console and a new obsession all at once? Then this Minecraft bundle is the one for you with a cheapest price yet of just £169.99. That's an amazing Black Friday deal.
View Xbox One deal: Xbox One S with Minecraft and Now TV pass £169.99 @ Very
Xbox One S | Forza 7 | Plus either Destiny 2, Battlefront II or FIFA 18 | £219.99 @ Argos
While this might be one of the higher-priced bundles, you are getting two very new games with this deal, each worth around £40 each.
View Xbox One deal: Xbox One S, 2 games £219.99 @ ArgosView Deal
Headphone and audio deals
We're listing all of the best Black Friday deals on headphones and speakers! See our full round-up of audio deals here.
Apple AirPods | Save £15, down to £143.50
Apple's in-ear, fully-wireless buds seem to be attached to more and more faces out and about these days. Get them with a decent £15 saving from John Lewis.
View deal: Apple AirPods | Save £15, down to £143.50View Deal
Jabra Pulse wireless headphones - now £79 (was £90): These Bluetooth headphones are great for those who want a tracker and headphone solution in one. Get the headphones at Currys for £79.
Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones - down to £159 (was £299): Like the MDR-1000X above, the Bose QC25s have been superseded by a newer model (the QC35), but are still an excellent pair of headphones in their own right. You'll be giving up wireless operation, but you can grab them at a decent £159.View Deal
Beats by Dre Solo 2 headphones: now £89.99 at Argos
These Beats headphones currently cost £20 more at Amazon so this deal for £99.99 at Argos is a good deal. These are not wireless though so if you want Bluetooth you'll need go for the Solo3 Wireless version.
AKG C50BT Bluetooth headphones - now £69.99 (was £99.99)
Amazon has these headphones for £89 so the Argos price of just £69.99 is a great deal on a pair of really good on-ear wireless headphones from a great brand.
New Amazon Echo: now £69.99 (normally £89.99)
Marc gave the new Amazon Echo a near perfect score in our review. It's an awesome smart speaker and the £69.99 price tag is its cheapest ever.
Amazon Echo Dot: down to £34.99 (normally £49.99)
The Echo Dot also gained a highly favourable report card from our experts - it's a smaller speaker compared to the Echo but it's brilliant if you want to 'Alexafy' an existing speaker/hi-fi system. The Echo Dot has never been cheaper.
Google Home Mini - now £34 (was £49): Crikey, that's a massive discount when the Google Home Mini has only just come out. Google's clearly going to war with the freshly discounted Amazon Echo deals. Grab a Mini now for £34 at Currys.
Google Home - now £77.50 (was £129): Again, another huge discount on a Google home product. This time it's the full-size version with the best price we've ever seen for Google's top smart speaker. And no it doesn't double as an air freshener. A great deal for £77.50 at Currys.
Samsung 2.1 soundbar: if you need to upgrade the sound in your living room, this Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer is available with a £50 saving. It currently costs £199 in store, and it's £195 at Amazon.co.uk - but Currys is selling it online for £149
Jabra Elite Sport wireless Bluetooth headphones - now £179 (was £229.99): These are among our favourite wireless headphones, as they can track heart rate, monitor exercise reps, help train your running and provide wire-free connections to your phone - this is the best price we've ever seen them at and we're loving the fact they're £50 off.
iPad and tablet deals
Samsung Tab A 16GB Tablet - now £149 (was £229): This fantastic 10.1-inch tablet with up to 12 hours of usage and expandable storage. Get it on Currys for £149.
New iPad 9.7-inch 32GB: down to £299 (was £339)
It's less than a year old and it's an Apple product so you'd be forgiven for not expecting a discount to the new iPad 9.7. That's why it's such a surprise and it's worth snapping up at £299.
