Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals 2019: what prices and bundles to expect

Black Friday PS4 deals are still massively popular despite the console having originally being released nearly six years ago. A stellar gaming lineup and then a mid-generation 4K upgrade with the PS4 Pro has kept Sony on top for a while now.

But if you've somehow made it this far without a PS4, or are looking to upgrade to the world of HDR 4K gaming via a cheap PS4 Pro deal then Black Friday is a fantastic time to take advantage of arguably the best prices of the year.

And considering 2020 is more than likely going to see the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett going head to head for your cash late next year, we think interest in the current-gen consoles won't be anywhere near as high then, especially if Sony and Microsoft do the right thing and make both of the next-gen consoles fully backwards-compatible.

What Black Friday PS4 deals to expect

(Image credit: Sony)

We like to use Amazon Prime Day to test the waters of what retailers might unleash on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And to be honest, we think you'll get much better than this year's summer event. Prime Day saw some of the cheapest PS4 bundle prices of 2019, but they were prices we've seen a few times this year already when a decent sale rolls into town.

During Amazon's summer sale event in the US you could get a 1TB PS4 Slim with Spider-Man and Horizon: Zero Dawn for around $249, but looking back at the previous Black Friday, that same offer (minus Horizon) was only $199, a deal that gets even more impressive given Spider-Man was still commanding its full $59 MSRP even two months after its original release.

In the UK we had PS4 Slim deals with one new game going for around £220 this summer, but £199 for similar offers should be on the cards again for Black Friday 2019. Admittedly, we saw £150 bundles a few years back on the older original PS4, but those deals were seemingly just clearing out stock of that model to make way for the newer PS4 Slim. So we wouldn't bank on similar deals coming around as Sony seems to have grown awfully fond of £199/$199 offers for a while now.

If you were shopping in Australia, the 1TB PS4 Slim was reduced to AU$379 for Black Friday, with better deals generally to be found on the PS4 Pro instead. We'll take a look at the PS4 Pro next actually.

Black Friday PS4 Pro deals to expect

(Image credit: Sony)

If you've recently picked up a great 4K TV deal, then you might be thinking Black Friday would be a great time to get a better price on a PS4 Pro deal to enjoy some lovely HDR 4K gaming. And you'd be right. Sony's newest console costs a fair bit more than a standard PS4 Slim, but it's stayed cheaper than those rival Xbox One X prices even after some fairly hefty cuts from Microsoft to catch up.

Since launch in the US, the PS4 Pro has been selling out on a regular basis. This isn't great for seeing any large discounts on the horizon as even a modest saving on the $399 MSRP is leapt upon straight away. Last year one of the best deals included Red Dead Redemption 2 for free at Walmart.

UK bargain hunters had a wider choice. The console itself (usually £350) wasn't that much cheaper, but for around £320 you could get it with FIFA 19, or for just £10 more some stores were throwing in a copy of Fallout 76 too.

The PS4 Pro is the one to watch in Australia as it got a better selection of the deals than the regular PS4. Last year on Black Friday you could get the PS4 Pro with Fortnite DLC for AU$399 at Amazon AU down from AU$519. And Prime Day got close to that deal too with a AU$409 offer for the same bundle.

Will PS4 games get Black Friday deals?

(Image credit: 2K Games)

They sure will. So whether you're waiting for Black Friday to pick up your first PS4 or you want to beef up your game collection, this will be an excellent time to do so. The older the game, the more likely you are to see a big drop in price. But there's a good chance you'll see money off the newest blockbusters, so if you don't want to buy the likes of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot, Borderlands 3, FIFA 20 or Doom Eternal at launch, you could save as much as $20/£15 with a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal. Those sort of games are highly likely to find their way into PS4 bundles too.

It's the games released in the last 12-months or so, ones where you've been waiting for that perfect price, are the kind of deals we live for. We'll be checking multiple retailers throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday for all-time low prices on the likes of Rage 2, Kingdom Hearts III, Spider-Man and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

If you're looking for a bit of inspiration of what to add to your shopping list, be sure to take a look at our selection of the best PS4 games.

What about PlayStation VR?

(Image credit: Sony)

PlayStation VR's list of upcoming games gets shorter every year, but there's a solid amount of games out already for you to enjoy and PlayStation VR bundles should drop to the lowest prices of the year, maybe lowest ever, on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Walmart and Amazon will likely have the best deals in the US again like they have all year so far. In the UK, buyers will have even more choice and various bespoke bundles created by the likes of Amazon, John Lewis, AO.com, Currys, Argos and more. If you're looking for a brand new game, and one of the best yet for PSVR, be sure to check out Blood and Truth. We've rounded up an extensive list of the best PlayStation VR games to whet your appetite.

Will there be PlayStation Plus deals?

Yes, Black Friday is a great opportunity to top up your PS Plus sub. Over the years we've seen big discounts on 12-month subscriptions and even special 15-month versions.

Usually, over on our cheap PlayStation Plus deals guide, you'd find the likes of CDKeys coming out on top for large parts of the year. And while that store will certainly be amongst the best, we've noticed Amazon and even the official PSN store (accessed via the website or directly from your PS4) have great deals going on subs too.

And don't forget, you don't have to wait for your PlayStation Plus to expire before buying a new one. You can stack membership codes as much as you want, so if you see a great deal at any time of the year, feel free to buy it and activate the code straight away so you can enjoy extended membership benefits well beyond the standard 12 months. We often grab a couple of years' worth when the most jaw-dropping deals appear.

Stay tuned for all the best Black Friday PS4 updates. We'll be showing you all the best deals, bundles and discounts for the PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, games and accessories.