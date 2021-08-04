PS5 storage expansion: the best SSD for PS5 in 2021

Sony will soon let users expand their PS5 storage, but what is the best SSD for PS5 – and more importantly – which ones are compatible?

If you don’t know the difference between a hard drive and a solid-state drive, expanding your PS5 storage can seem like a daunting prospect. Fortunately, we’re on hand to help you find the best SSDs that meet Sony’s exact requirements, which means they’ll work perfectly with your PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition console.

The PS5 only comes with 667GB of usable internal storage, and if you’re the kind of gamer who likes to keep a decent selection of games installed or snag every PS Plus release, it can be painful to delete games knowing that you may need to reinstall them at a later date. The ability to add more internal storage to the PS5 is doubly important due to the fact you can’t play PS5 games from any external drives, either.

As of now, the option to expand your PS5 storage using the SSD bay is still in beta testing, so it’s important to note that we haven’t been able to go hands-on with every SSD in this list. However, what you will find is a selection of drives that meet the exact specifications outlined by Sony and an explainer on PS5 storage in general.

PS5 SSD expansion requirements

(Image credit: Sony)

PS5 games can only be played from the PlayStation 5’s internal storage or from a compatible M.2 SSD that has been installed in the console’s SSD bay. Sony has said that any solid state drive you purchase must meet the following requirements:

PS5 SSD requirements Format PCIe Gen 4.0 (x4) M.2 NVMe SSD Capacity 250GB, 500GB, 1Tb, 2TB or 4TB Read Speed 5500MB/s or faster Total size with heatsink 110 x 25 x 11.25 millimetres Form factor 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 or 22110 Heatsink Required

All of the drives listed below either meet or exceed these requirements, so you can rest easy knowing that whichever SSD you pick will be fully compatible with your PlayStation 5. However, remember that every drive requires a heatsink, so if you opt to purchase an SSD without one, you'll need to buy and install one manually and ensure you don't exceed the maximum size outlined by Sony.

Best SSD for PS5

(Image credit: Seagate)

Seagate FireCuda 530 Heatsink SSD The fastest SSD for PS5 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £189.95 View at Amazon Prime £225.52 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super-fast read speeds Reasons to avoid - More expensive than others

The fastest SSD in this list, the Seagate FireCuda 530 Heatsink 1TB M.2 SSD can hit eye-watering read speeds of 7,300MB/s, which means your PS5 will have more than enough overhead to play with. It also has a high-grade aluminum block that acts as a heatsink, which means it will keep cool for optimal performance when installed in your PlayStation 5.

The Seagate FireCuda Heatsink SSD comes in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB versions, though it’s worth noting that the 500GB SSD isn’t quite as fast when it comes to read speeds, as it drops to 7,000MB/s. The Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD is also available without a heatsink, but you'll need to install your own manually.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

Recommended by PlayStation 5’s lead system architect Mark Cerny, the WD Black SN850 SSD is compatible with the PS5 and a great option thanks to its blazing-fast read speed of 7,000MB/s and built-in heatsink. The drive also fits the size requirements outlined by Sony, so you won’t have to worry about it not fitting correctly.

Depending on how much storage you require, the WD Black SN850 SSD comes in 500GB, 1TB or 2TB capacity versions. You can also get the WD Black SN850 without the heatsink for a cheaper price, but you'll need install your own manually.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte Aorus NVMe Gen 4 7000s Great price for 1TB storage TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £191.21 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great price point Reasons to avoid - Only 1TB and 2TB capacity

Another great SSD with a heatsink built in is the Gigabyte Aorus NVMe Gen 4 7000s, which means your speeds will never throttle when the SSD heats up. With a read speed of 7000MB/s, it comfortably exceeds the 5500MB/s requirement set out by Sony. It’s also one of the more affordable 1TB options we’ve seen, coming in at under $200 / £200 RRP at most retailers. It’s also been given the greenlight by Gigabyte themselves, who shared that the SSD is fully compatible on Twitter.

The Aorus NVme Gen 4 7000s is listed as being slightly taller than the recommended maximum height recommended by Sony, but it’s been confirmed that it will fit inside the PS5 with the SSD bay cover attached.