New iPad 9.7-inch 128GB: down to £404 (was £429)
Like the deal above but need more than 32GB of storage? As it's an iPad you'll need to spend quite a bit of money to be able to get it, but we've now seen the 128GB iPad 9.7 down to £404.
iPad Pro 10.5 64GB: down to £569 (was £619)
You can save £50 on the RRP of the iPad Pro 10.5 for the tablet's first Black Friday with this deal from AO. It's down to £569 for the 64GB version and you can get the deal right here.
iPad Pro 12.9 256GB: down to £869 (was £919)
Fancy a bigger screen than the iPad above this? The iPad Pro 12.9 comes with its huge, gorgeous display as well as the ability to attach a keyboard too. Plus it's discounted to £869 here.
iPad Pro 12.9 512GB: down to £1069 (was £1119)
This isn't a cheap deal, but if you want the largest iPad with the most storage possible you can get £50 off for Black Friday and the best bit is you can buy buy it right here.
iPad Mini 4 128GB: down to £394 (was £419)
Fancy a much smaller screen iPad? The latest iPad Mini model comes with 128GB of storage if you buy the deal above for only £394 that takes £25 off if you buy it today.
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet - now £29.99 (was £49.99):
Already a remarkably cheap tablet, the Fire 7 getting a discount may sound ludicrous but Amazon has bumped the price down to only £29.99. You get what you pay for, but the Fire 7 is certainly cheap.
Fire HD 8 Tablet (2017) with Alexa now £49.99 (was £79.99):
Here's another of Amazon's super cheap tablet range and Black Friday has reduced the price even further. It has an upgraded HD display that outclasses the 7-inch tablet, and it also packs in Alexa too.
Fire HD 10 Tablet (2017) with Alexa now £109.99 (was £149.99):
The Fire HD 10 has also been upgraded recently and it now comes with more memory and a better screen. Given we lauded the low price of this tablet when it came out, the fact it’s nearly 33% cheaper now means it’s a terrific deal.
Alba 10-inch Android tablet - now £79.99 (was £89.99)
Argos has bumped down the price of this already cheap Android Alba tablet by £10 making it a better price than ever. You can pick it up right here.
Alcatel A3 10-inch Android tablet - now £69.99 (was £99.99)
Another cheap tablet deal here, this time from Alcatel. This won't impress you like the iPad products at the top of this list, but it does stand out because of that low, low price.
Lenovo Tab3 Essential tablet - now £49.99 (was £69.99)
We have another tablet that is less than £50 and this one isn't made by Amazon. How about the Lenovo Tab3 Essential tablet ready for Christmas?
Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet - now £69.99 (was £99.99):
Looking for a tablet your kids can use? How about the Amazon Fire 7 Kids edition? It's down to £69.99 which is a big discount and makes this already affordable tablet even more tempting. Be warned this deal will expire on November 27.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet - now £89.99 (was £129.99):
You might be thinking an extra £20 is quite a lot seeing as this tablet is only an inch bigger than the one above. But you are getting a HD screen on this one so everything will be clearer and video content will look much better. Still a great price at just £89.99. Again, this deal will end on November 27.
Camera and accessories deals
Save £260 on a Canon EOS 5D Mark III body
It might be an old model, but Canon's full-frame EOS 5D Mark III is still a fabulous DSLR. It's even more tempting now the Canon Store is selling it at just £1,799 - that's a saving of £260 off the normal £2,059 price of the camera.
Save £100 on a Canon EOS 6D body
It's been around since 2012, but it's a camera that's been loved by enthusiast photographers and is a solid camera to get into full-frame photography. The Canon Store is selling the EOS 6D at £999 - £100 less the most other retailers.
Pick-up a GoPro Hero6 Black for just £431.10
The GoPro Hero6 is our pick of the action cams, and AO.com is offering 10% discount of an already competitive £479, bringing the price down to £431.10. That's a saving of almost £70. Use 10ACTION at the checkout to redeem your discount.
Panasonic GX80 camera - now £399 (was £499)
Get the Panasonic GX80 with 12-32mm lens for just £399. at Jessps by entering PANADISCOUNT at the checkout to get £50 off on the spot, and claim another £50 cashback from Panasonic afterwards. Check out this offer at Jessops
Nikon D3400 DSLR: this is one of the world's most popular DSLR cameras due to its excellent performance as well as its ease of use and budget friendly price tag! The marked price on this one is £429 but you can get it for just £354 with voucher code CAM75.
Canon Powershot SX430 Bridge camera - £149.99 (was £219.99)
This excellent Canon bridge camera is cheaper at Argos than it is at Amazon so it's a pretty good deal for a great camera with a 45x optical zoom! See it at Argos
Sony Alpha A7 with 28-70mm lens - now £899 at Wex (was £1100)
Sony's original 24MP Alpha A7 full-frame mirrorless camera is now more cheaper than ever at just £999 at Wex Photo Video with a 28-70mm zoom. Save a further £100 with cashback.
