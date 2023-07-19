Don't worry, House of the Dragon season 2 on Max won't be delayed by the Hollywood strikes

Amid the ongoing Hollywood writers and actors strike, a large number of shows and movies have just been given the green light to go ahead with recommencing production even while the industrial action continues.

According to industry magazines Deadline and Variety, the SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) has given the okay to 39 independent productions after confirming that they are not tied to companies that are part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Those productions include two A24 movies and a host of household names.

With filming studios apparently turning nasty in opposition to the writers' and actors' strike – yesterday it emerged that Universal just happened to accidentally and totally not on purpose cut back all the trees giving the strikers shelter from the 90-degree LA sun – it looks like an agreement is still some way off.

Which productions are going ahead despite the strike?

Neither Variety nor the other key industry magazine Deadline named all the productions, but Variety did say that the A24 movies were Mother Mary (starring Anne Hathaway) and Death of a Unicorn (which stars Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega). Other projects include The Rivals of Amziah King (starring Matthew McConaughey), the Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg movie Flight Risk, Dust Bunny (starring Mads Sigourney Weaver), Rebel Wilson's Bride Hard and a TV biopic of Jesus, The Chosen.

Another production that won't be affected is season two of House of the Dragon, which is set to continue filming amid the bitter writers' strike. That's because the Game of Thrones prequel is partly filming in the UK, which has different labor regulations. The UK acting union Equity says it'll support SAG-AFTRA and its members "by all lawful means", but that doesn't necessarily mean actors will be walking off set. Compared to the US, the UK's anti-union legislation is pretty draconian.

As the general secretary of Equity wrote in a statement to members: "We have been advised by SAG-AFTRA that its strike is lawful according to United States law but we have been advised by our UK lawyers that it is not lawful under United Kingdom law. Consequently, a performer joining the strike (or refusing to cross a picket line) in the UK will have no protection against being dismissed or sued for breach of contract by the producer or the engager."

There have been loads of great shows and films affected by the strikes, such as the Severance season 2 delay. Indeed, even Max's Dune prequel series is going ahead despite the strikes – but with big changes. For a full list of every other show and film affected by the writers' strike, check out our roundup.