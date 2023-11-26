watch Benavidez vs Andrade live stream boxing 2023

Watch a Benavidez vs Andrade live stream

Boxing fans in the UK can watch a Benavidez vs Andrade live stream on a FITE PPV (£20), which is one of the cheapest ways to see the interim WBC super middleweight title fight around the world. PPV purchasers in the UK can use a VPN to unblock the stream if you're currently outside of the country.

Benavidez vs Andrade is a Showtime PPV ($75) in the US and Canada. Details for Australia are unconfirmed but looks like the fight will be part of a Kayo Sports subscription. Full details on how to watch Benavidez vs Andrade just below – plus the full fight card, which is stacked with two world title fights and the highly anticipated return of former world middleweight champ Jermall Charlo.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, November 25 Start time (main card): 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Nov 26) / 12pm AEDT (Nov 26) Main event time (est): 11.15pm ET / 8.15pm PT / 4.15am GMT (Nov 26)/ 3.15pm AEDT (Nov 26) Live streams: PPV.com (US) | FITE PPV (UK) Watch your local stream from overseas with ExpressVPN

Benavidez vs Andrade: preview

Sometimes, a fight doesn't need to be for a world title to be utterly compelling – David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade is that fight. Both undefeated, the Americans have been slated as potential opponents for undisputed world super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez for years and now their scrap Benavidez's interim WBC strap is a final eliminator to face the Mexican in a blockbuster sometime next year. It's a bona fide fight-of-the-year contender.

Benavidez is a two-time champion at this weight and is the youngest fighter to hold a world super middleweight title in history, aged just 20 years, eight months, three weeks and one day old when beating Ronald Gavril in September 2017. El Bandera Roja has defeated such elite fighters as David Lemieux and Caleb Plant but a positive drugs test for cocaine in 2018 and failure to make weight in 2020 meant he was twice stripped of his titles. On the road to recovery, and a showdown with divisional king Canelo, ever since, the 26-year-old hits hard and is big for the weight and physically imposing. Despite his reach advantage, he loves fighting on the inside.

Andrade is often derided as boring, but the Rhode Island native's style is certainly effective, winning everyone one of his 35 fights. Plenty think the 2007 world amateur champion hasn't got the big fights because of that lack of marketability, contributing to a stop-start career just one fight in two years – and that an uninspiring points victory over the limited Demond Nicholson. Boo Boo has underrated power but in not using it to stop his opponents – preferring boxing sweet science over outright aggression – means the sport's big names tend to avoid him. He'll start as underdog, but that's just how Andrade likes it.

Here's how to watch a Benavidez vs Andrade live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

How to live stream Benavidez vs Andrade from abroad

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Benavidez vs Andrade from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Never used a VPN before?

It's really easy...

1. Download and install a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best around.

2. Connect to the right server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'USA' for Showtime PPV or 'UK' for FITE PPV.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster’s site or app and watch as if you were at home – Showtime PPV for American citizens abroad or FITE PPV for UK-based ones.

Benavidez vs Andrade live stream: how to watch the fight in the US

Unfortunately for boxing fans in the US, Benavidez vs Andrade is a pay-per-view event. It's quite pricey, too, coming in at $74.99 on Showtime PPV and PPV.com. Live coverage of the event begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday evening, while the Benavidez vs Andrade ring walks are expected to take place at around 11.15pm ET / 8.15pm PT. Watch Benavidez vs Andrade on Showtime PPV ($74.99) You can purchase the PPV on the Showtime website, and tune in on a wide variety of devices big and small, including iOS and Android handsets, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox and many more. Not in the States right now? You can sign up to a VPN to watch Benavides vs Andrade now!

How to watch Benavidez vs Andrade: live stream in the UK

Boxing fans in the UK will be able to watch a Benavidez vs Andrade live stream using Fite TV. At £15.95 (the website actually prices it at US$19.99), it's much cheaper than many PPV boxing events. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home. You can stream Fite either within your browser or through the iOS and Android apps. The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 4.15am GMT in the early hours of Sunday morning. So you may be glad to hear there's unlimited reruns available with this PPV purchase.

Watch Benavidez vs Andrade live stream in Canada

Canadian boxing will also need a PPV to watch Benavidez vs Andrade, just like in the US. It's the same price north of the border, too, coming in at $74.99 on Showtime PPV and PPV.com. Live coverage of the event begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday evening, while the Benavidez vs Andrade ring walks are expected to take place at around 11.15pm ET / 8.15pm PT. Watch Benavidez vs Andrade on Showtime PPV ($74.99) You can purchase the PPV on the Showtime website, and tune in on a wide variety of devices big and small, including iOS and Android handsets, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox and many more. Not in Canada right now? You can sign up to a VPN to watch Benavides vs Andrade now!

How to watch a Benavidez vs Andrade live stream in Australia

Australian boxing fans seem to have got away with the Benavidez vs Andrade fight with just a regular subscription to Kayo Sports. Prices start from AUS$25 a month The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 3.15pm AEDT on Sunday, with coverage beginning at 12.15pm. To watch the fight, you’ll need to sign up via Kayo’s website. Traveling outside Oz? Use a VPN to access your Kayo account from anywhere in the world.

Benavidez vs Andrade tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 David Benavidez Demetrius Andrade Nationality American American Date of birth December 17, 1996 February 26, 1988 Height 6 2" 6' 1" Reach 74.5" 73.5" Total fights 27 32 Record 27-0 (23 KOs) 32-0 (19 KOs)

Benavidez vs Andrade full card