Sony Alpha A7S body - now £1,409 at Wex (was £1,800)
It may only have a 12MP resolution, but the full-frame Alpha A7S has an ISO ceiling of 102,400 and excellent 4K video capture credentials. Wex Photo Video is reducing it from £1,800 to just £1,609, while there's a further £200 cashback deduction.
Fujifilm X-A10 with 16-50mm lens - now £299 at Jessops (was £399)
The X-A10 is a very affordable way into Fujifilm's X Series mirrorless camera system and it's now better value than ever. Now just £299 at Jessops, that's a very decent saving of £100.
Canon EOS M6 with 15-45mm lens - now £579 (was £679)
Canon's EOS M6 mirrorless is a solid all-round performer with a growing lens range. Get this 15-45mm kit from the Canon Store for just £579.99, saving £100. The saving will be applied once you've added it to your basket.
Save £50 on a Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II at the Canon Store
The PowerShot G9 X Mark II is one of our favourite compacts, and now comes at an even more tempting price, with the Canon Store taking £50 off the £418.99 price at the checkout.
Panasonic Lumix FZ72 - now £219 at Currys (was £349)
If you're looking for a brilliant bridge camera at a great price, then the Lumix FZ72 is it. Currys has the cheapest price we can find for this 60x zoom camera.
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 IV - now £569 at Wex (was £669)
Sony's RX100 IV is one of the best premium compact cameras you can buy. Wex Photo Video already has this at a very competitive price of £669, but with £100 cashback, it's even better value.
DJI Mavic Pro Quadcopter 4k Drone | Down to £949
Argos is knocking £150 off this impressive premium drone, letting you take sumptuous 4K footage from a birds-eye view.
View deal: DJI Mavic Pro Quadcopter 4k Drone | £949
Kitchen and home
Delonghi ESAM2600 coffee machine | Save £210!
A massive saving on this Delonghi bean to cup machine, with a simple to use, easy to clean design that'll make a barista out of even a java luddite. It's now Just £219 at Tesco.
View deals: Delonghi ESAM2600 coffee machine | Now £219
Dyson V6 Animal Cordless - now £179.99 (was £369.99): The Dyson V6 Animal currently costs £219.94 at Amazon so Currys' price of £184 is fantastic. With 20 mins battery life this is an ideal vacuum cleaner for small homes. Check it out at Currys
25% off Bosch power tools
If you'd like to see all of the discounted power tools you can see them all here - but there are a lot of great choices if you're thinking of getting a cheaper Bosch product. Be warned though: they're not going to last long.
Oral-B Genius 9000 Electric Toothbrush | Now £84.94
This is about as big a saving as you're likely to find on this premium electric toothbrush, with a giant £195 off, bringing it down to under £85. So fresh and so clean!
View deal: Oral-B Genius 9000 | Now £84.94View Deal
Wearables deals
TomTom Spark 3 - now £89.97 (was £169.99)
Get it while it's hot! This Lightning deal from Amazon offers up one of our favorite running watches - the TomTom Spark 3 - for only £69.99 when the RRP is £169.99. You can get it from Amazon here, but it's only available while stocks last.
Garmin Vivoactive 3 - now £229.99 (was £269.99): Garmin's wearable wants to be more than a fitness gadget, offering both smartwatch smarts and sport-based features and packed with pre-loaded apps. And now it's at a very nice price - get it for £229 at Currys now.
Garmin Vivosmart 3 HR | Save £40
With five days battery life, this wearable can track sleep quality, steps, calories heart rate and more. It's currently £40 off at Currys for a £89.99 price.
View deal: Garmin Vivosmart 3 HR | Save £89.99
Huawei Watch 2 Sport - Black: Stacked with Android Wear 2 - now £179 (was £329) and laden with an abundance of sensors, this is one of the smartest smartwatches around. Get it at Currys for £179.
Fitbit Blaze - now £119.99 (was £159.99)
If you're looking for a Fitbit that bridges the world between fitness tracker and smartwatch, then the Fitbit Blaze is the one for you. What's more, this is the cheapest that it's ever been at £40 off RRP.