(Image credit: Patriot)

Patriot Viper VP4300 Not as quick as others, but still above recommended speeds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £209.99 View at Amazon Prime £419.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Read speeds of 5500MB/s Reasons to avoid - Slower than other drives

The Patriot Viper VP4300 is slightly slower than some of the other SSDs on this list, but it still beats Sony’s recommendation of 5500MB/s read speeds, as it's capable of hitting 5800MB/s. It’ll fit nicely inside your PS5’s SSD bay, too, and comes with a heatsink already attached so you can plug it in and get gaming faster.

(Image credit: Samsung )

The Samsung 980 Pro is a popular choice for those looking for a super-fast SSD, but if you want to use it with your PS5 you’ll need to purchase and attach a heatsink. It’s important that any heatsink you buy keeps the drive at the recommended height of 11.25mm or shorter, otherwise it won’t fit.

If the idea of purchasing and attaching your own heatsink puts you off, we recommend grabbing some of the SSDs above that come with a heatsink pre-installed.

PS5 storage explained

(Image credit: Future)

The PS5’s storage can be expanded in three distinct ways: by installing a Sony-recommended NVMe SSD (Sony’s official PS5 teardown video shows exactly where an extra drive will fit), or by adding an external HDD or SSD attached via USB.

Sony has now confirmed the requirements for which NVMe M.2 SSD drives will work. We know that the PS5’s internal drive supports PCIe Gen 4 M.2 NVMe SSDs, capable of 5500MB/s bandwidth with a capacity of 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB or 4TB. You will need a heatsink, and the dimensions should not exceed 110 x 25 x 11.25 millimeters.

Any games that are installed to either the internal or additional NVMe SSD that you can install will benefit from the full power of the PS5, particularly when it comes to load speeds. The problem is that NVMe SSDs aren’t cheap, so be prepared to part with a large chunk of change if you want to expand the PS5’s storage capacity.

The next solution to free up space from the PS5’s main drive (or additional NVMe SSD you install) is to plug in a regular external HDD or SSD. As both these storage solutions sit outside of the console, they’re often referred to as “external” drives.

Both these drives can be used to store and play PS4 games, however, they won’t benefit from the advantages of being stored directly onto the PS5’s NVMe drive. After a recent PS5 system update, you can now store PS5 games on an external hard drive or SSD, but you'll need to transfer them to the internal drive if you'd like to play them.

PS5 storage: how much do you get?

(Image credit: Sony)

The PS5 is equipped with an 825GB NVMe SSD, which provides super-fast load times and promises to have a transformative impact on how next-gen games will perform in the future. As this is the drive that comes installed in the PS5, it’s often referred to as the “internal” drive and cannot be removed by the user (as far as we can tell at least).

The PS5 only has 667.2GB of usable memory to play with – a large chunk of storage is reserved for system files and the PlayStation’s operating system – and with the majority of new PS5 games weighing in at 50GB, space will be at a premium.

What is an NVMe SSD?

(Image credit: PNY)

It’s important to establish what an NVMe SSD is, as that’s what’s found inside the PS5. An NVMe SSD (Non-Volatile Memory Express) is a superior storage solution compared to standard hard drives and SSDs (solid-state drives). NVMe SSDs use PCIe sockets for data transfer, which means they can send up to 25x more data than the slower SATA equivalent (which is what the hard drives in the PS4 and PS4 Pro use).

NVMe drives also communicate directly with a system’s CPU, and the end result is blazing fast performance that currently can’t be matched by any other storage solution. PS5 relies on this new storage format to create a next-generational leap in performance, so it’s paramount that you understand the difference between the three types of drives.

Is an NVMe SSD the same as an SSD?

(Image credit: Samsung)

No, and it’s an easy mistake to make – particularly as Sony regularly refers to its storage as just “SSD”. Regular SSDs rely on SATA, which is a far slower way of transferring data within a system. An SSD is still much faster than a regular mechanical hard drive (and less prone to failure due to the lack of moving parts), but its speeds pale in comparison to an NVMe SSD.

PS5 storage at a glance

Looking for all the information you need at a glance? Check out the table below for a clear guide of how PS5 storage works.

PS5 storage guide Can you play PS5 games from it? Can you play PS4 games from it? Can you play PS5/PS4 games from it? Can you store PS5 games? PS5 internal NVMe Yes Yes (they will benefit from faster load times) Yes Yes M.2 NVMe SSD Yes Yes (they will benefit from faster load times) Yes Yes External HDD (USB 3.1) No Yes No, only PS4 games Yes External SSD (USB 3.1) No Yes (they will benefit from faster load times) No, only PS4 games Yes