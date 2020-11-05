Best office chairs in the UK: top seats for comfort when home working

As the coronavirus (aka Covid-19) lockdowns continue, many companies have made arrangements for accommodating remote working to both reduce the spread of coronavirus while also helping to limit the impact on productivity.

Invest in the best office chair possible. What is often an overlooked and underrated part of any office, more than the computer setup or any other equipment, might be one of the most important. Sure, cool new PCs, tablets, smartphones, monitors are sexier and more fun to shop for. And you might think that ratty old chair you have is good enough.

In fact, you might also think the best office chairs are going to break the bank and getting one is just not worth it. But upgrading is not only more affordable than it may seem, but more important, too. Back problems are more prevalent than ever and all the sitting we do, while working or playing, is only contributing to the problem.

So go get something with some good support. You’ll not only minimize potential back issues but work (or play) sessions will be more comfortable for longer. And you’ll also probably have a nicer addition to your work or study area.

To help, we’ve gathered some of the best office chairs including at different budgets and with some different capabilities, like more ergonomic features - such as proper lumbar support, adjustable armrests, and so forth - for people worried about their posture, so they can find the best seat for their individual needs.

Note: While we wouldn’t normally highlight deals in this roundup, with the new coronavirus lockdown coming into play, and more folks continuing to work from home, it’s possible that some of our top chairs might go out of stock in this time of high demand. Given that, we’ve found a couple of alternatives which represent great deals and are worth considering if you can’t find the model you want in our full guide below.

This office chair is from Teknik, the maker of the Lille (also known as the Cobham) executive chair we've highlighted below in this guide. It has a mesh back for breathability, recline and tilt tension adjustment, and it represents superb value with a 40% discount.

This is another affordable chair with an unusual touch – the armrests can be flipped up, out of the way, when you don't need them (which means the chair can easily be slid under a desk when not in use). The Hbada also benefits from an ergonomic mesh back, but note that according to the feedback on Amazon, it's not suitable for anyone over 6-foot tall.

The best office chairs of 2020

Humanscale Freedom (Image credit: Humanscale)

1. Humanscale Freedom Best ergonomic office chair Dimensions: 69 x 63.5 x 109-135cm (W x D x H) | Seat height: 41 - 51.5cm (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 136kg £1,240 View at John Lewis & Partners No complex controls to worry about Dynamically adjusts to the user Can be very pricey, particularly in leather

Humanscale makes some seriously nifty high-end ergonomic office chairs, and the Freedom is, for us, the pinnacle of that niftiness. It not only looks fabulous – particularly in the leather option, which offers additional advantages in case of accidental drink spillages – but the really clever bit is that the Freedom is designed to do away with the complex knobs or levers that many ergonomic options can baffle you with. Instead, it adjusts itself automatically to fit the ideal ergonomics for your body.

For example, when reclining in the chair, it automatically adjusts the backrest resistance to the optimal level. The end result is a whole lot of comfortable sitting, without having to do any thinking about tension settings and so forth.

There are, of course, some adjustable elements, including the armrests which move in tandem (so they’re always at the same height as each other). You can also slide the seat pan forwards (or back), and adjust the height of the backrest, and the headrest (simply by pulling it in the latter case; in fact, all these adjustments are dead easy to make).

So there is a lot to like here, but the downside is that this is not an office chair for the faint of wallet. Bear in mind, however, that the pricier models are the leather and polished aluminum offerings. Remember that there are versions with plain fabric and a graphite frame – they might not look as high-end, but they still provide the same superb sitting experience, often for hundreds of pounds less. Also note that this chair is backed by a 15-year warranty, which inspires confidence.

Lille Luxury Mesh Back Executive Chair (Image credit: Teknik / BiGDUG)

2. Lille Luxury Mesh Back Executive Chair Best office chair balancing quality and affordability Dimensions: 53 x 54 x 115cm (W x D x H) | Seat height: 43 - 55cm (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 150kg Check Amazon Great value Loads of adjustments Very sturdy and well-built Headrest is a touch wobbly

The Lille Executive Chair offers an impressive value proposition, giving you lots of features which are only usually found in much more expensive office chairs.

For starters, it’s a very comfortable seat – with a breathable mesh backrest – and the Lille (which you may also see called the Teknik Cobham chair) is well-built and sturdy. Admittedly it’s actually a pretty hefty piece of furniture, so it’s not the easiest chair to move around – but that can be a good thing too (you feel nicely anchored and stable when sat behind your desk).

Where this office chair really excels is with the wide range of adjustments it offers the owner. That includes adjusting tilt tension, lumbar support, the headrest – which can be adjusted not just for height, but different angles – and the armrests (these can be moved vertically, and also horizontally to more widely space them).

In short, there’s a great deal of opportunity to get the Lille chair feeling just right for you, and that’s obviously a huge benefit. As is the fact that you only normally get this level of customisation on more premium office chairs costing double the asking price of this one (or perhaps even more).

Our only minor niggles with the Lille Executive Chair is that the headrest is a touch wobbly – or at least it was in the model we reviewed – and the armrests are a little overly generous with the amount of play in them, too. Overall, though, this represents such great value that we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it for those looking for a high-end kind of chair, but not wanting to pay high-end prices.