Fitbit Alta - now £69.99 (was £99.99):
Save £30 on a Fitbit Ala fitness tracker - with 5 days battery life this tracker will monitor your sleep, track your steps and your distance and keep track of calories. It's cheaper than it is at Amazon at £69.99
Fitbit Ionic - now £284.99 (RRP £299.99)
Given that it's only just come out, we're not expecting to see massive price reductions on the Fitbit Ionic. It has been as low as £261.56 previously, but this is the best Black Friday deal we've seen so far.
Fitbit Charge 2 - now £99.99 (was £139.99)
Save £40 on the four-star Fitbit Charge 2 with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and automatic exercise recognition. You can also save on the Special Edition at £129, down from £159.
Garmin Forerunner 235 - now £199 (was £299.99)
While it may be a couple of years old now, the Garmin Forerunner 235 is still a brilliant run-tracker. As it's a little older it isn't usually its full RRP, but this is the cheapest we've ever seen it. Where the 235 really stands out is in the insights it provides.
Polar M600 - now £195 (was £299)
If you're looking for a competent blend of fitness tracker and smartwatch, the Polar M600 is the device you're looking for. Although it hasn't been its RRP of £313.57 for a while now, getting this great fitness tracker for less than £200 is a great deal.
Gadgets and other deals
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - now £79.99 (was £109.99): Pound for pound this is the best value Kindle device. This is a step up on the entry level model, with an improved screen resolution and the all-important back-light for night reading. This matches the best ever price on the device and we wouldn't expect a better deal to appear.
Black Friday is always the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving in the US - this year that falls this coming Friday - the 22nd November - and is the day when most retailers put on a spectacular day of bargainous deals in all categories from phones, tablets and laptops to shoes, fridges and clothes.
Black Friday is now so big that instead of lasting one day, it's a 'deals season' which tends to span from roughly the middle of November until at least the end of Cyber Monday - the Monday after the day itself. In the US, Cyber Monday is the bigger day with sales this year expected to top last year's $3.45bn.
Amazon's Black Friday campaign kicked off this morning with a range of deals across many categories including tech. It's running ten days of deals in total, ending on Sunday 26th before Cyber Monday takes over.
Currys has also launched a batch of 'Why Wait?' early Black Friday deals for you to have a browse. Argos has launched a Black Friday deals page but in truth there are very few deals to get excited about at Argos so far. John Lewis is just quietly price matching in the background but we're expecting both of those sites to come to the party from this weekend onwards.
We've looked through thousands of deals and chosen what we think are the best Black Friday deals so far. We'll keep the page up to date with all the latest offers so stick with TechRadar and we'll navigate Black Friday together!
As a sales event, Black Friday is bettered only by Singles Day (11th November annually), the day on which young people in China celebrate singledom through the medium of copious spending at Alibaba.com.
For Black Friday, and indeed Black November, this year we will be keeping our fingers on the pulse of the UK market throughout the month, bringing you all of the best deals on the best products from the best retailers. We're expecting to see the big sites like Amazon, Currys and Argos launch deals earlier than ever before - so don't be surprised if Currys' Blag Tag deals start in hte next week or so!
On Black Friday weekend last year, adults in the UK specifically spent an average of £117 each. That's a total spend of £6.45 billion – enough to buy every British man, woman and child a Fire TV Stick, a pair of glasses that make your eyes think you're on magic mushrooms and 16 of those awesome twangy things that also act as door stops.
It’s actually ironic that Black Friday drives so much traffic to websites like TechRadar, because the term used to refer to more traditional types of traffic – the name was first used by US police to describe the traffic gridlock that occurred when everybody hit the shops at the same time before the holidays.
Black Friday still happens on the high street, but increasingly the best deals – and the most shoppers – are online. And that's why every year TechRadar rounds up all of the best deals, so you can find the best-value offers on the nicest stuff and be confident you're getting the best price.
What's more, we'll be bringing you exclusive deals on top mobiles phones like the iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel with prices cheaper than at any other point of the year - these deals will be exclusively available to TechRadar readers so stay with us if you're looking for a new mobile phone this November and December!
