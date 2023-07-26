The Out-Laws is still Netflix’s #1 most-watched movie this week, but you should watch #3 instead

The Out-Laws is topping the Netflix most-watched movie charts this week and for good reason. In this comedy, Adam Devine plays a man who thinks his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) are infamous outlaws.

But although The Out-Laws may be a fun and easy watch, if you're in the mood for something a little different, something that refreshingly defies genres, then take a look at number three on the list instead.

Stylish sci-fi comedy-mystery movie They Cloned Tyrone stars John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Fontaine, a street hustler who teams up with Slick Charles, played by Jamie Foxx (Spider-Man: No Way Home), and Yo-Yo, played by Teyonah Parris (WandaVision). The unlikely trio end up unearthing a government conspiracy in the Glen, a fictional US town that's home to some seriously Stranger Things-type events.

They Cloned Tyrone first launched on July 21 and it's the multi-faceted, genre-defying brainchild of Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier (Space Jam: A New Legacy; Creed II). In the run up to the movie's release on Netflix, TechRadar had an exclusive chat with John Boyega. We asked what drew Boyega to the project and what he thought about the different influences Taylor and Rettenmaier drew from.

"The whole point of this movie is to feed into stereotypes and then completely flip things on their head," he tells us. "It's got characters who hark back to '70s Blaxploitation movies, but it's set in a weird, modern world.

"It's also a mesh of genres, which Juel wanted to shoot with a grainy aesthetic,"he explains. "Even with the comedic tones and then the serious social commentary, I felt like it's a script that offers a perfect balance between so many things."

The result is a smart and compelling sci-fi movie with bags of style. We don't want to give anything away, but if you want a breakdown of how They Cloned Tyrone wrapped up the story then take a look at our They Cloned Tyrone ending explainer.

Which other movies should you watch on Netflix this week?

Although we think you should watch They Cloned Tyrone next, there are plenty more movies on Netflix's most-watched list this week that we think are well worth your time.

For example, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the sequel to the original Puss in Boots movie, was an unexpected hit in our books and is currently in the third spot on the most-watched charts.

Before you write it off as just another movie for kids, consider what we wrote in our review of it: "It's full of silly jokes and kinetic visuals to keep kids engaged, but its theme of having to confront the spectre of death by confronting your own mistakes is… alarmingly heady and rich and engaging for everyone."