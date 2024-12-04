Your Netflix account is not suspended – how to avoid the latest SMS scam

Latest SMS scam claims that your Netflix account has been suspended

If you’ve recently received an SMS about your Netflix account being suspended, chances are it’s a scam. Fraudsters are targeting phone numbers in 23 countries with a new text message campaign, trying to swindle Netflix users out of their account credentials and payment information.

With more than 280 million paid subscribers worldwide, it’s no surprise that scammers would use Netflix as the hook in a phishing scheme. Even if the fraudulent message is sent out with a scattergun approach, there’s a good chance that many of the recipients will have a Netflix account – and potentially be tricked into parting with their personal information.

According to screenshots we’ve seen, there are a few variations of the fake SMS, including versions in several different languages. Each text message (see below) has the same basic structure: it claims to be from Netflix and states that there’s been an issue processing the subscription payment for your account. It then asks you to update your details and shares a URL.

If you click on the link, it will take you to a fake sign-in page which is designed to look convincingly like the real Netflix website. Enter your details here and you’ll be handing them over to fraudsters, who can use them to access your Netflix account. With these details, certain scammers may try to sell your account on the dark web.

The scam also goes a step further. The next screen shows a warning message claiming that your account is temporarily suspended due to a payment issue. It then asks you to make a payment using a credit or debit card. Do this and the scammers will have your card details. The scam also gives you the option to pay using a Netflix gift card, which would give the value of that card to the fraudsters.

How to keep your Netflix account secure

Like most phishing scams, the Netflix SMS con relies on a few factors to trick you into parting with your personal information. The text message and website look real enough that people might give it their attention. On top of that, the account suspension alert is designed to create a sense of urgency.

For many users, losing Netflix account access to due to a missed payment would be a serious issue. A sense of panic, as well as a desire to resolve the problem quickly, could cause people to act without thinking twice, giving their sensitive personal information to fraudsters even if alarm bells should be ringing.

Netflix accounts are particularly vulnerable to phishing attacks as Netflix doesn’t offer two-factor authentication.

Netflix has a dedicated article about phishing emails and texts on its website. It says, “If you get an email or text message (SMS) asking for your Netflix account email, phone, password, or payment method it probably didn't come from Netflix.”

Users need to be especially careful when it comes to clicking links. Netflix says, “If the text or email links to a URL that you don't recognize, don't tap or click it. If you did already, do not enter any information on the website that opened.”

If you’re ever in doubt, the safest thing to do is navigate directly to Netflix.com and sign in there, to check the status of your account. If you believe your account has been compromised, you should change your password. You can also sign out of unrecognized devizes. Netflix has more information about how to keep your account secure here.

If you do receive an SMS or email which you believe to be a scam, you should forward it to phishing@netflix.com, then delete the message.