When is Black Friday and what is it exactly?
Black Friday is always the Friday that immediately follows the Thanksgiving holiday in the US – so Black Friday 2017 will take place on November 24. No matter that the UK doesn't celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday is now a global phenomenon.
Black Friday – and increasingly by the year, Black November – is now the starting gun for the Christmas shopping season, and it’s famous for what retailers call 'doorbusters' – deals so good that shoppers will try and break down the front doors of stores to get at them.
Inevitably that means it’s also slightly infamous, with each year delivering a new selection of YouTube delights depicting keen shoppers slugging it out for the right to claim a limited number of probably-awful but definitely super-cheap 4K TVs.
Things got so bad on Black Friday three years ago that ASDA, Walmart’s UK brand and the firm largely responsible for bringing Black Friday to the UK, made the decision to not 'do' Black Friday at all. That proved to be an expensive decision.
By comparison, that same year John Lewis UK reported that its Black Friday performance returned the highest weekly sales in the company’s 150-year history. Check out our best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2017 hub for more information on that.
So this November, expect all the main retailers like Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, Currys and ASOS to be running deals across every range of products. Black Friday is traditionally the home of deals on electricals, clothing and shoes, but you can also expect hot promotions on everything else from mobile phone contracts to VPN services and broadband subscriptions.
The impact of Black Friday in the UK
Black Friday has transformed the Christmas shopping season, for better and for worse.
James Miller, senior retail consultant at Experian Marketing Services, told the BBC that “there is little doubt Black Friday has dramatically changed the way people shop in the run-up to Christmas and has created an expectation of deep discounts that arguably did not exist before,” while a report by LCP Consulting found that nearly one-third of UK and US retailers believe that Black Friday is “unprofitable and unsustainable."
Before Black Friday became a big deal, the run-up to Christmas was a great period for retailers: we’d buy loads of presents for others and for ourselves, and retailers would make huge piles of money. Then Black Friday happened, and all of a sudden many of us were browsing the bargains for the presents to put in Santa’s sack. Money spent on deeply discounted products in November is money that won’t be spent on more profitable products in December.
According to research by Verdict Retail, there is “no evidence” that Black Friday “stimulated demand”: Black Friday is essentially a black hole that sucks in a big part of people’s pre-Christmas shopping. We buy more but pay less for it.
According to Mike Watkins of Nielsen UK, “Whilst Nielsen analysis shows that Black Friday in November 2014 did not deliver incremental food sales it did serve to kick start what was the slowest start to Christmas trading in over 10 years. Perhaps that’s the primary objective in these changing times.”
Gary Booker, CMO at Dixons Retail, told Marketing Week that Black Friday negatively affects purchases in the following weeks: “It takes sales out of what would have been key early weeks in December,” he said, and multiple reports show that since Black Friday has taken off in the UK we’re spending less money on Boxing Day, our previous favourite for bargain hunting.
That means retailers need to think very carefully about Black Friday: they can discount in the hope they’ll make up for the lower margins with higher volumes, or they can decide not to take part in Black Friday and potentially lose sales to rivals who do.
The deals on Black Friday 2017 won't be so crazy
Black Friday 2014 was particularly silly in the UK: while grown men and women knocked each other over to try and get cheap Polaroid TVs in supermarkets, men and women knocked over loads of websites too. Many retailers weren’t prepared for the volume of online traffic and their servers couldn’t cope.
Other firms that hadn’t thought Black Friday was a particularly big deal tried to get in on the action. The result felt rather like some firms were running around with a pricing gun, discounting whatever they spotted.
Black Friday 2015 was very different. Websites coped just fine - although some raised eyebrows with “oh! We’re so busy you’ll have to queue!” warnings that seemed more about marketing than reflecting actual demand - and retailers had a strategy in place. Where previous Black Fridays were crazy, Black Friday 2015 was calm. The difference? Planning.
Retailers knew what to expect, had struck deals with suppliers well in advance and approached Black Friday like any other shopping event. There were still bargains to be had, but it certainly didn’t feel like bargain-conscious customers were getting one over on panicking retailers.