IKEA Markus

3. IKEA Markus Best office chair for the budget-conscious Dimensions: 62 x 60 x 129-140cm (W x D x H) | Seat height: 48 - 57cm (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 110kg £150 View at IKEA Affordable given the quality on offer Mesh back which is breathable Has a 10-year warranty

IKEA’s Markus chair has been around for a long time, and is a well-liked option for many folks who want one of the best office chairs around without having to break the bank (some of the seats out there can take a truly exacting toll on your wallet).

You don’t get much in the way of adjustments with the Markus, at least not compared to the fancier ergonomic chairs around, but this is a sturdy seat which offers a comfortable upright sitting position, with a long back and integrated headrest. Furthermore, the back is made of a mesh material to let the air through and provide better breathability, which is always good for those longer sitting sessions.

You can adjust the Markus for height, tilt, and the back can be locked in place, or it can be reclined. So there’s a decent amount of adjustability, and overall, this is a solid chair which is well-made for the money. An unexpected bonus in this price bracket is that this IKEA product comes with an impressive 10-year guarantee.

Office Essentials Mesh Height Adjustable Chair (Image credit: Amazon / Office Essentials)

4. Office Essentials Mesh Height Adjustable Chair Best bargain basement office chair Dimensions: 48 x 46 x 113.5cm (W x D x H) | Seat height: 46.5 - 56cm (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 110kg Firm but comfortable Allows for tilt and tension adjustment Very cheap Temper expectations at this price level

If you really want to spend as little as possible on an office chair, while still getting something decent, then our recommendation is this offering which is sold via Amazon UK.

Office Essentials is an Office Hippo brand, and its Mesh Height Adjustable Chair does pretty much what it says on the tin. By which we mean it has a mesh back, and allows for height adjustment, but not much else – you can, however, tilt the chair backwards, and adjust the resistance required to tilt. And that’s more than many other bargain basement office chairs allow.

Going by online feedback, this chair is firm but comfortable, and is a good option for those who want to spend as little as possible on their office chair. Obviously, you need to manage your expectations somewhat at this very cheapest end of the market, but this Office Essentials chair makes a good case for itself when it comes to folks on a shoestring budget.

Herman Miller Celle (Image credit: Herman Miller)

5. Herman Miller Celle Best bang-for-buck high-end office chair Dimensions: 75 x 70 x 111cm (W x D x H) | Seat height: 39-51cm (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 159kg Seriously comfy 12-year warranty Plenty of adjustments Some features cost extra

Herman Miller is a renowned maker of high-end office chairs, although some models will truly set you back an arm and a leg. For those who don’t want to spend quite so much, but still want a high-quality chair for a (relatively) more affordable asking price, we recommend the Celle. Be warned, it could in no way be described as a budget product – if you want more wallet-friendly, look towards the IKEA or Lille models above (or the Office Essentials for really tight budgets) – but for what you’re getting, the Celle represents great value in our eyes.

This office chair is impressively comfortable, and very robustly built as you would expect with a Herman Miller product (the 12-year warranty is equally comforting, for sure).

The Celle can be had starting from around £550 currently in the UK, and we’ve seen the price dip well below £500 from time to time, and it’s certainly a reasonable ask for the quality on offer. That includes an ergonomic design using ‘polymer cells and loops’ which conform to your body shape, and the chair sports plenty in the way of ventilation so your back won’t be in danger of getting sweaty.

There’s a raft of adjustments available, including seat depth, tilt tension (and limiting the extent of the recline), plus optionally, the armrests and lumbar support can be adjusted. Those two optional features will cost you extra, but are probably worth forking out for in our opinion – certainly the lumbar support.

Humanscale Diffrient World (Image credit: Humanscale)

Also consider

6. IKEA Torkel

If you want an office chair that’s even cheaper than the budget Office Essentials model we highlighted above, then consider this IKEA offering. The Torkel won’t win any design awards, but it provides a solid enough chair while still giving you a palatable level of quality. Buy the Torkel direct from IKEA here.

7. Humanscale Diffrient World

Another one from Humanscale, this is a lightweight and minimalist task chair which is designed to use the laws of physics and user’s bodyweight to adapt itself to the correct position for good posture. Diffrient World is a slightly more affordable option than the Freedom chair which we covered above, and you can order it from John Lewis.

8. Kloeber Mera Klimastuhl

This is a novel product which boasts a very unusual feature compared to the other best office chairs highlighted here: namely, climate control. The Mera Klimastuhl has built-in heating pads (in the seat and backrest) to warm the occupant up if it’s cold in the office, and it also has a ventilation function to keep the user cool on a hot summer day. They’re stocked by Wellworking.

9. Fully Tic Toc Chair

If you want a smaller office chair because you don’t have a lot of space behind your desk, then Fully’s Tic Toc Chair could be a great solution.

Now technically, this is a stool, not a chair, but nonetheless, the Tic Toc is well-thought-out ergonomically speaking, and it will certainly go in a confined space where a normal office chair wouldn’t nearly be able to fit. It has a footprint of 29.5 x 33cm, around half the size of a typical office chair.

Furthermore, the Tic Toc is really well-made, very sturdy, and not expensive when you consider the quality on offer. You can buy it direct from Tic Toc here.

10. Argos Home Brixham Faux Leather Office Chair

There’s not much to say about this product, save for the fact that it’s a solid budget office chair, and is another possibility for those looking for a smaller chair due to space constraints. The Brixham is cheap, pretty cheerful, and reasonably compact: buy it from Argos here.