Black Friday 2016 was different again: for many big-name retailers, instead of everything happening on one day, their sales were spread over an entire week from the Monday before Black Friday to Cyber Monday, the Monday immediately after. Cyber Monday used to be a separate event, the day everybody panicked and thought “oh no! It’s nearly Christmas and I haven’t bought any presents!” before visiting Amazon on their work PCs. But in 2016 it was just another part of Black Friday Deals Week.
As Experian’s Richard Jenkings told the BBC, “The Black Friday promotions at the end of November are the start of a longer, more drawn-out peak season, which begins with most of the activity online and then moves in-store as we get closer and closer to Christmas day.”
What to expect from Black Friday 2017:
The last few Black Friday deals periods saw many retailers taking baby steps, but in 2017 they’re all grown up. That means they’ve been poring over their spreadsheet models since the last Black Friday, and they know exactly what they’ll be doing this year. And the first thing they’ll be doing is trying to beat Black Friday by starting their deals early. What started as Black Friday weekend became Black Friday week, and this year we expect some big-name retailers to start discounting long before that.
Early discounting makes sense for many reasons: it spreads the load on their websites and shops, and more importantly it means the news of their deals won’t be buried amid the avalanche of Black Friday announcements. So keep your eyes peeled - and keep visiting our deals homepage - from early November, and maybe even earlier than that.
Something we saw a lot of in 2016 and expect to see even more of in 2017 is a sliding scale of discounting: we noticed deals got bigger and better as the month progressed. That’s likely to recur in 2017, with reasonable deals at the beginning of the Black Friday period and more exciting but limited quantity deals on Black Friday itself. The emphasis will be on the more expensive products where retailers can cut prices but still make a decent profit.
Black Friday 2017 FAQ: what it is, when it happens and where to get the best deals
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving. It’s a day when retailers offer big discounts to kick-start the holiday shopping season so it's a great time to buy phones, consoles, shoes and clothes.
When is Black Friday 2017?
Black Friday 2017 will be on Friday, 24 November.
When is Cyber Monday 2017?
Cyber Monday 2017 will be on Monday, 27 November. It's another day of deals - specifically online - though it's bigger in America.
What is Black Friday deals week?
It’s the week that includes Black Friday. Retailers are increasingly offering deals before and after Black Friday itself so they stand out from the crowd.
Are Black Friday deals real?
Yes, although in some cases the discounts have been negotiated well in advance with suppliers. As with any sales you’ll see a mix of genuine bargains, discounted end-of-line stock and mysterious things found in the back of a warehouse somewhere. In 2016, consumer magazine Which? accused retailers of
Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?
Right here on TechRadar of course! We scour all the top retailers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so that you don’t have to - and we tell you whether the deals are worth getting excited about too. Whether it’s a 4K HDR OLED TV or an Xbox One controller, if it’s discounted we’ll have the details here.
How do I get the best Black Friday 2017 deals?
Know what you want, know what you can afford to spend and know the market: you’ll often spot retailers charging higher than usual prices in October so they can offer amazing discounts on Black Friday. Pay particular attention to real prices, not RRPs: TVs are particularly bad for this, with sets whose RRP is eleventy billion pounds routinely selling for five hundred quid. Sites such as CamelCamelCamel and PriceSpy enable you to tell if you’re looking at a legitimate bargain or some timed tomfoolery.
It’s also a very good idea to be flexible: for example, if you fancy a Sony 4K TV then think about the features you want rather than a specific model number: the BRV123ABD54-88C-9218-B may not be discounted on Black Friday, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.
Can I get cashback on Black Friday deals?
Sometimes, yes. Your debit card or credit card may offer cashback on purchases, and sites such as Quidco often offer cashback for new customers of big-name online shops. It’s definitely worth looking into, not just for Black Friday but for any online shopping.
Am I protected when I buy on Black Friday?
Yes. In the UK, anything you buy from a company online is covered by a wealth of consumer protection legislation including the Consumer Contracts regulations, which give you the same rights as with any other online purchasing.
How can I stay safe on Black Friday?
Black Friday brings out the scammers as well as the sellers, so be wary of unsolicited emails or links to deals on social media no matter how legitimate they look: anything asking for card details or login details is a scam. Phishing sites do big business on Black Friday, so be extra suspicious - and if you’re on a PC, make sure your security software is up to date. Many suites automatically block known scam sites.